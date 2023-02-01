Read full article on original website
Related
CoinTelegraph
Blockchain Futurist Conference — Canada’s biggest crypto conference returns for fifth year
The fifth annual Blockchain Futurist Conference is set to take place on Aug. 15 and 16, 2023 in Toronto, Canada. The event will be returning to Rebel Entertainment Complex and Cabana Pool Bar — an unconventional venue providing a one-of-a-kind crypto experience. The conference is organized by Untraceable, a veteran blockchain events company that has been organizing iconic crypto events for over a decade.
CoinTelegraph
Indonesia targets launch of its national crypto exchange by June
Indonesia’s Ministry of Trade is reportedly aiming to roll out a national crypto exchange by June this year, six months after its previous target of December 2022. Trade Minister Zulkifli Hasan shared the new target launch date on Feb. 2 at the opening of Crypto Literacy Month in Jakarta, noting that the government is currently reviewing which companies meet their criteria to become part of the exchange, according to local reports.
CoinTelegraph
Binance re-enters South Korea with GOPAX exchange
Major cryptocurrency exchange Binance is coming back to South Korea with a new acquisition of the local crypto trading platform Gopax. Binance has acquired a majority stake in the Digital Currency Group-backed Gopax, re-entering South Korea after exiting the market two years ago, the company officially announced on Feb. 3. The funding for the transaction came from a finance-initiated investment project known as the Industry Recovery Initiative, to which Binance pledged $1 billion.
CoinTelegraph
Alameda Research wallet receives $13M from Bitfinex, other sources
Nearly $13 million has been moved into the consolidation wallet of bankrupt crypto trading firm Alameda Research in just 24 hours, data from blockchain security firm PeckShield revealed on Feb. 2. The address received $6 million in Tether (USDT) and $2.5 million in Ether (ETH) from the hot wallet of...
CoinTelegraph
MicroStrategy says no plans to stop trading BTC as paper loss hits $1.3B
Software analytics company MicroStrategy recorded a paper loss of over a billion dollars on its Bitcoin (BTC) holdings in 2022 but says it has no plans to stop trading the digital asset. MicroStrategy released its 2022 Q4 and year-end earnings on Feb. 2 showing the recorded impairment charges on its...
CoinTelegraph
Community mocks Charlie Munger for his obsession with China’s Bitcoin ban
The cryptocurrency community has ridiculed well-known Bitcoin (BTC) critic Charlie Munger, vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, for calling the United States to follow in the footsteps of China and ban crypto. In an op-ed article in The Wall Street Journal, the 99-year-old investment veteran has once again slammed crypto, calling...
CoinTelegraph
Why are Bitcoin and crypto pumping after the Fed meeting? Watch Market Talks live
In this week’s episode of Market Talks, Cointelegraph welcomes Budd White, chief product officer and co-founder of Tacen, a United States-based software company developing compliance software for a well-regulated crypto space. To kick things off, we get to know White a little better and find out his background and...
CoinTelegraph
DeFi enjoys a prolific start to 2023: Finance Redefined
Welcome to Finance Redefined, your weekly dose of essential decentralized finance (DeFi) insights — a newsletter crafted to bring you significant developments over the last week. 2023 started on a bullish note for the entire crypto market, including the DeFi ecosystem, with most of the tokens posting double-digit gains...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin paints Nasdaq green as NCI index marks 38% gain in January
Bitcoin’s (BTC) bullish surge in January has helped the Nasdaq Crypto Index to register its third-highest monthly gain, with a 38% surge. The cryptocurrency market started the year bullish, defying major bearish market outlooks. Bitcoin and a number of altcoins touched new multi-month highs as inflation cooled off. The...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin bulls plan to flip $23K to support by aiming to win this week’s $1B options expiry
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price has been trading above $22,500 for 12 days. Of course, this situation can change even if Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell issues positive statements about the economy in today’s post-FOMC presser. Even if the decision matches the market consensus, the post-meeting statement should be investors’...
