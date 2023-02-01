DODGE CENTER, Minn. & LONDON, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 31, 2023-- Right Lane Industries (“Right Lane”) announced today that it has entered into a purchase agreement to acquire London Machinery, Inc. and the Rear Discharge Mixer business of McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing, Inc. (collectively, “RDM” or the “Business”) from Oshkosh Corporation. The acquisition, which is expected to close near the end of February, includes all rear discharge concrete mixer operations of the seller, including the iconic Bridgemaster brand, but does not include any of the McNeilus-branded refuse or front discharge mixer product lines. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230131006064/en/ The London and McNeilus brands, with 171 years of combined heritage, will continue to serve the concrete industry under the leadership of industry veteran Bob Monchamp with the existing team remaining in place. The acquisition will be seamless for customers, who will continue to interface with their existing contacts at the Business to purchase the premier concrete mixers and OEM aftermarket parts and service. RDM will continue to manufacture new products out of London, Ontario, with an R&D and support facility in Dodge Center, MN, and provide aftermarket parts to customers globally.

