Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding U.S. Shopping Mall Closed Indefinitely Due to FireJoel EisenbergWaterford, CT
5 of Our Favorite All-You-Can-Eat Buffets in Rhode IslandEast Coast TravelerProvidence, RI
Teacher disciplinary processGuy SantostefanoValley Stream, NY
Westerly parents outraged over graphic book featuring provocative material in high school libraryEdy ZooWesterly, RI
Related
therealdeal.com
Signs of life for Hamptons, North Fork markets
The Hamptons and North Fork continue to be plagued by a lack of homes for sale, but there are signs of light at the end of the tunnel, according to a monthly report by Miller Samuel. While the Hamptons market remains tight, it may be beginning to rebound ahead of...
therealdeal.com
Investors buy North Fork’s Greenporter hotel
The Greenporter Hotel was snapped up by a Boston real estate firm — the first time in two decades the property has changed hands. Blue Flag Partners purchased the three-star hotel at 326 Front Street in Greenport, the Suffolk Times reported. The seller of the North Fork establishment said she received interest from dozens of hotel companies, but sold to Blue Flag because she felt it had a commitment to “the quality of life for residents of small maritime towns.”
Tanger Outlets Riverhead Adds Global Brand ZWILLING to Retail Roster
Tanger Outlets Riverhead announces the addition of world-renowned culinary brand ZWILLING to its list of homeware retailers serving Long Islanders and the greater New York City area. The premier German retailer showcases its first warehouse concept at the center, providing a selection of stainless-steel cutlery, cookware, flatware and more.
NBC New York
Long Island Town Named Among Forbes' ‘Best Places to Travel.' It's Not in the Hamptons
It’s often known as the town you pass on the way to the Hamptons or the North Fork, but now one Long Island community is having its own moment after it was named to a list that also includes the likes of the Azores, Curacao and French Polynesia. Even...
fox5ny.com
Long Island town named one of the Top 50 Best Places To Travel in the world
LONG ISLAND - The town of Riverhead, in Suffolk County on Long Island has long been known as the gateway to the East End, but now it can add another feather to its cap as one of the 50 Best Places To Travel in the world for 2023. According to...
wshu.org
Mohegan Sun and Soloviev Group to bid for New York casino license
Mohegan Sun and the Soloviev Group are partnering to bid for the opportunity to build a multi-billion dollar casino complex on the east side of midtown Manhattan. If they’re successful in snagging one of three licenses expected to be awarded by state gambling regulators this year, the complex would be built on one of the largest undeveloped plots of land left in the city, located near the United Nations Headquarters.
New Update: Here's Latest Rundown Of Power Outages On Long Island
The most dangerous wind gusts that accompanied a cold front moving through the region have passed, but more than 1,000 remain without power on Long Island.As of around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, PSEG Long Island is reporting a total of 1,186 affected customers, with an overwhelming amount in Suffo…
27east.com
Southampton, East Hampton Towns Ready for Dropping Temperatures; Warming Centers Open
As temperatures dip into the single digits tonight and tomorrow, warming centers will be available for the public. The John Jermain Memorial Library in Sag Harbor will be open today... more. Pedro Moreno hung out so often at the old Conca D’Oro pizzeria in Sag Harbor ... by Stephen J....
BED BATH & BEYOND CLOSURES: 8 in NY, 6 in NJ, 4 in CT
Bed Bath & Beyond will close more than a dozen of its stores in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut as it teeters on the brink of bankruptcy.
No One Hit Powerball Jackpot But Someone Did Win $2 Million in New York
No one hit the big $653 million Powerball jackpot. But there's one lucky $2 million winner in New York. One winning ticket matched all 5 Powerball numbers and the Powerplay in the Empire State. Was it yours?. The winning numbers for the Wednesday, February 1 Powerball were:. 31-43-58-59-66 +9. The...
This Town Was Named The Prettiest In New York
As the weather starts to warm up and you are going to want to hit the road for some day trips there is one town you will want to stop and visit. Located in Central New York, this small town which is home to a major university was recently named the prettiest in the entire Empire State.
NY’s senior tax breaks just got even more confusing, seniors likely to lose out this year
Under a new state law, seniors who make less than $50,000 a year can cut their property taxes in half. But only if they live in a county, town, village or school district that decides to take the state up on the new higher income limit by March 1. The...
Riverhead named to Forbes’ top 50 travel destinations in 2023
Riverhead has been named to Forbes’ list of the top 50 travel destinations for 2023. Riverhead is one of 11 U.S. destinations named to the Forbes top 50 destinations list this year. The U.S. destinations named to the list, which is presented in by Forbes in alphabetical order:. Athens,...
Early Addition: Sag Harbor has a serial backyard trespasser who simply 'stands at the water's edge'
Because going into a rich person's waterfront backyard to stare out into the sea is hot, here are your early links: Illegal weed might be better, Greenpoint is becoming Little Tokyo, Gen Z loves Shania Twain and more. [ more › ]
therealdeal.com
Here are the real estate policies to watch in Hochul’s budget
Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday unveiled a $227 billion state budget plan aimed at ramping up housing production through zoning changes and tax incentives. The budget proposal elaborates on Hochul’s previously announced “New York Compact” establishing three-year housing targets for every city, town and village in the state. It also pitches incentives for office-to-residential conversions and an extension for projects that vested under the now-expired 421a tax break.
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
Freezing Temperatures are Coming to New York, Know the “3 Feet Rule”
Winter is about to finally catch up with the Hudson Valley and across Upstate New York. After mild weather with virtually no snow, temperatures are about to plunge. There's one rule local authorities want to make sure you know. It's been a confusing season so far, with warmer-than-usual temperatures throwing...
wshu.org
Connecticut and New York will be dangerously cold this weekend. Here’s what you need to know
Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont and New York Governor Kathy Hochul are urging residents to prepare for dangerously cold temperatures this weekend. Temperatures are forecasted to drop below zero. Wind chills could be as low as below 40 degrees. Lamont and Hochul are urging residents to stay indoors when possible and...
What New York’s Laundry Detergent Ban Means for Some Popular Brands
The question of just how safe laundry detergents are has been hotly debated over the past few years. For instance, some say laundry pods are bad for the environment. Some even suggest detergents are one way clothing could be killing you. But the recent move by the state of New York escalates those concerns into law.
Top Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State At ‘Alarming’ Rates
Over a half-million Empire State residents recently moved out of New York State. Here's why. Hudson Valley Post previously reported New York State continues to lead the nation in population loss, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. 6 Reasons Why Many Are Leaving New York State. United...
Comments / 0