I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
The French Are in a Panic Over le Wokisme
It took me a moment to register the sound of scattered hissing at the Tocqueville Conversations—a two-day “taboo-free discussion” among public intellectuals about the crisis of Western democracies. More than 100 of us had gathered in a large tent set up beneath the window of Alexis de Tocqueville’s study, on the grounds of the 16th-century Château de Tocqueville, in coastal Normandy. I couldn’t remember hearing an audience react like this in such a forum.The democratic crisis that the conference sought to address has many facets: the rise of the authoritarian right, metastasizing economic inequality, the pressures of climate change, and...
France, Germany test water on US green subsidies
BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany’s Economy Minister Robert Habeck and French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire will head to Washington next week to press concerns about U.S. climate subsidies and urge a favourable treatment of European businesses.
BBC
UK craft beer industry faces huge challenges, says MP
The UK's brewing industry is "in real crisis" due to soaring costs and consumers having less disposable income, an MP has warned. About 80 breweries called time in 2022, and one industry expert fears more than triple that number could go this year. Labour MP Charlotte Nichols, who chairs the...
BBC
£2.7m study to explore rail links to ease M4 congestion
A £2.7m study has been announced to improve transport links between south Wales and western England. It will consider several options for the South Wales Main Line, running from Swansea to Royal Wootton Bassett, in Wiltshire. These include the creation of five new stations between Cardiff and the Severn...
Brexit causes collapse in European research funding for Oxbridge
Oxford and Cambridge universities, once given more than £130m a year in total by European research programmes, are now getting £1m annually between them
BBC
Argentina unveils new 2,000-peso banknote as inflation bites
A new 2,000-peso banknote will be issued in Argentina in response to soaring inflation, the country's central bank (BCRA) has confirmed. The new note - which will be worth $11 (£9) officially - comes after consumer prices jumped by nearly 95% in the 12 months to the end of December.
BBC
Flybe pilot says company was recruiting day before collapse
A former Flybe pilot who has lost his job for the second time in three years has said the company was recruiting the day before it went into administration. Keith Sivell had been planning to move his family from Glasgow to Belfast. But after waking up for his early shift...
Heathrow airport boss quits after turbulent year
CEO John Holland-Kaye to resign after nine years at helm amid public souring of ties with airlines
BBC
World Rally Championship: Organisers '100% behind' round in Northern Ireland
World Rally Championship organisers are "100% behind" Northern Ireland hosting a round of the series in 2024, says WRC event director Simon Larkin. A meeting was held between relevant stakeholders on Tuesday to discuss the event returning to the UK. A deadline of the end of April has been set...
BBC
Eurovision: Liverpool stage inspired by a wide hug, BBC says
Eurovision's stage will use a design that demonstrates "how music can transcend borders and bring people together", the BBC has said. The song contest will take place at Liverpool Arena in May, with the city hosting the event on behalf of Ukraine. The BBC said the stage was inspired by...
Brazilian Navy says it will sink 'ghost' aircraft carrier at high sea
A decommissioned aircraft carrier from the 1960s that has been floating offshore for three months since Turkey refused it entry to be scrapped there will be sunk in the Atlantic Ocean in waters under Brazil's jurisdiction, the Brazilian Navy said on Wednesday.
Olympic boycott could render the Games 'pointless' if Russian athletes compete, says Polish minister
Allowing athletes from Russia and Belarus to compete at the Paris Olympics could lead to a large-scale boycott and render the Games "pointless," Poland's sports minister said on Thursday.
Kate's worked out what will define her royal future
There had been rumblings and whispers of something big coming from Kensington Palace. This week we finally found out exactly what's been in the works when Catherine, Princess of Wales unveiled a major new public awareness campaign centered around the importance of early childhood.
Andrew Tate loses appeal against detention in Romania
Andrew Tate, the controversial former kickboxer turned social media influencer, and his brother Tristan have lost their appeal and will remain in detention in Romania on allegations of human trafficking and rape, CNN affiliate Antena 3 reported Wednesday.
