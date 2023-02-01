You’re Invited… to Check Out Tabyana Ali’s Glamtastic Birthday-Party Pics With Her General Hospital Family

Read full article on original website
Related
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Nancy Lee Grahn Drops Bad News
It seems like only yesterday — but it was actually January 3 — that Nancy Lee Grahn was cheerfully sharing a video of herself taking a stroll in Cambria on her way to Carmel over her (and the whole cast and crew’s) holiday break from General Hospital. But just two days later, drat. Things took a turn for the unfortunate.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Eden McCoy and Evan Hofer Have Their Cake and Eat It, Too
The daytime stars received the “sweetest” gift. We all know that there are no fans more loyal and passionate than soap fans, and General Hospital faves Eden McCoy (Josslyn) and Evan Hofer (Dex) have some of the most adoring ones. The co-stars recently received a very cool cake from their followers at “Jex” Universe and showed off their sweet treat for the world to see.
SheKnows
General Hospital Bloodbath: Who’s Getting Killed Off?
It won’t just be the weather that gives us goosebumps this February, it will also be the chilling storyline that’s about to unfold. As if Wyndemere wasn’t haunted enough! In the weeks to come, the Grim Reaper will be making guest appearance after guest appearance on General Hospital as the morgue becomes busier than the nurses station. “Ava’s door is darkened twice over,” co-headwriters Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor tell Soap Opera Digest, “and Spoon Island will run red with blood.”
SheKnows
Holy Crap! General Hospital Just Really Killed Willow!
But that doesn’t mean Michael should look for a new love!. When it comes to General Hospital, we’ve learned that you should never say never. As in “Oh, they’d never kill Brando and Sasha’s baby.” Or “Oh, they killed Sasha’s baby… surely they wouldn’t kill her husband, too!”
‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby
'General Hospital' villain Esme Prince and her unborn child are causing more problems for Nikolas Cassadine and his family.
generalhospitaltea.com
General Hospital Early Spoilers February 6-10: Ava Pushed Too Far, Liz Makes A Move, Curtis And Portia’s Wedding Begins
General Hospital spoilers indicate that Ava Jerome (Maura West) will lose it after being pushed too far. Liz Baldwin (Rebecca Herbst) will make a life-changing choice. Curtis Ashford’s (Donnell Turner) and Portia Robinson’s (Brook Kerr) wedding begins. Ava Jerome Loses It. General Hospital spoilers reveal that Nikolas Cassadine...
SheKnows
The Stunning Young & Restless Twist for Sally’s Baby That Could Turn the Show Upside-Down — Plus, Billy and Lily’s Split Irks Fans
Young & Restless has plenty going on — lots of characters in lots of scenes — and yet nothing really happens. Thoughts on the week:. Unsurprisingly, Devon and Abby hooked up again and it looks as though predictions that they’ll end up living together soonish are right on the nose. They will probably be as boring as all get out together, but maybe there will be a challenge from Elena at some point if Nate keeps bonding with Victoria. Chance, meanwhile, had dinner with Sharon, and I can’t wait to see what kind of heat these two can generate together. Will the writers go there? It’s a risk, as the pairing may find more popularity than the Billy/Chelsea match they’re so keen on.
Spencer could cause the downfall of Dex on General Hospital
General Hospital fans know that Josslyn Jacks (Eden McCoy) begged Cameron Webber (Will Lipton) not to tell Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) that she slept with Dex Heller (Evan Hofler) but there is someone else who might reveal the truth. Spencer Cassadine (Nikolas Chaves) has been getting closer to his uncle Sonny and even moved in with him and he hates Dex with a passion. Heller has not done anything to Spencer personally but the animosity the young Cassadien Prince has for Joss's new beau might lead to something drastic taking place in Port Charles.
SheKnows
General Hospital Alum and Primetime MVP Dead at 45
“What a beautiful, bright light we lost today.”. Multiple fandoms are mourning the passing of much-loved actress Annie Wersching. To General Hospital fans, she was Amelia Joffe. Viewers of Star Trek: Picard knew her as the Borg Queen. And Vampire Diary lovers know her Lily was the mother of the Salvatore brothers.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Sonny Just Handed Nina What She Needs to Destroy Carly Once and For All! But What Comes Next?
