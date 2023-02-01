As more and more people have transitioned to working from home — either permanently or in a remote-hybrid setup — many people have had to convert part of their living space into a home office. But that can be a challenge for those whose homes lack the space necessary for a full-on office. Product designers, however are rising to meet our collective lack-of-space challenge — and one, in particular, has crafted a desk that’s beautiful, practical and compact enough to fit in virtually any space.

2 DAYS AGO