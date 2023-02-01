Read full article on original website
MSNBC
Lawrence: McCarthy votes to 'defund the police' as Democrats push for police reform
MSNBC's Lawrence O'Donnell highlights House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's top priorities: defunding the IRS “tax police,” which the Congressional Budget Office estimates would raise the deficit by $114 billion and removing Democrats from their committee assignments. Meanwhile, the Congressional Black Caucus met with President Biden to talk federal police reform in the aftermath of the police beating of Tyre Nichols.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Plaskett: We’ll be a “truth squad” on Congress’ new Weaponization Committee
Rep. Stacey Plaskett has been appointed as the top Democrat on the GOP’s new Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Republicans have tried to make comparisons to the Church Committee, one of the most well-respected and influential committees in the history of Congress. But critics – including former aides who worked on the Church Committee – say it isn’t so. “What they’re interested in doing is chasing down rainbow conspiracies and far right fearmongering to their base,” Plaskett tells Ali Velshi. Democrats have the responsibility to be “the truth squad,” says Rep. Plaskett.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Jimmy Gomez on U.S. response to Chinese spy balloon: "I think they took appropriate steps"
California Rep. Jimmy Gomez (D) speaks to Yasmin Vossoughian about the U.S. response to shoot down a Chinese spy balloon over the Carolina coast: "I think they took the appropriate steps." Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling
Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va., along with fellow senators, has introduced a new bill aimed at ending Congress' abuse of the debt ceiling. Sen. Kaine joins Morning Joe to discuss.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
GOP's threat to impeach Homeland Security chief is ridiculous, but real
If you thought Republicans had done all the political grandstanding they could do on immigration, then Rep. Andy Biggs of Arizona just proved you wrong. Biggs, aligned with House Republicans who profess to be outraged at what they call the weaponization of the federal government, obviously isn’t opposed to weaponizing Congress. Biggs announced Wednesday that he’s introducing articles of impeachment against Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, who was appointed to the position by President Joe Biden in 2021.
MSNBC
Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable
The family of Tyre Nichols celebrated his life Wednesday as thousands poured into the Mississippi Boulevard Christian Church for his funeral. The Rev. Al Sharpton delivered the eulogy at the service, and he joins Morning Joe to share his thoughts.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Classified documents shouldn't be out of classified spaces, says House member
Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., has been named the Ranking Member of the House Intelligence Committee, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the handling of classified documents, why he says there's no need for legislation on documents. Rep. Himes also weighs in on Rep. McCarthy blocking Dems from serving on the Intel Commitee.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Mike Gallagher: I don't think China would hesitate to shoot down a U.S. asset in their airspace
Secretary of State Blinken has abruptly postponed his planned trip to Beijing because of the Chinese spy balloon hovering over the U.S., which the U.S. considers a violation of American sovereignty. Representative Mike Gallagher (R-WI), Chairman of the Select Committee on China and member of the Intelligence and Armed Services Committees, joins Andrea Mitchell to weigh in. “I don't think the Chinese Communist Party would hesitate to shoot down an American asset that was in their airspace,” says Gallagher. Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Velshi: GOP debt limit threats could derail historic economic recovery
MSNBC's Ali Velshi discusses January's blockbuster job report which shows the U.S. added 517,000 jobs in January and unemployment has fallen to its lowest level since 1969. Those figures paint a picture of an economy in recovery, and Republican threats to oppose efforts to raise the debt limit absent spending concessions could risk derailing that recovery.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Republicans feign anti-Semitism standard to eject Rep. Omar from committee
Alex Wagner reports on House Republicans using a tweet by Rep. Ilhan Omar containing anti-Semitic tropes as an excuse to remove her from the Foreign Affairs Committee, and notes times when Republican leaders were not only untroubled by anti-Semitic tropes but perpetuated by them. Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee on Biden meeting: We hope to collaborate with Republicans on police reform
President Biden meeting with the Congressional Black Caucus on police reform is discussed by Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who attended the Thursday meeting. "We're really starting to generate and hopefully collaborate with Republicans that understand that all Americans deserve public safety and all Americans deserve to have the confidence that they won't lose their loved ones beaten to death on the streets of America," she tells The ReidOut.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Rep. Dingell on guns: Forefathers could never believe the danger we live in
MSNBC’s Ali Velshi speaks to Michigan Congresswoman Debbie Dingell about an appeals court ruling that people under domestic violence restraining orders still have a constitutional right to a gun and her own personal experiences with domestic violence when she was growing up.Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Chris Hayes: U.S. life expectancy is declining. Biden should act.
Chris Hayes: "If I were advising President Joe Biden on his State of the Union address next Tuesday, I think I would tell him to talk about extending life in America. I would tell him he should announce a government task force, a blue-ribbon committee dedicated to this issue."Feb. 4, 2023.
MSNBC
Sen. Whitehouse: ‘Pressure is mounting’ for SCOTUS ethics code
A former colleague of Chief Justice Roberts’s wife is calling for Congress and Justice Dept. to investigate potential conflicts of interest her work poses to the chief justice. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse joins MSNBC’s Lawrence O’Donnell to discuss the lack of process for holding justices accountable and why John Roberts refuses to investigate allegations against conservative justices.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Democrats won’t stand for Matt Gaetz's phony Pledge of Allegiance performance
Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., wasn’t amused by GOP Rep. Matt Gaetz’s phony performance of patriotism Wednesday during a House Judiciary Committee meeting to discuss rules for the current Congress. Gaetz is an election denier who backed Donald Trump’s plot to overturn the 2020 election. He voted to overturn...
MSNBC
Dems sound alarm over Capitol security under GOP
New York Times Congressional reporter Luke Broadwater and former CIA Director John Brennan discuss with Nicolle Wallace how House Democrats have expressed concern about the safety and security of the State of the Union after Republicans failed to pass a provision that banned firearms in hearing and committee rooms. Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell boots Rick Scott from key committee
Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., has pulled rival Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., from the Senate Commerce Committee. Sen. Scott said he learned of the move in a text message. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 2, 2023.
MSNBC
The Republicans’ case against Ilhan Omar was wrong, but successful
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy doesn’t have grand legislative ambitions. He has no policy agenda to speak of. There’s no list of governing priorities that he keeps in his jacket pocket. The California Republican wanted the gavel and the great office with a beautiful view, and now that he paid a high price to get those rewards, the congressman appears largely content.
MSNBC
Barr confirms key detail in deflecting on Durham probe questions
Charlie Savage, Washington correspondent for the New York Times, talks with Alex Wagner about his reporting on how Bill Barr used the John Durham investigation for his own political purposes.Feb. 3, 2023.
MSNBC
Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling
President Biden and House Speaker McCarthy met Wednesday on the debt ceiling and while the two didn't reach a deal, both parties agreed to keep talking. The Morning Joe panel weighs in on where talks are at the moment.Feb. 2, 2023.
