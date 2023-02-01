Read full article on original website
TPD looking for suspect accused of shooting man at Zingers bar
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police are looking to identify an unknown suspect accused of shooting a man at a Toledo bar overnight. Police say an unknown suspect shot a 31-year-old man after two people assaulted two others, including the shooting victim, at Zingers Bar & Grill in the 900 block of Matzinger late Thursday night. Police do not know the identities of the two assailants. It’s unclear what led up to the assault and the shooting.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Spencerville mayor resigns after pandering charge
SPENCERVILLE — Phillip Briggs is no longer mayor of Spencerville after submitting his resignation Thursday, according to a released statement from Spencerville Village Council. Briggs’ resignation comes in the aftermath of his Jan. 30 arrest by the Allen County Sheriff’s Office on a charge of pandering obscenity involving a...
Lima man critical after Friday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
Drug Bust In SC
Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
Holland Walmart reopens following fire
HOLLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - The Walmart in Holland is back open after Springfield Township Fire Department battled a fire there Thursday night. According to the Springfield Township Fire Department fire crews responded to a call of smoke in the bathroom of the Walmart located on 1355 S McCord Rd. Fire...
Fairview High School student asked to change after wearing a dress
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Fairview student Dameion Mseis wore a dress to a school basketball game and was met by resistance from school officials. In fact, the Athletic Director Paul Yunker asked him to change or leave. “Mr. Yunker started walking over to us. He was like on the left...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Here are the applicants for Toledo police chief
TOLEDO, Ohio — Interim Toledo Police Chief Michael Troendle is one of six department members who applied for the job of chief. Twenty-eight people from a dozen states applied for the job, according to search firm Ralph Andersen & Associates. The firm was hired last year to identify and evaluate candidates.
Dorr St. westbound partially closes following a two-car crash
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dorr Street Westbound near the University of Toledo is partially closed after a two-car crash Friday night. According to the Toledo Police Department, one person was injured and transported to an area hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. Dorr St. westbound will remain closed until tow trucks...
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
Students fear the possibility of panty thief
Some BGSU students say the university’s plan for an anonymous laundry service is a waste and an invitation for laundry theft. Bowling Green State University is planning to launch a pilot program for anonymous laundry services in some of the on-campus dorms. This service would be based on a...
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Cremated remains stolen from unlocked car outside Glendale Garden Café
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Parker Hanson is frantically searching for what was stolen from his car. “I know that a car break-in may not be a high priority, but to me it is because of what was taken,” said Hanson. His classic Corvette was parked outside Glendale Garden Café...
Roberta Ann Slight, 84
Roberta Ann Slight, 84, of Hicksville, Ohio passed away Thursday, February 2, 2023, in her home surrounded by her family. Roberta was born May 22, 1938, in Defiance, Ohio, daughter of the late Alva and Marie (Hasch) Bergman. She attended Mark Center High School. Roberta married James J. Slight on May 22, 1989, in Las Vegas, Nevada and he survives. She worked at Weatherhead-Dana Corp. for over 30 years. Roberta was a member of First Church of Christ Hicksville and Hicksville Fraternal Order of the Eagles Aerie 2556. She also enjoyed visiting with others at the Hicksville Defiance County Senior Center. In her free time, Roberta enjoyed playing cards completing jigsaw puzzles, and attending Fort Wayne Comet Hockey Games. Above all, she enjoyed spending time with her family and traveling with her husband, Jim.
Lucas County Fair
The Lucas County Fair Grounds are located at 1406 Key Street in Maumee, Ohio!. To learn more about the Lucas County Fair, please go to lucascountyfair.com.
