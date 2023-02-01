Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Planning To Trade SuperstarOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Dwayne Johnson's Mom Survives Car Accident, Thanks LA Police and Fire Departmentscarl owen belenLos Angeles, CA
Rest in Peace, Annie WerschingVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
California witness photographs pulsing object that looked like linked blocksRoger MarshPasadena, CA
Los Angeles Dodgers Make Major AnnouncementsOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
HipHopDX.com
Master P Hypes Basketball Star Son's Poster Dunk During Win Over LeBron James' Son's Team
Master P‘s basketball lineage runs deep and he’s showing support to his high school hooping son, Mercy Miller, who had a highlight reel dunk earlier this week in a victory. The No Limit Records boss hyped up his son with an Instagram post on Thursday (February 2) following...
Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request
One former Kyrie Irving teammate wants to get the band back together. Appearing Friday on “SportsCenter,” new ESPN analyst Tristan Thompson revealed that he texted the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving about a possible Cleveland Cavaliers teammate reunion (a message Irving acknowledged). “He put a heart emoji [reaction], so I know he read it,” said Thompson... The post Ex-Kyrie Irving teammate has interesting comments amid Irving’s trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request
LeBron James appears to have taken note of Kyrie Irving’s trade request on Friday, at least judging by his social media activity. James sent a cryptic tweet Friday that certainly appeared to be a reaction to Irving’s decision to ask the Brooklyn Nets to trade him. The tweet simply consisted of the “eyes” emoji and... The post LeBron James shares apparent reaction to Kyrie Irving trade request appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection
Dillon Brooks and Donovan Mitchell were ejected for their scuffle during Thursday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Cleveland Cavaliers. A video replay showed the dirty move Brooks pulled to trigger the scuffle. Brooks was driving to the basket and attempted a layup with his Grizzlies down 81-76 to Mitchell’s Cavaliers in the third quarter.... The post Dillon Brooks nailed Donovan Mitchell with dirty punch to nuts before ejection appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Proposed 3-Team Blockbuster Trade Sends 3 Players To The Los Angeles Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers could add more help around LeBron James with this proposed 3-team blockbuster trade.
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Reveals His True Feelings On LeBron James Breaking His Scoring Record
With every passing day, we are one step closer to watching LeBron James sit on the throne of the greatest statistical scorer in NBA history. He is already the all-time leader in the regular season and playoff scoring combined, but now he is just 89 points away from claiming the regular season record all to himself.
Yardbarker
Patrick Mahomes settles Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is on the precipice of all-time NFL greatness. He is the latest to weigh in on a debate that has raged in the NBA for several years: Who is basketball’s greatest of all time (GOAT)?. Battle lines were drawn in this conversation long...
Lakers News: Former LA Guard Signs With Chinese Professional Basketball League
Is his NBA career over?
hypebeast.com
Ja Morant and Nike Are Ready to Leap Over the Competition With the Ja 1
Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant is a walking highlight reel. He’s one of the NBA’s brightest new stars, and now his stardom is set to increase thanks to his first signature shoe with. , the Ja 1. Announced on Christmas Day of last year, the Ja 1 encapsulates...
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
“Hey, thank you for leaving me off your Mount Rushmore. I’m glad you did” - That time when Bill Russell clapped back at LeBron James
Celtics legend Bills Russell once reminded LeBron James what made him one of the greatest basketball players when LeBron left him out from his NBA Mount Rushmore
Complex
Ja Morant’s Nike Signature Sneaker Is Almost Here: How It Happened
A player of Ja Morant’s stature could’ve conceivably signed with any footwear company he wanted, but for him, it was always going to be Nike. “The offers came through, but I told my fam [and] my agency that Nike was always my choice,” Morant said during a media event in January. “I didn’t really care about any other brands.”
Stephen Jackson Said Gregg Popovich Wanted From Him To Admit That Danny Green And Manu Ginobili Were Better Players
While Jackson has had a prolific career as a pro, his exit from San Antonio was one of the bigger storylines and an equally controversial one at that.
BREAKING: Nets Star Kyrie Irving Requests Trade
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
CBS Sports
Punches thrown during massive Timberwolves-Magic brawl; Austin Rivers, Mo Bamba among five players ejected
Five players were ejected from the Orlando Magic's 127-120 road win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday night following an on-court altercation that began between Orlando center Mo Bamba and Wolves guard Austin Rivers. Both Bamba and Rivers were ejected from the game, along with Magic guard Jalen Suggs and Timberwolves forwards Taurean Prince and Jaden McDaniels.
Exciting Rumor About 4x NBA All-Star Rajon Rondo
According to Jack Pilgrim of On3, Boston Celtics legend Rajon Rondo could join the Kentucky Men's Basketball coaching staff.
sneakernews.com
Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1 “Archer Ave” Inspired By His Hometown
A fresh wave of signature athletes signifies a new chapter in the annals basketball shoe. Nike just unveiled new colorways and details surrounding Ja Morant’s Nike Ja 1, but Jordan Brand’s got an ace up its sleeve as it prepares the debut of Jayson Tatum’s Jordan JT1.
Why is Michael Jordan Day celebrated today?
NBA fans are celebrating Michael Jordan day today.
