People displaced by flooding last summer may get a chance to live in an area of land in Knott Co, near the Sportsplex. State officials are working with Western Pocahontas for the land but haven’t yet reached a deal. The area, leveled by mining, is near KY 80 and has amenities that could ease construction timelines to build fairly quickly. The county will try to get the land through an eminent domain action if absolutely necessary. Last week, Gov. Beshear said that there are 235 families living in travel trailers in the area currently.

KNOTT COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO