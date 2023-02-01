Read full article on original website
Knott Co developing land for flood victim
People displaced by flooding last summer may get a chance to live in an area of land in Knott Co, near the Sportsplex. State officials are working with Western Pocahontas for the land but haven’t yet reached a deal. The area, leveled by mining, is near KY 80 and has amenities that could ease construction timelines to build fairly quickly. The county will try to get the land through an eminent domain action if absolutely necessary. Last week, Gov. Beshear said that there are 235 families living in travel trailers in the area currently.
KSP Investigating Trooper-Involved Shooting in Floyd County
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) has been requested to investigate a trooper-involved shooting that occurred on February 3rd, 2023, at approximately 3:00 p.m. EST in Floyd County. The KSP Critical Incident Response Team responded to the scene, and the investigation into the incident remains ongoing....
