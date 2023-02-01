Read full article on original website
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia sheriff raffling off a gun
The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is selling raffle tickets for a chance to win a gun. The sheriff talks about what people think about a law enforcement agency doing this for charity.
The Citizen Online
Fayetteville police talk armed juvenile into peaceful surrender
Three people from in and out of Fayette County have been arrested and taken to the county jail on multiple felony charges. In Fayetteville, a potentially violent situation involving a minor was resolved peacefully by the city’s police department in the Lakeside on Redwine subdivision. According to a statement...
Homeowners say deer overrunning their metro Atlanta neighborhood
State wildlife officials say hunting is the best way to keep the population down, but neighborhood managers say they won't allow it.
The Citizen Online
Thomas James Cox, 75, of Mableton, Cobb County, Ga.
Thomas James Cox, age 75, of Mableton, Cobb County, Georgia, went to sleep in the Lord on January 25, 2023, after a two-week long hospitalization. Tom is survived by his wife, Michele Molnar Cox, also living in Cobb County; his two daughters, Jessica Lynn Cox who is currently residing in Brussels, Belgium; and Joanna Cox Gibson and her husband Carl Gibson, who reside in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and their two sons, Noah Jackson Gibson and Adam James Gibson.
fox5atlanta.com
Peachtree City Police warn of dangerous DUI trend in Georgia
PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. - Police in Peachtree City say every deadly crash officers worked in 2022 was caused by a DUI driver. That revelation highlights a disturbing rise in the number of DUI arrests in the city and echoed across the entire state of Georgia. Law enforcement officials have seen...
Metro Atlanta 9th grader charged with battery after teacher assault
A ninth grader at Heritage High School was charged with aggravated battery after an attack on a teacher left the educato...
thevillagesun.com
Opinion: Chase Bank and the assassination of Tortuguita
BY BILL TALEN | The Church of Stop Shopping is working with “1000 People 1000 Trees” in a continuing resistance to the city chainsaws in East River Park, which have downed 500 trees so far. A vigil by 100 of us took place in the park on Fri., Jan. 27, remembering the Tortuguita, the forest protector assassinated in his tent on the 18th in the Weelaunee Forest outside Atlanta, Georgia.
Juvenile arrested after standoff in Fayetteville neighborhood
Officers were serving a warrant charging a juvenile with a probation violation for aggravated assautlt.
1 woman shoots another during physical fight in Atlanta
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night in Atlanta that injured a woman.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Private autopsy shows Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times, family says
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The environmentalist activist Manuel Teran was shot at least 13 times near the site for the future Atlanta police training facility on Jan.13 according to independent autopsy results. “The GBI has selectively released information about Manny’s death,” said civil rights attorney Jeff Filipovits. “They...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Doctors forced to deliver child after mother shot in DeKalb County
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a pregnant woman was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County. The DeKalb Police Department says officers responded to 6601 Old Singleton Lane at approximately 5:45 a.m. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, they located a female suffering from a gunshot wound. She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Proposed walking, biking trail stirs controversy in one metro Atlanta city
Some neighbors fear the trail in Chamblee could bring crime.
Pregnant woman shot at troubled DeKalb condos; victim, baby in critical condition
A pregnant woman is in critical condition after she was shot Thursday morning in DeKalb County, authorities said.
Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Department has charged a 19-year-old man with multiple counts of financial identity fraud, which the victims believe are related to a rash of U.S. Postal mail thefts. T. Rene Rodriguez, who had mailed a check at a post office located at the corner of Trowbridge and Roswell Roads in Sandy Springs, […] The post Suspect in metro mailbox thefts arrested in Fayette County appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Student facing charges after TikTok video allegedly shows students with gun in boys restroom
Newton County officials are investigating after a video began circulating of students holding a gun while in school.
DeKalb to host latest big food giveaway this weekend
DeKalb County will host its latest COVID-era food giveaway this weekend, distributing some 5,000 boxes of food to both c...
Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice names Teacher of Year
DECATUR — The Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice announce that Malissa Brinson-Gordon has been named the agency’s 2023 DJJ Teacher of the Year. Brinson-Gordon, a social studies and English teacher at the Martha K. Glaze Regional Youth Detention Center in Clayton County, was recognized for her achievement during a special presentation at a recent DJJ Board meeting.
Video appears to show violent fight on Dekalb County elementary school bus, parents say
The district said it’s aware of the video, but can’t confirm that it is one of their buses.
UGA football official present as crash investigation unfolded
Minutes after a car crash killed a University of Georgia football player and a recruiting staff member, the police granted access to a football program employee known for getting involved when players interact with law enforcement.
Newnan Times-Herald
110-mph chase ends in drug arrest
Authorities say a local man led deputies on a chase that reached speeds of 110 mph before being arrested for fleeing, reckless driving and drug charges. Austin Scott White, 20, of Newnan, was allegedly driving his white Dodge truck on Interstate 85 near Exit 49 when he was clocked at 99 mph in a 70 mph zone. When Coweta County sheriff’s deputies attempted a traffic stop, White accelerated, according to the CCSO report.
