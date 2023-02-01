Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WPTV
Breezy and warm Wednesday, weekend cold front delayed
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Another beautiful day this Wednesday and it stays breezy and warm. Afternoon highs will top the upper 70s and low 80s with east winds gusting up to 25 miles per hour. Radar | Alerts | 7-Day Forecast | Hourly Forecast. Warming up Thursday and...
WPTV
Clear skies, pleasant conditions overnight
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — Breezy winds are expected through mid-week. Winds will gust 20 to 25 mph for the next few days. Mostly sunny afternoons are expected through Friday before the next front arrives either late Friday or early morning on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s starting Wednesday and lasting through Friday.
WPTV
Autopsy results pending on body found during search for missing Lyft driver
RUTHERFORDTON, N.C. — Autopsy results are pending and could determine if human remains found over the weekend in Okeechobee are those of a missing Lyft driver from Palm Beach Gardens. Investigators said a badly decomposed body was found Saturday in a wooded area near State Road 70 and Northeast...
WPTV
Owls drop out of top 25 after 20-game win streak snapped
BOCA RATON, Fla. — Florida Atlantic is out of The Associated Press top 25 poll for the first time since Jan. 16. The Owls fell out of the top 25 Monday after reaching its highest ranking in school history. FAU had its nation-leading 20-game winning streak snapped last week...
WPTV
No. 19 Owls bounce back, beat Charlotte 67-52
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Vladislav Goldin and No. 19 Florida Atlantic are hoping Saturday marked the start of another long win streak that will carry them deep into the postseason. Goldin had 15 points and the Owls pulled away in the second half for a 67-52 victory over Charlotte, just two days after their 20-game win streak was snapped following a road loss at UAB.
Comments / 0