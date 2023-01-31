ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ada Mayor facing DWI charge for the second time

NORMAN COUNTY, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Ada Mayor John Hintz is facing a DWI charge for the second time in his life. On Nov. 2 last year, the Norman County Sheriff’s Office found the truck Hintz was driving overturned in a ditch. He failed two sobriety tests and...

