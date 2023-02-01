Read full article on original website
NFT’s Bitcoin Future
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – February 3, 2023 – presented by Joel Flynn. NFTs have, thus far, been pictures of cats, apes, and some expensive art. BUt more importantly, they have long exclusively been the domain of the Ethereum blockchain. But as technology continues to evolve, could NFTs have a big future on Bitcoin’s network too?
Crypto exchange PayBito begins to integrate ChatGPT into its platform
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange PayBito announced its plans to integrate ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot developed by research firm OpenAI, on Friday. ChatGPT is a text-based AI tool that can perform a wide range of language-related tasks with high accuracy. PayBito hopes its AI integration can enhance crypto market data...
Markets: Bitcoin and Ether up, Matic tops gains as investors wait for ECB’s decision on interest rates
Bitcoin and Ether rose during Asian trading hours on Thursday, along with the rest of the top 10 non-stablecoin cryptocurrencies by market capitalization, with Polygon’s Matic posting the biggest gains. Asian equities were mixed following Wall Street’s overnight rally after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised interest rates by the expected 25 basis points. Investors remain on the lookout for announcements on interest rate decisions from the European Central Bank (ECB) and the Bank of England (BoE) later in the day.
U.S.-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex lays off 83 employees
Seattle-based cryptocurrency exchange Bittrex is laying off 83 employees, according to the U.S. Employment Security Department’s layoff alert. Bittrex has 284 staffers according to LinkedIn’s database. Fast facts. “The market downturn triggered by multiple failures in the crypto ecosystem became an outright collapse by the end of the...
Why the cloud will be critical to US competitiveness in world finance
The Russo-Ukrainian war has bred an opportunity for stablecoins to be used as a store of illicit value as well as a store of legitimate value for people interested in maintaining savings through crisis. A recent Chainalysis report highlights this trend, finding that the share of stablecoins’ transaction volume on primarily Russian services grew from 42% in January to 67% in March last year after the invasion and has continued to increase since. However, taking into account illicit uses of stablecoins and blockchain-based currencies, we also note the demand for robust financial systems that can operate during times of geopolitical stress, sanctions and high throughput. These issues have also incentivized governments to speed up their exploration of central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) that can increase efficiency, decrease transaction costs and speed up settlement times. But the continued and future operation of CBDC and stablecoin networks — which will be integral to the financial system of tomorrow — will require the expansion of resilient and secure cloud-based infrastructures, no matter whether the architecture is centralized or based on a distributed ledger template.
Weekly Market Wrap: Bitcoin breaches US$23,000 in best monthly performance since October 2021
Bitcoin climbed more than 39% in January to break through the US$23,000 resistance ceiling in its best monthly performance since October 2021. Can the world’s first and biggest cryptocurrency maintain the upward momentum? Industry commentators share their views with Forkast.
China should reconsider its ban on cryptocurrencies, says former central bank official
China might need to modify its regulations on cryptocurrencies to ensure it doesn’t miss out on technology developments in digital assets, said Huang Yi-ping, an economics professor at China’s Peking University and a former member of the monetary policy committee at the People’s Bank of China (PBOC).
India’s Budget Disappoints
Welcome to The Daily Forkast – February 2, 2023 – presented by Joel Flynn. Crypto in India has been in a rough spot for the better part of the past year. The introduction of a flat 30% tax on gains plus a one percent tax deducted-at-source on all transactions of over around US$120 led to a slump in trading volumes at local exchanges.
Donald Trump helps Polygon NFTs outsell Ethereum on OpenSea exchange for second month
The non-fungible token (NFT) project by former U.S. President Donald Trump has helped its host network, Polygon, outsell Ethereum on the leading NFT marketplace OpenSea for the second straight month, according to transaction data. Fast facts. According to blockchain data aggregator Dune Analytics, there were 1.3 million Polygon NFTs sold...
India working with IMF, FSB on crypto regulations, says economic affairs secretary
India, the current holder of the G20 presidency, has been working with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the Financial Stability Board (FSB) to develop a regulatory approach for cryptocurrencies, the nation’s Department of Economic Affairs Secretary Ajay Seth said on Thursday. Fast facts. “We have reached out to...
Why DeFi remains niche and what might get it out of its market rut
Today, decentralized finance (DeFi) is still something of a “Wild West.” With many different players, each with their own claims and ambitions, there is no obvious law of the land. Unfortunately, this has resulted in some DeFi users being dealt a bad hand after they decided to experiment...
Prime Minister Fumio Kishida says NFTs and DAOs can bolster ‘Cool Japan’ strategy
Blockchain-based non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs) can help support Japan’s national strategy dubbed ‘Cool Japan’ to attract investment and expand the economy, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said at the House of Representatives’ Budget Committee meeting on Wednesday. Fast facts. Kishida said NFTs, or...
Meta’s metaverse division Reality Labs posts wider loss of $13.7 billion in 2022
Meta Platforms Inc., the former Facebook, said losses at its Reality Labs division developing virtual reality technologies widened last year, but it will continue to invest in the sector. The company’s total Q4 earnings beat expectations and it projected overall stronger growth into 2023, according to its earnings report released Wednesday.
Silvergate probed by US prosecutors over FTX, Alameda accounts: Bloomberg
U.S. prosecutors are investigating California-based cryptocurrency bank Silvergate Capital Corp. for how it handled accounts tied to now-bankrupt crypto exchange FTX and its brokerage arm Alameda Research, Bloomberg reported on Thursday, citing sources familiar with the matter. Fast facts. The Department of Justice’s fraud unit is investigating Silvergate’s dealings with...
