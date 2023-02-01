Read full article on original website
Lima woman faces at least 2 years prison for meth charges
LIMA — A Lima woman pleaded guilty to methamphetamine-related charges in exchange for the dismissal of other charges on Wednesday. Ashley Schneider, 33, was convicted of two aggravated possession of drugs charges — one a second-degree felony and the other a third-degree felony — after plea negotations. Third-degree felony tampering with evidence and fifth-degree felony possession of drugs charges were dismissed.
Stats on 2021 drug arrests vary across area
LIMA — Seizures of cocaine and fentanyl pills in Allen County were down significantly in 2022 from the previous year, but arrests related to the possession and/or distribution of fentanyl powder more than doubled during that same period, according to figures provided by the Allen County sheriff’s office.
Seneca Co. commissioner sentenced to six days in jail for alleged probation violation
SENECA COUNTY, Ohio — A Seneca County commissioner on Wednesday was sentenced to six days in jail for allegedly violating probation, according to Tiffin Municipal Court documents. Tyler Shuff, vice chair of the Seneca County Board of Commissioners, allegedly violated his interlock ignition device, an in-car breathalyzer that is...
Trial date set for Lima teen charged as adult in armed robberies
LIMA — A trial date was set for a Lima teen accused of several armed robberies and other offenses. Kaimarr Hankins-Liles, 17, waived his right to a speedy trial on Friday for four counts of first-degree felony robbery with firearm specifications, a third-degree felony count of having weapons under disability and fifth-degree felony receiving stolen property. He was bound over from juvenile court in December.
Suspect wanted on 12 charges extradited back to Ohio
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine issued a governor’s warrant to extradite a suspect wanted out of Mercer County on numerous charges back to Ohio. According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Shelby Preslar was extradited back to Ohio by two deputies from Mercer County Sheriff’s Office from Wake County, North Carolina. […]
18-year-old indicted on murder, other charges in summer 2022 shooting death of TSA alum
TOLEDO, Ohio — An 18-year-old has been indicted on charges stemming from the south Toledo shooting death of Dominick Barnett, 29, in July 2022. Cedrick Belmon Jr., who was 17 years old when he was charged with killing Barnett, was indicted on one count each of murder, felonious assault, discharging a firearm on or near prohibited premises, having weapons while under disability and tampering with evidence.
Putnam County court records, Jan. 23-26
A motion filed by the prosecuting attorney was granted regarding items to be disposed of an placed in the custody of the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office for disposal or use for medical or scientific purposes under applicable federal law. Those items include box of .22 caliber federal ammo, .22 caliber magazines, box of 20-gauge shotgun shells – Winchester, glass bong.
Waterville Twp. trustee facing OVI charges
WATERVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - A Waterville Township trustee is facing OVI charges after she was arrested Wednesday morning. Julie Theroux was arrested by Maumee Police and, according to court records, she is being charged with two counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated and one other traffic violation. According to...
Toledo Police Department charges woman $500 to recover stolen car
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Should you have to pay to get your stolen car back? That’s the question Tiffany Lawrence is asking after the Toledo Police Department tried charging $500 to get her car back from TPD’s impound lot. “Why am I paying anything? That’s what I’m trying...
Seneca County bank robbed; authorities searching for suspect
BETTSVILLE – Authorities are searching for a suspect after the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville was robbed Thursday morning. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect entered the bank, brandished a firearm and demanded money. By the time deputies responded to the call of an armed robbery in progress, he had fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police searching for armed bank robbery suspect in Seneca County
BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - BETTSVILLE, Ohio (WTVG) - Authorities in Seneca County are looking for an armed bank robbery suspect that prompted school lockdowns. According to the Seneca County Sheriff’s Office, a white male suspect is at large after an alleged bank robbery attempt at the Old Fort Bank in Bettsville, Ohio. Officials described the suspect as a man with medium build, approximately 5′8 to 5′10, wearing a black hoodie and a blue stocking cap. He was wearing a gray scarf over his face at the time of the robbery.
Drug Bust In SC
Two men are now facing multiple charges after a traffic stop yielded a large amount of marijuana. Officials add…the driver and passenger had also been drinking before being stopped in Steuben County. Investigators say the vehicle was on its way from California and had a large amount of marijuana in the spare tire. State troopers conducted a traffic stop for an unsafe lane movement on I-80 near the 140 mile marker Steuben County. The vehicle was occupied by two men who reported to be traveling from California back to Massachusetts, both alleged to be showing signs of impairment. In the end…ten individual bags of suspected marijuana, each weighing about one pound, is seized. Both men face a list of charges in a Steuben County courtroom…soon.
Lima man critical after Friday shooting
LIMA — A Lima man is in critical condition after a shooting just after midnight Friday. Lima Police officers responded to a report of a shooting at the 300 block of West Grand Avenue 12:39 a.m., where they found Djuan McLaurin, 21, with gunshot wounds, according to a media release. He was transported to a Lima hospital for treatment. There are currently no suspects in the incident.
Police: Angry customer pulled out gun in Fort Wayne Walmart
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An angry customer at a Walmart store in Fort Wayne pulled out a gun and pointed it in the air Thursday night, police said. Officers from the Fort Wayne Police Department were to the Walmart Supercenter at 10105 Lima Rd. just after 7 p.m. on a report of a customer with a black handgun.
Lima Municipal Court records, Jan. 27-Feb. 1
David J. Anderson, 59, of Lima, found guilty of physical control. Sentence: 180 days jail. 180 days suspended. $250 fine. Jacquez C. Darby, 24, of Lima, found guilty of hit skip real property. Sentence: 90 days jail. 90 days suspended. $100 fine. William J. Degen, 28, of Lima, pleaded guilty...
Swanton wrestling coach charged with first degree misdemeanors after allegedly assaulting student
ARCHBOLD, Ohio — The Swanton wrestling coach accused of assaulting a 14-year-old student during a wrestling match earlier this month was charged with two offenses relating to the alleged incident on Friday. According to an Archbold police report, wrestling coach Aaron Brown was charged with one count of endangering...
TPD: 15-year-old pronounced dead after shooting on Shasta Dr.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One juvenile male was pronounced dead Friday after a shooting on Shasta Drive. According to The Toledo Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 540 block of Shasta Drive. Upon arrival, officers found 15-year-old Donald Hogan suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He was transported...
A town divided: 62 years after the killing of Nancy Eagleson, Paulding residents have many suspects, but no closure
PAULDING, Ohio — EDITOR'S NOTE: This is the third story in a series about the 1960 killing of Nancy Eagleson. Also readpart one and part two. On Sept. 20, members of Nancy Eagleson’s family went to court to ask Paulding County Judge Michael Wehrkamp for permission to exhume Nancy’s body.
Angola police searching for shoplifting suspect
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Angola police are asking for the public's help finding a shoplifting suspect. If you have any information, you're asked to call Angola Police Dispatch at 260-665-2121.
Lima Road Walmart evacuated Thursday, disgruntled customer pulls gun
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — The Fort Wayne Police Department responded to Walmart on Lima Road at around 7:04 p.m. Thursday in reference to a disgruntled customer. The customer pulled out a black handgun and pointed it in the air. Walmart Loss Prevention believed the suspect was in still...
