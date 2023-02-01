ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Portland Trail Blazers at Washington Wizards odds, picks and predictions

The Portland Trail Blazers (25-26) battle the Washington Wizards (24-26) Friday. Tip from Capitol One Arena is set for 7 p.m. ET. Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Trail Blazers vs. Wizards odds, and make our expert NBA picks and predictions. This will be the 1st of 2...
PORTLAND, OR
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Purdue at Indiana odds, picks and predictions

The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (22-1, 11-1 Big Ten) and No. 22 Indiana Hoosiers (15-7, 6-5) meet Saturday at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind. Tip-off is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook's lines around the Purdue vs. Indiana gameodds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Pick Alabama football's Bryce Young over Kentucky's Will Levis in NFL Draft, these SEC defenders say

MOBILE, Ala. ― With the NFL Draft just under three months away, there has already been plenty of quarterback discourse. That's not stopping anytime soon. Should Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young be the first one off the board? Or should Kentucky's Will Levis be the first signal-caller selected? Maybe even Ohio State's CJ Stroud?
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

SEC basketball Tournament 2023 bracket based on standings if regular season ended today

Is Big Blue Nation destined for a Thursday start at the SEC Tournament next month at Bridgestone Arena?. Heading into the Feb. 4 games, Kentucky is in 5th place in the SEC standings and would not get the double bye. That will change if the Wildcats' recent upswing in conference play continues through February. But for now, UK remains a game behind the three-team tie for second place.
TENNESSEE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy