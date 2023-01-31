Read full article on original website
Related
KFYR-TV
Fufeng corn milling plant project to be terminated; Air Force cites national security concerns
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KFYR) – The United States Air Force made a big announcement Tuesday concerning a chunk of land acquired by a Chinese company in Grand Forks. So, what’s next for the $700 million proposed corn milling plant in northeastern North Dakota?. Senator Scott Meyer says the...
Gwen Hruby, 67
Goodridge - Gwen Hruby of Goodridge, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Sanford Medical Center, Fargo, ND with her loving family b
valleynewslive.com
Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time
NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...
Comments / 0