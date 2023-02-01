Read full article on original website
Laura Valentine
3d ago
No knock on the late Queen, but Charles does seem to understand that many of his subjects need help. He got a £250,000 windfall from his wind farm (his personal property) and gave the entirety, not just 5%, to the government to help people.
Reply(1)
8
Harriett Hudson
3d ago
That is wonderful, so thoughtful and caring for his people.
Reply
7
Related
msn.com
Buckingham Palace Reportedly Has Plans For Prince Harry Ahead Of King Charles' Coronation
Prince Harry has opened the floodgates, and it's a scene! "Spare," his uncensored memoir, gets into the nitty-gritty details of his own life and that of his family, with many wondering if he went too far. The consensus is divided. There's the "Sussex Squad," who are avidly defending Harry and wife, Meghan Markle, and there are those who keep the hashtag "ShutUpHarry" trending. Then, of course, there's a good batch of the population that simply doesn't care.
Psychic Predicts Camilla Parker Bowles Will Bring King Charles III’s Reign to an Early End
King Charles III formally ascends to the British throne on May 6, 2023. Then, he assumes the role predestined to him since childhood, when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, became ruler of the United Kingdom before him. However, after waiting 70 years to become king, will Charles end his reign for the love of his life, Camilla Parker Bowles? A psychic believes so.
Time Out Global
Now for sale: Princess Diana’s posh (and surprisingly cheap) historical family home
If Prince Harry’s raucous memoir is failing to fill the The Crown-shaped hole in your life – you’re looking for something a little less TMI and a little more polished, let’s say – then you might be in luck. If you also happen to be searching for a new home and have roughly £1 million to spare, that is.
netflixjunkie.com
King Charles III to Make “temporary” Peace With Prince Harry to Not Spoil His Coronation Ceremony
Following the release of Prince Harry’s Spare, there are a lot of speculations regarding the Sussexes’ presence at the coronation ceremony. Eight months after the death of Queen Elizabeth II on May 06, 2023, King Charles III will be taking the oath in a formal ceremony. While Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Queen Consort Camilla are expected to play major roles, there is still doubt over the monarch’s younger son Prince Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan Markle.
The Hollywood Gossip
Prince William to King Charles: You Better Not Invite Harry and Meghan to Your Coronation, Old Man!
When Queen Elizabeth II passed away in September at the age of 96, her eldest son, Charles, immediately became king. But even though he’s been King Charles III for several months now, the new monarch’s coronation won’t take place until May. And like just about everything involving...
Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Offered Meghan Markle a Surprisingly Generous Proposition About Her Role in the Firm During Their First Meeting
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Meghan Markle’s introduction to Queen Elizabeth II was reportedly a dream come true — the monarch was charmed by her future granddaughter-in-law. What’s surprising is the report that the Queen was fine with Meghan’s career as an actress, and she made her an offer that many performers probably wouldn’t have refused. According to an excerpt from the upcoming book, Elizabeth: An intimate Portrait by palace insider Gyles Brandreth, via the Mirror, Queen Elizabeth had a surprisingly modern take on Meghan’s acting...
Prince William's 'Gesture' To Meghan Markle After Queen's Death Goes Viral
A clip of William's interaction with Meghan in the days after Queen Elizabeth's death has been commented on by fans after going viral on TikTok.
King Charles will make major change to Coronation and will not wear old-fashioned costume on historic day
KING Charles has been told to break with centuries of tradition and drop the wearing of silk stockings and breeches at his Coronation. The monarch, 74, has opted to wear military uniform instead when he is crowned at Westminster Abbey on May 6. A source said: “Senior aides think breeches...
King Charles III's great-great-grandmother was the "Princess Diana" of her time and her missing dress was recently found
Queen Alexandra of the United Kingdom (1844 - 1925) is King Charles III's great-great-grandmother. Alexandra was born a princess and a member of Denmark's royal family. In 1861, she was introduced to Prince Albert Edward, the Prince of Wales and oldest son of Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom.
Inside Nova
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney brands Meghan, Duchess of Sussex ‘manipulative and controlling’
Prince Harry’s alleged former flame Catherine Ommanney has branded his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, “manipulative” and “controlling”. The ‘Real Housewives of DC’ star, 51, also said on an interview with GB News on Wednesday (11.01.23) night she “would have loved” the royal to have married “someone like Kate Middleton”.
King Charles' Coronation Could Reportedly Be Invalidated Due To His Affair With Camilla, According To A Royal Expert
Prince Harry is in the spotlight right now due to all the bombshells from his memoir Spare, but the other royals aren’t completely out of the woods either! King Charles is still making headlines, as insiders are reportedly hinting that his coronation could be invalidated due to his past affair with Camilla – and we have so many questions!
Facial Recognition Technology Reveals That Painting of Madonna and Child Is Likely by Raphael
Researchers from the University of Nottingham and the University of Bradford used facial recognition technology to identify the author a painting known as the de Brécy Tondo. Its painter, researchers now believe, is highly likely to have been the Italian Renaissance painter Raphael. The researchers found that the faces of the Madonna and child in the de Brécy Tondo were identical to ones in the Raphael altarpiece Sistine Madonna. Digital image analysis and comparison of the figures in both works found the facial features of the Madonnas to be 97 percent similar, and the facial features of the child to be...
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet’s future relationships
King Charles and Prince William could have a major say in Archie and Lilibet's lives because of one surprising royal rule
King Charles Could Be Forced to Step Down as by Parliament if He Is Unable to Perform His Royal Duties
King Charles pictured when he was Prince Charles in 2019 at the opening of Parliament, the governing body that could remove him from office if he is not performing his royal duties.
Prince William's Beard Goes Viral After Harry's 'Spare' Jealousy Claim
A TikTok video showing Prince William with a beard has been viewed over 1 million times after Prince Harry recounted an argument over facial hair in his memoir.
Prince Harry Eliminated From Key Moment in King Charles III’s Coronation After Changes to Ceremony Rules
Prince Harry has been eliminated from a key moment in King Charles III's coronation after key changes to ceremony rules.
See what Crown Princess Marie-Chantal posted about Prince Harry’s book
Prince Harry ’s memoir is officially out! Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece took to her Instagram Story on Tuesday to post a photo of the Duke of Sussex’s newly released book, Spare, displayed at a bookstore alongside copies of another book titled How to Kill Your Family. RELATED: ...
A scrap metal find at a flea market in the US turned out to be the Third Imperial Fabergé egg worth $33 million
The Third Imperial Fabergé Egg was created by Peter Carl Fabergé in 1887 for the Russian Tsar Alexander III and his family. There were a total of 54 eggs created for the Russian Royal Family.
msn.com
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla Wanted Catherine to Change the Spelling of Her Name Because There Were Already Too Many “C” Names in the Royal Family
Even though she was born Catherine Elizabeth Middleton, Charles and Camilla once wanted the Princess of Wales to spell her name “Katherine” because there were already too many “C” names in the royal family, Prince Harry writes in his forthcoming memoir, Spare, out on Tuesday. The...
Catholic Priests Express Concern That There Are Too Many Possessed People To Manage
Catholic priests lament that there are simply too many possessed individuals in the world. The exorcist community in Italy is reportedly at capacity, with some priests reporting daily caseloads in the double digits. The exhausted priests told researchers at Regina Apostolorum's 16th annual exorcism course in Rome that they needed assistance.
Comments / 7