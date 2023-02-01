If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. It seems like it used to be a lot easier to go out to eat on Valentine’s Day. But these days, it feels nearly impossible to get a reservation, and even if you do, you’re looking at a crowded dining room, slow service, and an overpriced prix-fixe meal that ends up being pretty underwhelming. That’s why we love having date night at home. It’s a quieter, more intimate experience, and even better, you can make yourself a luxurious meal for...

3 DAYS AGO