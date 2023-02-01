Read full article on original website
County Commissioner Jamila Winder Sworn Into Office
TAKING HER OATH OF OFFICE – Jamila H. Winder of East Norriton (at center) took her oath of office Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023) shortly after 3:30 p.m. to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, during a ceremony held at the county courthouse. She fills an 11-month vacancy left by former commission member and chair Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, who resigned from her seat to become secretary of the state Department of Human Services as appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Winder has municipal and school board experience as an elected member of the Norristown Area School District Board of School Directors, and the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors. Members of her family, friends, local community leaders, and other well-wishers were in attendance as the oath was administered. Now with a full compliment, the board is next scheduled to meet Thursday (Feb. 2) at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom in Norristown.
See Which Five Montco Elementary Schools Came Out on Top as Best in Pa. for 2023
Montgomery County is home to highly-ranked elementary schools. Niche recently released a list of the best public schools in the state for 2023. Here are the schools that made the list:. #2 The Souderton Charter School Collaborative. The Souderton Charter School Collaborative has 235 students in grades K–8. It also...
Local Obituaries Reported Today
The Post provides direct links to locally relevant obituaries available at funeral home websites. Today’s (Feb. 4, 2023) compilation consists of five obituaries. They include the names, ages, local connections, dates of passing, and brief funeral home references for the deceased. Robin L. (Lachowski) Cuzner, 65, of Exeter Township,...
Chester receiver asks bankruptcy court to put brakes on $276.5 million DELCORA sale
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. The city of Chester is trying to stop the sale of the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority (DELCORA).
Many Montco Workers See 14 Cents of Every Earned Dollar — the Highest Suburban Outlay — Zapped by One Expense
An economic analysis of 2,360 counties across 47 states reveals a notable hole in some Montgomery County employees wallets. The data were revealed by the National Database of Childcare Prices, the most comprehensive federal source of national childcare economic expense by geography. The Women’s Bureau of the U.S. Department of...
Statement of Community Legal Services on the 2023 Philadelphia Water Department Rate Case
Last week, Community Legal Services learned that the Philadelphia Water Department is proposing to increase water rates by $240 million over the next two years. This increase will raise water bills for Philadelphia families by more than 20%, costing them between $130 and $275 more per year. At a time when families are struggling to make ends meet due to record inflation, a rate increase will make it harder to pay their bills, risking their access to safe drinking water.
Bucks County wants “fresh, new ideas” at Almshouse Road site
Bucks County envisions an “innovative” use of its property along the corner of Almshouse and Easton roads in Doylestown Township. “We’d like to transcend a traditional, normal development; we already have plenty of retail and commercial,” said Evan Stone, executive director of the Bucks County Planning Commission, during an interview Tuesday. There are two shopping centers on the opposite side of Route 611.
Jeff Brown Wants To Be Mayor of Philly, Here Is A Quick Look At Him.
Jeff Brown has announced his candidacy for Mayor of Philadelphia. He has zero political experience, unlike others that have served the city in some capacity. Brown is a grocer. He was the former CEO of Brown’s Shoprite stores . These stores were in Philadelphia and it’s suburbs. “I’ve been working with unions, I can organize and I recognize where there is a need and I fill it” Brown said. When asked about is lack of experience, he said “We’ve been picking leaders wrong and the people we elect leave the problems alone”. He thinks he has fresh ideas.
Two Chesco Eateries Among Pennsylvania Restaurants to Check Out in 2023
Two Chester County eateries found their place on the list of twelve Pennsylvania restaurants to check out in 2023, writes Kalena Thomhave for The Keystone. Talula’s Table in Kennett Square only serves two parties each evening, so you usually have to make a reservation one year out. Even that is not easy, as you need to beat other callers at 7 AM to book your spot. Those lucky enough to score seats are served an eight-course chef’s tasting menu.
How a Four-Lane Strip of Highway Spawned Western-Montco Exurb
This 1952 painting shows a vintage view of what is now the Copperfield Inn at Lakeside on Ridge Pike in Limerick. Before the opening of U.S. Route 422 in 1985, Limerick Township was a farming community with around 5,000 residents and abundant open space. Holly Herman covered the transformation of this exurbs in the Limerick-Royersford-Spring City Patch.
Community Health & Dental Offers Coverage Help
NORTH COVENTRY PA – A free public information event, intended to help area residents who face losing health care insurance coverage as the federal government ends its COVID-19 public health emergency declaration in March (2023), is scheduled for Feb. 14 (Tuesday) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. by Community Health & Dental Care Inc.
Montgomery County Utility Customers Jolted by Erroneous Bills from PPL Electric Utilities
Despite no snow, winter 2023 has been cold, raising expectations among Montgomery County’s PPL Electric Utilities users for higher bills. But their guesstimates weren’t even close. A staff report at 6abc plugged in the details of why. PPL has cited “technical issues” as the cause of elevated charges...
Big Turnout Thursday for Small Schwenksville Fire
SCHWENKSVILLE PA – A small fire that occurred Thursday (Feb. 2, 2023) shortly after noon, involving a fan inside a third-floor bathroom on the 700 block of Main Street (at top and below) in Schwenksville Borough, attracted plenty of firefighter attention, Lower Frederick Fire Company Chief Tom Gammon V said.
PennDOT: Expect Delays Feb. 10 on Egypt Road at 422
KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Drivers traveling traveling Friday (Feb. 10, 2023) on Egypt Road in Lower Providence Township, between its interchange at U.S. Route 422 and the intersection of Pawlings Road and Park Avenue, will encounter lane closures there from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation reported.
$1.6 million worth of fentanyl seized in Montgomery County bust, district attorney says
Authorities in Montgomery County said more than $1.6 million worth of fentanyl was seized during a drug bust this week.
Apple Studios film shoot to close Bucks County road in February
An Apple Studios film project will shut down a Bucks County road during a pair of multi-day shoots in February, PennDOT said Friday. From Tuesday, Feb. 14 through Saturday, Feb. 18, Route 113 (Bedminster Road) will be closed between Route 611 (Easton Road) and Deer Run Road in Bedminster and Tinicum townships. The closures will be in effect a second time from Tuesday, Feb. 21 through Thursday, Feb. 23.
Berkshire Mall | Shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania
Berkshire Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, a suburb to the west of Reading in Berks County. Berkshire Mall is accessible from US 222/US 422 (Warren Street Bypass) at the Paper Mill Road interchange or the State Hill Road interchange. The main entrances to the mall are...
2 injured in Warminster, Bucks County fire
Two people were hurt in a fire in Warminster, Bucks County.
SEPTA bus crashes in Delaware County, 3 passengers injured
Three passengers were injured when a SEPTA driver lost control and crashed in Delaware County.
Three-Month Construction Ahead on Hanover Street
POTTSTOWN PA – Utility construction work scheduled to begin Feb. 20 (2023; Monday) across parts of Pottstown and North Coventry is anticipated to create lane closures on Hanover Street that will continue through May 29, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said. PECO Energy has received a PennDOT highway occupancy...