CoinTelegraph
Porsche NFT trading volume nears $5M: Nifty Newsletter, Jan 25–31
In this week’s newsletter, read about how Moonbirds founder Kevin Rose lost nonfungible tokens (NFTs) worth more than $1.1 million. Find out why an NFT collector is suing NFT marketplace OpenSea over locking his account for three months and how the Porsche NFT collection gained almost $5 million in sales volume, despite a failed launch. In other news, find out how NFT trademarks could potentially be a reliable signal for NFT traders. Lastly, professionals within the Web3 space shared various ways to combat NFT theft.
CoinTelegraph
Beauty in the blockchain: Bringing Web3 to pageants
Miss Charm is the revolutionary new era of beauty pageants based on blockchain technology. Bringing the latest Web3 advancements to the virtual world, Miss Charm provides an extraordinary and novel experience for users. Miss Blockcharm — the combination of the two terms “Miss Charm” and “Blockchain” — is a competition...
CoinTelegraph
Binance severs ties with Indian crypto exchange WazirX
The debacle between the global cryptocurrency exchange Binance and Zanmai, the operator behind the Indian cryptocurrency exchange WazirX, continues, with a new blog post stating that Binance is banning the latter from utilizing its services. On Feb. 3, Binance released a post that acknowledged the ongoing “public debate” with Zanmai...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin pro traders warm up the $24K level, suggesting that the current BTC rally has legs
On Feb. 1 and Feb 2. Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surpassed even the most bullish price projections after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced plans to raise interest rates by 25 basis points. Even though Fed chair Jerome Powell told investors not to wait for interest rate cuts in 2023, during...
CoinTelegraph
Do Dogecoin’s (DOGE) and Shiba Inu’s (SHIB) stalled rallies mean the memecoin trend is dead?
The memecoin phenomenon didn’t prove as effective in the last month’s crypto market rally, as the gains of the top cryptocurrencies in this category barely outperformed Bitcoin. The monthly gain of Bitcoin (BTC) stood at 44.5%, while the top two meme-based coins, Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB), gained 27% and 40.7%, respectively.
CoinTelegraph
HSBC needs someone to helm its tokenization efforts
HSBC, the British multinational bank that manages the largest amount of assets in Europe, doubled down on its interest in digital currencies. The bank is looking for a top executive to work with asset tokenization. On Jan. 30, HSBC opened the GPBW product director of tokenization position with a hiring...
CoinTelegraph
Russia’s Sberbank plans to launch DeFi platform on Ethereum
Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, is moving forward with the plan to launch its decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, preparing to trial the product in a few months. Sberbank expects to launch open trials of its DeFi platform by May 2023, Sber’s Blockchain Lab product director Konstantin Klimenko announced, the local news agency Interfax reported on Feb. 3.
CoinTelegraph
Only 4 people controlled Tether Holdings as of 2018: Report
Just four men controlled 86% of stablecoin issuer Tether Holdings Limited as of 2018, according to documents obtained by The Wall Street Journal in connection with United States authorities investigations. Probes by the New York Attorney General’s office and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission into Tether Holdings in 2021 exposed...
CoinTelegraph
Nifty News: Bitcoin NFTs cause spicy fees, Mastercard exec tokenizes resignation letter and more
The Bitcoin (BTC)-native Ordinals protocol is taking up record-breaking space on the blockchain and, in the process, hiking the transaction fees on the network. The divisive newly launched protocol allows for nonfungible token (NFT) assets on the Bitcoin mainnet by inscribing satoshis with content. So far, inscriptions have included content...
CoinTelegraph
Are Cosmos’ ecosystem growth and roadmap enough to sustain ATOM’s current 50% monthly rally?
In September 2022, Interchain Foundation, the team behind Cosmos’ development , introduced the Cosmos ATOM 2.0 whitepaper. The document proposed significant changes to Cosmos’s design, including a tokenomics upgrade to fund the Cosmos ecosystem development and reduce ATOM inflation. While the whitepaper launch acted as a bullish catalyst...
Comments / 0