ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grants Pass, OR

Report: 'Extremely dangerous' Oregon kidnapping suspect dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound following standoff with police

By Elizabeth Wolfe, Paradise Afshar, Tina Burnside, CNN
kadn.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Woman held captive in Oregon remains in critical condition

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man at the center of an intense police search in Oregon after a violent kidnapping last week was released from custody in October 2021 by Nevada prison officials on the same day he was transferred to the state’s custody to serve a kidnapping sentence, authorities said Monday.
GRANTS PASS, OR
Savannah Aylin

Man is criticized for dating a woman trapped in 8-year-old's body

Many people look younger than they are. I grew up hearing people telling my mom that she and I looked more like sisters. Even today, some of my friends and I are mistaken for teens even though we're well into our twenties. Most of the time, looking younger than you are is chalked up to having a "baby face" or "good genes." But some suffer from medical conditions that cause them to have a younger appearance.
iheart.com

Convict Who Kidnapped, Tortured Women Dies After Police Standoff

A suspect accused of torturing a woman held captive less than two years after being convicted of kidnapping and torturing another woman died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound that took place during an hourslong standoff with law enforcement Tuesday (January 31) night, KTVL reports. Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, was pronounced...
GRANTS PASS, OR
People

76-Year-Old Wife Charged with Fatally Shooting Terminally Ill Husband in Murder-Suicide Pact

Ellen Gilland allegedly killed her husband Jerry Gilland at a Daytona Beach, Florida hospital on Saturday A 76-year-old Florida woman is in jail charged with the shooting death of her terminally ill husband. The Daytona Police Department confirmed that officers were dispatched Saturday morning after they received a report of a shooting at the AdventHealth Hospital in Daytona Beach. "Units arrived on scene to find that a female had shot her terminally ill husband and had confined herself to his room," said a police release. Officers evacuated surrounding rooms with...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
New York Post

Arizona inmate withdraws execution request over lethal injection ‘torture’

An Arizona death row inmate withdrew his execution request this week, citing three recent executions that were “carried out in a manner that amounts to torture” and the election of a new attorney general. In a handwritten letter to the state Supreme Court dated Wednesday, Aaron Gunches described incidents in which authorities struggled to place IV lines during the lethal injection process. “The … staff on the execution team are not medical professionals, nor are they certified for IV insertion,” he alleged. “For the Arizona Supreme Court to issue an execution warrant under the current conditions amounts to court ordered cruel and...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy