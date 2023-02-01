Read full article on original website
A knockoff of ChatGPT speaks in a different language: cat
Good morning. I'm Steve Inskeep. ChatGPT is the artificial intelligence program that generates words in response to a prompt. A knock-off speaks in a different language - cat. CatGPT can be asked a question, and it replies, (imitating cat) meow. A Dutch data journalist says he started this while learning how to make a basic website. He says it uses absolutely no artificial intelligence. Any cat knows its superior intelligence is real.
Parents worry that their children might struggle with anxiety, Pew report finds
NPR's A Martinez talks to Dr. Pamela Cantor, founder of Turnaround for Children, about a Pew report that finds U.S. parents' biggest concern is the mental health of their children.
Artists file class-action lawsuit saying AI artwork violates copyright laws
Artificial intelligence, AI, can now generate images that replicate an artist's style in seconds. And some artists are not happy. Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from NPR's daily economics podcast, The Indicator, look at a new lawsuit that raises questions about AI and ownership. DARIAN WOODS, BYLINE: Kelly McKernan is...
Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson: child lock your apps
Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. A Michigan couple recently learned a valuable lesson - child lock your apps. They say that their 6-year-old ordered nearly $1,000 of takeout while playing with their phone. Some of the orders were stopped by the bank, which realized that $493 of pizza was a little extreme. Word from the parents is their son will be using change from his piggy bank to offset the rest of the costs. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.
Haiti is in the midst of one of the worst political crises in its history
We go next to Haiti, where it seems democracy has fallen apart. The country does not have a single regularly elected official. Everybody's terms expired, and nobody has held new elections. Last week, some police turned on the de facto prime minister. NPR's Eyder Peralta reports. EYDER PERALTA, BYLINE: Prime...
Scientists race to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic
Infectious disease researchers in South Africa were the first to identify the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Now scientists there are racing to detect new pathogens before they can spark another pandemic. They're drawing on decades of experience dealing with the AIDS epidemic. As part of a new NPR series called Hidden Viruses, global health correspondent Nurith Aizenman has the story.
A Ukrainian photojournalist reflects on documenting a year of war
Evgeny Maloletka has won praise for covering a war that's been in the eyes of the world for a year, the war in Ukraine. It is his country. Evgeny Maloletka has taken photos for the Associated Press and other outlets. And The Guardian newspaper recently named him agency photographer of 2022. A documentary featuring some of his work taken during the siege of Mariupol at the outset of the war last February has just been screened at the Sundance Film Festival. Evgeny Maloletka joins us now from Kyiv.
Novel 'Let It Be Morning' is turned into a movie by Israeli filmmaker Erin Kolirin
The film Let It Be Morning tells the story of a Palestinian Israeli citizen who, after Israel imposes an arbitrary blockade, becomes stuck in his home village.
Henry Louis Gates reveals celebrities' family history in 'Finding Your Roots'
NPR's Michel Martin speaks with professor Henry Louis Gates Jr. about the forthcoming episode of Finding Your Roots which features actor Joe Manganiello discovering he is of African descent.
DK Nnuro on his debut novel 'What Napoleon Could Not Do'
Jacob Nti envies his sister, Belinda, because she's done - as their father puts it - what Napoleon could not do. She went to college and law school in the United States and married a wealthy man, Wilder, who was Black and from Texas, while Jacob longs to come to Virginia and join his wife, Patricia. But green cards are hard to come by. "What Napoleon Could Not Do" is the title of DK Nnuro's debut novel. He was born in Ghana, has taught novel writing at the University of Iowa and is currently curator of special projects at the university's Stanley Museum of Art. Mr. Nnuro joins us now from Iowa City.
Yale honors the work of a 9-year-old Black girl whose neighbor reported her to police
Nine-year-old Bobbi Wilson may be in the fourth grade, but last month the Yale School of Public Health held a ceremony honoring the budding scientist's recent work. The university entered Bobbi's collection of 27 spotted lanternflies — an extremely invasive species that is harmful to trees and other plants — into the Peabody Museum of Natural History database. Bobbi was also presented with the title of "donor scientist" during the Jan. 20 ceremony.
This winter's U.S. COVID surge is fading fast, likely thanks to a 'wall' of immunity
This winter's COVID-19 surge in the U.S. appears to be fading without hitting nearly as hard as many had feared. "I think the worst of the winter resurgence is over," says Dr. David Rubin, who's been tracking the pandemic at the PolicyLab at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. No one expected...