What happens next will change several lives forever!. For months, General Hospital‘s Carly has been telling one lie after another in an effort to prevent anyone from finding out that Nina is Willow’s biological mother. But now, it looks as if both lives and relationships will be on the line as Nina discovers a shocking secret which could change everything.
Kelly Thiebaud reveals the truth about why she left General Hospital
General Hospital fans are still talking about the emotional scenes between Brit Westbourne (Kelly Thiebaud) and Liesl Obrecht that brought many viewers to tears. It was announced last year that Thiebaud was leaving GH to return to Station 19 on ABC primetime where she portrayed Eva Mendez. Soaps.com is revealing that the actress recently explained this was not the real reason she left her popular character behind.
soaphub.com
GH Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Is Running Austin’s Mob Family
GH spoilers are pointing in the direction of Port Charles receiving another visit from yet another mob family. One that will give Sonny Corinthos and Selina Wu a run for their money. GH Spoilers Speculation. Or will it? Could the head of this organized crime syndicate already be on the...
SheKnows
Bold & Beautiful’s Ridge May Be Returning With an Even Bigger Surprise Than Bill’s Hookup With Sheila!
What does a lonely ladies’ man do when he’s away… but find a new lady?. It would be nice to think that while The Bold and the Beautiful has Ridge off the canvas for a minute, the character is doing some soul-searching, maturing better late than never, and deciding once and for all whether his heart truly belongs to Brooke or Taylor. But we all know that that isn’t happening. It just isn’t Ridge.
DAYS Spoilers Speculation: Here’s Who Has the Orchid
How it could still be important to the Days of our Lives story. Kristen DiMera swore to Brady that she doesn’t know what happened to the orchid that could have saved Marlena, Kayla, and Kate’s lives, but DAYS spoilers suggest the story is not over – even though the women’s lives seem to be. (Raise your hands if you believe that. Yeah, not us, either. Now raise your hand if you think Dr. Rolf has the bodies on ice somewhere, and the orchid can bring them back. Yeah, us, too.) So who has the precious plant? We’ve got some theories.
Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’
Rickey Smiley returned to the Rickey Smiley Morning Show and took some time to reflect on the passing of his son Brandon while sharing his appreciation for God and everyone's prayers. The post Rickey Smiley Returns To Morning Show After Son’s Death, Urges Listeners To Do ‘God’s Work’ appeared first on NewsOne.
Is Hunter King Returning to ‘The Young and the Restless’?
Former 'The Young and the Restless' star Hunter King opens up about the possibility of returning to the show as Summer Newman.
Anthony Geary acknowledges his love for Sonya Eddy but does not mention a General Hospital return
Anthony Geary portrayed Luke Spencer on General Hospital for many years and continues to be a fan favorite. After retiring in 2015 he said he would not return to the ABC soap adding he would not want to die in a heap on the GH set." He did, however, make a brief 60-second return when Jane Elliot retired from her role as Tracy Quartermaine in 2017 and fans continue to believe he may come back again.
Rickey Smiley Breaks Silence On Son Brandon’s Death: It’s Been A ‘Terrible Nightmare’
Rickey Smiley mourned his son Brandon’s death with an emotional clip on his Instagram on Monday, January 30. The comic, 54, spoke about Brandon’s passing at 32 a day after his unexpected death. He said that the day after learning that his son had died was even more heartbreaking than the day before, and he opened up about the grief that he and the rest of the family were experiencing.
SheKnows
General Hospital’s Big Maternity Reveal Raises Even Bigger Questions
It was the week on General Hospital that fans have been waiting for what feels like forever to play out, the reveal that Nina is Willow’s mother. The stuff hit the fan, and likely will continue to for weeks to come. Sure there were a few other storyline developments this week, and the hook was almost nowhere to be found, but the Carly-Nina-Willow story was the rightful dominant focus. Let’s dig into all the juicy drama that played out.
Anthony Anderson's Appearance Sparks Concern Among Fans
Anderson sparked fan concern after sharing a photo from his appearance on 'The Kelly Clarkson Show.'
Comments / 1