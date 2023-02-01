TAKING HER OATH OF OFFICE – Jamila H. Winder of East Norriton (at center) took her oath of office Wednesday (Feb. 1, 2023) shortly after 3:30 p.m. to become the newest member of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners, during a ceremony held at the county courthouse. She fills an 11-month vacancy left by former commission member and chair Dr. Valerie A. Arkoosh, who resigned from her seat to become secretary of the state Department of Human Services as appointed by Gov. Josh Shapiro. Winder has municipal and school board experience as an elected member of the Norristown Area School District Board of School Directors, and the East Norriton Township Board of Supervisors. Members of her family, friends, local community leaders, and other well-wishers were in attendance as the oath was administered. Now with a full compliment, the board is next scheduled to meet Thursday (Feb. 2) at 10 a.m. in the commissioners’ boardroom in Norristown.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO