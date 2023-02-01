ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

Seekers Book Club at the Langston Centre offers space for community to grow and learn together

By AMBER BROPHY abrophy@johnsoncitypress.com
Johnson City Press
 3 days ago
Johnson City Press

Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards

The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
KINGSPORT, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues

ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
Johnson City Press

Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 4

Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents

ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
ROGERSVILLE, TN
WJHL

Valentine’s Gala happening in the Tri-Cities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you looking for a unique Valentine’s date where you can also help out children in the region at the same time? The non-profit LXI is inviting the community to its 2023 Valentine’s Gala. It’s happening Saturday, February 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Summitt Leadership Building. They’re […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Kingsport Times-News

What's Cooking: Head to Milly's for authentic Jamaican food

KINGSPORT — Milly’s Authentic Jamaican Restaurant offers traditional Jamaican dishes packed with flavor. Milly’s owner and Jamaica native Tedra Bennett opened the restaurant almost two and a half years ago after customers at her family’s barber shop encouraged her to do so.
KINGSPORT, TN
tourcounsel.com

College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee

College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
MORRISTOWN, TN
Johnson City Press

Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert

Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change

The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
WJHL

Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
ABINGDON, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision

KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
KINGSPORT, TN

