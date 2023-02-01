Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Enjoy Valentine’s Day Dinner at these Restaurants in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Funeral Services Announced for Tragically Deceased LSU Student Madison BrookscreteBaton Rouge, LA
Celebrating Black History Month in Baton RougeM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Bet-R Food StoreM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Louisiana leads the country in the number one deaths in Hospitals and here is what's being donepeaceful prospectsLouisiana State
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions
The Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) battle the Washington Wizards (24-26) Friday. Tip from Capitol One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the 1st of 2...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Purdue at Indiana odds, picks and predictions
The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) and No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) meet Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Purdue vs. Indiana gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Pick Alabama football's Bryce Young over Kentucky's Will Levis in NFL Draft, these SEC defenders say
MOBILE, Ala. ― With the NFL Draft just under three months away, there has already been plenty of quarterback discourse. That's not stopping anytime soon. Should Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young be the first one off the board? Or should Kentucky's Will Levis be the first signal-caller selected? Maybe even Ohio State's CJ Stroud?
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Are Alabama football, Nick Saban returning to joyless murderball with Tommy Rees hire? | Goodbread
There are plenty of questions about what the Alabama football offense will look like in 2023, and chief among them are how it will be quarterbacked and how it will be coordinated. The answer to the quarterback question, with two-year starter Bryce Young now off to the NFL, will begin...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Texas football recruiting puts SEC on notice. Is Arch Manning just the beginning? | Toppmeyer
When the SEC messes with Texas, it better be prepared to get the horns. Oh, I know that sounds silly, because “Texas is back!” has been prematurely exclaimed so many times its most common usage now is when deploying sarcasm. Texas loses by 43 points to TCU in...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
SEC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today
Is Big Blue Nation destined for a Thursday start at the SEC Tournament next month at Bridgestone Arena?. Heading into the Feb. 4 games, Kentucky is in 5th place in the SEC standings and would not get the double bye. That will change if the Wildcats' recent upswing in conference play continues through February. But for now, UK remains a game behind the three-team tie for second place.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Juice Kiffin, unofficial Ole Miss football mascot, has a new sibling, Lane Kiffin announces
OXFORD — More Ole Miss football-adjacent puppy content is on the way, courtesy of Lane Kiffin. Kiffin's yellow Labrador retriever, Juice, appears to have a new little sibling. Kiffin posted a picture of the pup on Twitter Friday morning, calling it "Juice 2." If "Juice 2" is to follow...
Comments / 0