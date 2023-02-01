ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
“When the refs don’t ref so well, everything’s cool” - Patrick Beverley calls for NBA officials to be fined for their mistakes

By Damien Peters
 3 days ago

On his latest episode of Pat Bev podcast, the Lakers veteran called for consequences when referees get it wrong.

Patrick Beverley, LeBron James

© Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Beverley stood front and center after a missed call late in the Lakers-Celtics game inside TD Garden on Friday night— LeBron James clearly got fouled on a drive to the basket with the game on the line, but the refs missed it.

On his latest podcast episode , Beverley called for consequences when referees get it wrong, just like players and coaches undergo when they don’t perform.

“You know I aint to take money and food out of people’s mouths, my job is to be a basketball player, but if players don’t play well, they lose money, if coaches don’t coach well, they get fired, they lose money. When the refs don’t ref so well, everything’s cool. Not only that but you get upset about a call that is wrong and you show your frustration and you get tech’d because of that,” he said.

The stakes are high

Following the contest, the non-call instantly went viral, as James was distraught with not being given the opportunity to win the game from the free-throw line. His wild reaction was justifiable, given LeBron was blatantly whacked on the arm by Celtics star Jayson Tatum as he attacked the rim.

The controversial non-call was further magnified as the Celtics rode their momentum into overtime and rose to victory in front of their home crowd.

With the Lakers needing every win possible to make a late-season playoff push, Beverley and company were outspoken postgame with the officiating. The same happened in the Lakers' locker room.

“I told him in the locker room, ‘I’ve been around you 13, 14 years, bro. I ain’t never seen you react like that.’ He’s like, ‘Pat; I ain’t gonna lie, I almost lost my sh*t,'” the Lakers' guard said on Pat Bev Podcast .

“And all due respect, he should have, though; he should have done more. That hurts, that hurts. That was the vibe in the locker room, vibe on the plane, like, ‘Damn, that game hurt.’ We won that game. We won. We got the best player on the planet at the free-throw line with 0.1 seconds left shooting two free-throws,” Beverley said.

Changes incoming?

His comments have since been echoed by the wider NBA community, who continue to witness officiating that costs teams games with no repercussions for their incompetence.

To make matters worse, their mistakes are highlighted by the “last two-minute report” that is issued by the league office the next day.

As this continues to be a talking point on every major sporting platform, and officiating continues to be under the microscope, only time will tell if NBA commissioner Adam Silver takes the feedback on board and looks to penalize officials for missed calls that directly decide a result.

God is nothing but lies
3d ago

All the laker fans wanna point out a foul but let me point out that he traveled because clearly they are pushing that under the rug.

