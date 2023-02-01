Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.

