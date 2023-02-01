Read full article on original website
18-year-old charged in fatal Christmas Eve crash in Sewickley Heights
An 18-year-old is facing charges after police said he was driving DUI and crashed, killing one of his passengers on Christmas Eve.
Woman that injured five in DUI crash charged
A woman accused in a December DUI accident that injured five people has been arrested. Allegheny County Police say 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez turned herself in this morning.
Driver runs off after crash in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. — Officials said a driver ran off and was later apprehended following a two-vehicle crash in Penn Hills. The crash happened around 10:40 p.m. Friday on the 1200 block of Universal Road. The Penn Hills No. 7 Volunteer Fire Company said paramedics assisted some people at...
Wanted man charged after battling with Lower Burrell officers, police say
A man awaiting trial on a felony strangulation charge was accused by Lower Burrell police of driving with a suspended license in a car that had no insurance and had an expired registration and inspection. Thomas Henry Suppers Jr., 37, of the 500 block of Sycamore Street in Vandergrift was...
Drunk driver faces charges in crash that sent several to hospital
PENN HILLS, Pa. — A woman who allegedly caused a crash while driving drunk, sending four people to the hospital, including a toddler, has been arrested. Allegheny County Police filed charges against 28-year-old Jelyssa Martinez of Pittsburgh Thursday. Martinez turned herself in Friday morning. Detectives say it was in...
Pa. man arrested for impersonating first responder, trying to pull over an officer: reports
Pittsburgh authorities didn’t hesitate to arrest a man they said was impersonating a first responder after he pulled up behind an off-duty police officer with flashing lights in Pittsburgh’s Oakland neighborhood late Tuesday night, according to reports from KDKA and WTAE. According to court documents, 30-year-old Patrick Barton...
Kiski Township man accused of attacking bar patron who gave him lift home, causing wreck into creek
Kiski Township police accused a resident of causing serious injuries to a man who offered him a ride home. Michael William Hungerford Jr., 38, of the 100 block of Florida Avenue in Kiski Township was charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault along with two counts of simple assault and reckless endangerment.
Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol over 5 times legal limit in Penn Hills head-on crash, police say
A Pittsburgh woman’s blood alcohol level was more than five times the legal limit when her vehicle hit another head-on during a December crash, police say.
3 Arlington residents charged after baby found to have drugs in system, police say
Three people are facing charges after a baby was found to have drugs in her system.
State Police Attempting to Identify Suspect in Mineral Township Burglary
MINERAL TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin are investigating a burglary that occurred on January 26 at a Central Electric Co-Op substation located in Mineral Township, Venango County. According to PSP Franklin, around 5:45 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, an unknown white male actor arrived at the...
Teens Charged With Destroying Campers In Venango County
A pair of teens, including one from Harrisville, is facing charges for allegedly causing thousands of dollars of damage to campers. State police released details from the incident which happened this past November. A 17-year-old from Harrisville and a 15-year-old from Kennerdell allegedly entered four different campers on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township, Venango County back on November 22nd.
Beaver County man sentenced to 17 years in prison for hate crimes, abusing people with disabilities
A Beaver County man has been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to abusing people with physical and mental disabilities, people who it was his job to care for. Zachary Dinell pled guilty to conspiracy and committing several hate crimes. “I’d like it to be longer,”...
Butler City Man Charged In Drug Bust
A local man is facing felony charges following an incident in the City of Butler earlier this week. According to a criminal complaint filed by the Butler County District Attorney’s Drug Task Force, officers were conducting surveillance on a residence in the 100 block of West Jefferson Street around 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
Woman convicted of shooting man in Evans City faces light prison sentence, victim wants more time
A local woman convicted of a first-degree felony was looking at years in prison. Instead, she is serving a week in jail.
Investigation into home invasion in Greensburg leads to arrests of 2 men, 1 woman
What started as an investigation into a home invasion in Greensburg led to the arrest of three people.
One person in the hospital after fire in Armstrong County
EAST FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was taken to the hospital following a fire in East Franklin Township, Armstrong County. The fire was reported around 7:45 p.m. Friday near the intersection of Butler Road and Carpenter Road. The condition of the person hurt has not been released. There...
Camper burglaries in Venango County lead to charges against teens
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Two teen boys were arrested after an alleged string of burglaries in Venango County. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the burglaries were at Marlowe’s campground on Kennerdell Road in Clinton Township beginning at about 6 p.m. on Nov. 22, 2022. Four campers had their doors pried open with a screwdriver. The […]
POLICE: Weekly Police Blotter
On January 31st at approximately 3:17 p.m., PA State Police investigated a report of fraudulent bank activity. The 63-year-old female victim lives in Wayne Township, Lawrence County and claims that two bank transactions totaling $6,000.00 were made on her bank account with her permission. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PA State Police reference PA 2023-133176.
Police: 15-year-old passenger in stolen vehicle killed after fleeing cops in Beaver County
EAST ROCHESTER, Pa. — A 15-year-old passenger was killed and a 17-year-old driver was injured in a crash on a bridge in Beaver County. State police said it happened early Tuesday morning on the 17th Street Bridge in East Rochester. The mother of the 15-year-old confirms his name as...
ONE HURT IN MID-MORNING CRASH IN INDIANA BOROUGH
One person was hurt in a crash earlier this morning at the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Maple Street in Indiana Borough. The crash was reported around 8:40 this morning. Indiana Borough Police on-scene said that the drivers were coming opposite directions on Maple Street when the person heading East was blinded by the sun and veered into the opposite lane of traffic.
