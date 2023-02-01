If you're dipping your toes in the surf off the beautiful beaches of New Smyrna Beach, Florida, keep an eye out for sharks. And riptides. And hurricanes. New Smyrna Beach topped the list of America's 10 "deadliest" beaches to visit, according to online travel publication Travel Lens, which used data collected by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and The Shark Institute. They looked at surf fatalities, hurricane frequency and shark attacks and found a lot of all of them here. Of the ten dangerous shores listed, seven of them were in the Sunshine State.

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO