From the author of the bestselling novel Float comes a slow-burn romance about doing the right thing. When Laurel Cates uncovers a shocking truth about her university's football coach, it takes all of her courage to publish the story in the school’s paper. Bodie St James, the star quarterback whose own career now hangs in the balance, confronts Laurel time and time again about her choices. As they navigate their new realities, Laurel and Bodie must decide where their values lie, and reckon with the price of the truth.

2 DAYS AGO