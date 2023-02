Eugene “Mark” Mayhorn was 86 when he passed away peacefully at home, in Hollister, on January 31, 2023. Mark, as he was lovingly known, was born to Nela Rita Arnao and Osgood Samuel Kemp, on August 4, 1936, in Key West, Florida. Mark lived in many places throughout his life. His father was in the Airforce and moved the family with each change of station from Florida to Maine, New York to California, finally settling down roots in Roswell, New Mexico.

HOLLISTER, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO