Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has declared a cold emergency tomorrow through the weekend, with wind chills expected to drop as low as -30 degrees Friday night. The declaration means the city's community centers will be turned into warming stations Friday and Saturday.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO