Pennington County, MN

Agriculture Online

Air Force sees national security threat in Chinese-owned corn mill

China-based Fufeng Group may be forced to abandon plans for a corn milling plant in North Dakota, with the Air Force declaring the project “a significant threat to national security.” The plant would be 12 miles from Grand Fork Air Force Base, a hub for air and space operations. Critics say the processing facility could be used to spy on Air Force activities.
GRAND FORKS, ND

