Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Silicon Valley Companies That Pay Over $50 an HourEvan CrosbySan Jose, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Tainted Trials, Tarnished Headlines and Stolen Justice, Part IRobert J HansenSan Jose, CA
Woman fights hefty bill for a 100-yard ambulance ridePete LakemanMountain View, CA
Two Museums and a Mystery House That Are worth a Visit in San Jose in 2023Just GoSan Jose, CA
Related
benitolink.com
4th Annual Anza Trail Moonlight Walk is March 5
A unique San Benito County experience is coming up soon. The Moonlight Walk, organized by R.E.A.C.H. San Benito Parks Foundation and BenitoLink, is a wonderful opportunity to be out in the evening enjoying the simultaneous sunset and moonrise. Couples, friends, dogs on a leash and young families all can enjoy this simple, free adventure.
benitolink.com
COLUMN: Sheriff’s roundup – to serve and protect
This column was contributed by San Benito County Sheriff Eric Taylor. The opinions expressed do not necessarily represent BenitoLink or other affiliated contributors. BenitoLink invites all community members to share their ideas and opinions. By registering as a BenitoLink user in the top right corner of our home page and agreeing to follow our Terms of Use, you can write counter opinions or share your insights on current issues.
benitolink.com
Nonprofit aims to give youth a voice through the arts
The children of San Benito County will have a new opportunity to express their creativity as the Silicon Valley-based nonprofit Audacity Performing Arts Project opens its doors in Hollister, offering instruction in music, dance, arts and crafts, theater and film. Under the direction of Audacity founder Rosalinda Sanchez, students will...
benitolink.com
Storms delays Hollister self-housing project
This is the eighth article of an ongoing series on the Riverview Estates II. To read the other articles on the development click on the following links: Part I, Part II, Part III, Part IV, Part V, Part VI and Part VII. It’s been just over a year since 12...
benitolink.com
Election Department launches ride along program
Information provided by the San Benito County Elections Department. On January 17, 2023, the Board of Supervisors approved the Elections Department Ballot Drop Box Ride Along Program as part of the Election Department’s Voter Outreach. “This is a highly anticipated and first-of-its-kind service for the voters of San Benito...
benitolink.com
San Benito County opioid deaths increased in 2021
Deaths from drug overdoses within San Benito County have steadily risen since 2014, with deaths from fentanyl becoming a factor starting in 2017, according to a report by the San Benito County Opioid Task Force. Below is a list by year of the number of deaths by opioids. 2014: 4.
benitolink.com
Hollister middle school students take regional honors
Please join us in congratulating CMEA Central Coast Section Honor Band musicians, Thomas Feci, Benny Gomez Jr., Shyloh Gonzalez, Jaxon Lopez, Matthias Morgan, Megan Phillips, Kayla Reames, and Charles Schilke! As representatives of the Rancho Maze Band (RMB) and Hollister Youth Music Network (HYMN), each of these proud Hollister middle schoolers went through a rigorous audition process to claim their seat in this most prestigious musical ensemble. Students were auditioned from areas encompassing Monterey, Santa Cruz, San Benito, and San Luis Obispo Counties. It is quite the honor to be selected from such a vast number of auditionees.
benitolink.com
San Benito County Mental Health Services Request for Proposal
The County of San Benito is seeking 2 proposals from qualified and experienced organizations for the. provision of Children/Youth and Adult Outpatient Specialty Mental Health Services. Request for Proposal packets will be available beginning February 6, 2023 and all proposals must be. submitted by March 17, 2023. SERVICES TO BE...
benitolink.com
HPD investigating reported shooting on McCray Street
The Hollister Police Department announced it is investigating a reported shooting on the 100 block of McCray Street that occurred Feb. 1 around 10:30 p.m. Police said the victim reported they were walking their dog when they were approached by a group of three subjects who asked if they were gang members.
Comments / 0