LeBron James Takes A Shot At The Referees After Win Against The Knicks: "The Game Was Decided By The Players. In Boston, The Game Was Decided By The Refs."

By Gautam Varier
FadeawayWorld.net
 3 days ago

LeBron James took yet another shot at the referees for their blunder in the game against the Celtics, after the Lakers beat the Knicks in overtime.

Credit: Daniel Dunn-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers returned to winning ways on Tuesday night as they beat the New York Knicks 129-103 in overtime. It snapped a 2-game losing run for L.A. who improved to 24-28 on the season with this win.

LeBron James , who missed that loss to the Brooklyn Nets last time out, was exceptional yet again, as he finished with 28 points, 11 assists, and 10 rebounds for another masterful performance at Madison Square Garden. After the game, LeBron was asked about what was different in this overtime win as compared to their controversial overtime defeat to the Boston Celtics and he did not mince his words.

"The difference between here and Boston is obviously self-explanatory. I mean here we're up 6, we had an opportunity to kind of make some plays but they made plays and you know Jalen Brunson took a charge, we got a stop."

"The game was decided by the players. In Boston, the game was decided by the refs. So, it was more demoralizing, I mean we tried but obviously what happened in Boston was what happened. Tonight, the game was decided at the end of regulation by the players."

The reporter did set him up with that question but it is safe to say LeBron isn't going to forget what happened on the final play of regulation against the Celtics for quite a while. He has been constantly taking shots at the officials and in a way it worked, as some debatable calls did go in their favor against the Knicks. Another positive out of this game for the Lakers was Anthony Davis getting his first start in over a month and he looked great out there.

Jeanie Buss Says The Los Angeles Lakers Are Built Around Anthony Davis

Davis finished the night with 27 points to go with 9 rebounds and the Lakers just look so much better when he's out there on the court. To go with his scoring prowess, he also elevates their defense to a whole other level with his presence.

Lakers owner Jeanie Buss recently stated the Lakers are built around Davis and that you can't judge the team when the star player has been out with an injury. She also added that there are very few teams that can continue to win when their top player is out and she is correct there. The Lakers, despite their record, aren't too far off the 6th seed and Buss will be hoping that Davis can stay healthy and lead them to a berth in the postseason.

Comments / 42

Daniel Collins
3d ago

The difference between the real goat and the self proclaim goat.The real goat would had taken over the OT and won the game.The proclaim goat loses in overtime because he still crying about a miss call.

Reply(3)
20
John carrols
3d ago

Awwww ok I get it… have to complain when you win too, as to give validity to your whining in general. You’re so easy to read man.

Reply(3)
16
Joeynope123
3d ago

The game in Boston was decided by the players, too. Was it a foul? Yes. Should it have been called? Yes. Do the refs have a bad have a bad habit of swallowing the whistle last seconds of the game? Yes. Should they? No. Lakers still had the opportunity to win in overtime, though.

Reply(1)
FadeawayWorld.net

