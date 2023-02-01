Seekers Book Club at the Langston Centre offers space for community to grow and learn together

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Join the Excitement at Bristol Casino's Dealer Hiring Event: Apply Today!John M. DabbsBristol, VA
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in VirginiaTravel MavenBristol, VA
Discovering the Hidden Gem: Why Johnson City, Tennessee, is a Great Place to Call HomeJohn M. DabbsJohnson City, TN
Full Speed Ahead: The Evolution of NASCAR and Bristol Motor SpeedwayJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Janie's Place: Bristol's Newest Sensation in Classic Southern FoodJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Related
wjhl.com
Meet Your Provider with ETSU Health: Pediatrician Dr. Nadia Sabri
ETSU Health Pediatrician Dr. Nadia Sabri, shares with us the story of her professional and personal life, and her journey that began in Johnson City, and how she came home to ETSU Health!. For more information call 423-4397320 or go to the ETSU Health website.
Johnson City Press
Kingsport looking for volunteers for various boards
The city of Kingsport is looking for volunteers to serve on various boards and commissions to help make Kingsport an even greater place to live, work and raise a family, according to a city news release. The city is asking residents to visit ServeKingsport, or www.servekingsport.com, and answer a short...
Johnson City Press
Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares how Johnson City's School Resource Officers work to make a difference
As school safety has become a top concern for many over the years, 34 year JCPD veteran Sgt. Lorrie Goff shares an inside look at the ways Johnson City Schools’ Student Resource Officers are working hard to keep school campuses, staff and students safe. Goff began her career in...
Kingsport Times-News
Family blog details Candus Wells' heart issues
ROGERSVILLE — The family of Summer Wells shared via a blog Thursday afternoon that Candus Wells recently made several visits to the emergency room for serious heart issues. Candus is the mother of Summer, who was reported missing from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021 and still has not been found. Her seventh birthday is Saturday.
Johnson City Press
Today In Johnson City History: Feb. 4
Feb. 4, 1892: The Comet reported an interesting birth announcement. “Mrs. W. S. Moore, wife of our merchant, has recently conferred upon herself the degree of ‘M. A.’ and at the same time that of ‘P. A.’ upon her devoted husband – in other words – it is a boy and weighs 10 pounds.”
Johnson City Press
West Ridge has three work-based learning students at Eastman this semester
BLOUNTVILLE — Earning while learning is the latest thing in career technical education (CTE). Three West Ridge High School students have signed on for work-based learning (WBL) internships at Kingsport-based Eastman Chemical Co., meaning they will get high school credit and paychecks too.
Johnson City Press
Rogersville City School officials criticize reading law during meeting with parents
ROGERSVILLE — Rogersville City School officials expressed their dissatisfaction with the state's new third-grade reading law during a meeting with parents on Tuesday. The meeting was led by Amanda Lawson, RCS’s English Language Arts instructional coach, who started the session by explaining the Tennessee Learning Loss Remediation and Student Acceleration Act.
Valentine’s Gala happening in the Tri-Cities
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Are you looking for a unique Valentine’s date where you can also help out children in the region at the same time? The non-profit LXI is inviting the community to its 2023 Valentine’s Gala. It’s happening Saturday, February 11th from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Summitt Leadership Building. They’re […]
Kingsport Times-News
What's Cooking: Head to Milly's for authentic Jamaican food
KINGSPORT — Milly’s Authentic Jamaican Restaurant offers traditional Jamaican dishes packed with flavor. Milly’s owner and Jamaica native Tedra Bennett opened the restaurant almost two and a half years ago after customers at her family’s barber shop encouraged her to do so.
wjhl.com
Tails and Paws this Friday highlights some of the animals in need of a forever home
Tails and Paws highlights animals up for adoption at local animal shelters in the Tri-Cities. Today’s animals up for adoption are at located at the Washington County/Johnson City Animal Shelter. If you see an animal you are interested in, you can visit the shelter located in north Johnson City.
tourcounsel.com
College Square Mall | Shopping mall in Morristown, Tennessee
College Square is an indoor regional shopping mall located in Morristown, Tennessee. College Square is owned by Time Equities Inc and managed by Urban Retail Properties. It features approximately 50 stores and restaurants including AMC College Square 12. Opened in 1988, College Square is the only shopping mall in an...
Police chief, public works, parks and rec director all take JC retirement offer
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Johnson City’s police chief, public works director and parks and recreation director are among 23 city employees who have opted into a recently offered retirement incentive. Police Chief Karl Turner, Public Works Director Phil Pindzola and Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis will officially retire on Feb. 28 along with […]
wjhl.com
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list
'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. ‘We show really well right now’ – Kingsport joins …. 'We show really well right now' - Kingsport joins Johnson City in top 10 housing markets list. Cosby Eagles fly right...
Johnson City Press
Jason Derulo, Rainbow Kitten Surprise headlining ETSU SGA spring concert
Jason Derulo, who has more than 20 billion streams, and Rainbow Kitten Surprise, whose music has generated more than one billion streams, will co-headline this year’s Student Government Association spring concert at East Tennessee State University. The event is set for 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 22, at the...
Johnson City Press
Erwin BMA to propose alcohol ordinance change
The town of Erwin’s Board of Mayor and Alderman held a meeting on Thursday to discuss the proposal of changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance. During the meeting, Mayor Glenn White stated that he would be proposing changes to the town’s alcohol ordinance at the next BMA meeting on Feb. 13. His proposal would have the town limit the number of off-site alcohol permits to 12, a number he says meets the state average per town, and any business selling alcohol would have to be at least 400 feet away from schools or churches compared to the current 200-feet requirement.
Johnson City Press
Johnson City police chief, other department heads take city incentive to retire
Johnson City Police Chief Karl Turner and the department’s second-in-command, Debbie Botelho, have accepted an early retirement incentive from the city and will retire this year. Turner and Botelho are just two of the 23 city employees with more than 30 years of consecutive service to the city who...
Abingdon Eats: Rain Restaurant
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) – After the town of Abingdon, Virginia was nominated for possibly its fifth win in USA Today’s Best Small Town Food Scene competition, News Channel 11 spoke to local businesses to see what sets them apart. Rain Restaurant Rain has occupied its own space in the Abingdon food scene since 2010, and […]
Kingsport Times-News
Two women injured in Wilcox Drive collision
KINGSPORT — Two Kingsport women were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening when their car was struck by a Ford F-250 pickup at the intersection of East Industry Drive and South Wilcox Drive. Jill McCulloch and Jody E. Wolfe were transported to Holston Valley Medical Center after the incident,...
WLOS.com
Tennessee girl that's been missing for 20 months turns 7 years old Saturday, says TBI
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. — A Hawkins County girl who vanished from her Beech Creek home on June 15, 2021, turns 7 years old February 4th, says the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Summer Wells has now been missing for nearly 20 months, says TBI. "Unfortunately, we have no new updates...
wcyb.com
Part of Founders Park in Johnson City to be closed due to storm drain project
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — You may have noticed that Founders Park in Johnson City looks a little different lately. Contractors have started the preparation work for the storm drain connection between Earnest Street and the park as part of the Walnut Street corridor project. Some areas of Founders...
Comments / 0