CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vladislav Goldin and No. 19 Florida Atlantic are hoping Saturday marked the start of another long win streak that will carry them deep into the postseason. Goldin had 15 points and the Owls pulled away in the second half for a 67-52 victory over Charlotte, just two days after their 20-game win streak was snapped following a road loss at UAB.

BOCA RATON, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO