Read full article on original website
Related
buzzfeednews.com
A Woman Who Found Out Her Boyfriend Was Actually Married Was Killed After She Said She’d Expose His Lies, Police Said
A Texas man is accused of killing his girlfriend after she found out that he had lied about being married and said she would tell his wife, police said. According to jail records, Ocastor Ferguson, 32, has been booked on murder, kidnapping, and arson charges in connection to the death of Kayla Kelley, 33. Kelley was reported missing on Jan. 11, and her disappearance prompted days of searching. Her car was found deserted and “burned beyond recognition” on Jan. 12, and two days later, Ferguson was arrested on the kidnapping charge.
They thought their daughter was dead. Instead, she's in jail, accused of killing her doppelganger.
Parents in Germany thought they discovered their daughter's dead body but police say their daughter is a murder suspect in her doppelganger's death.
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
Dad arrested for allegedly burning, torturing 7-year-old son who was resuscitated twice
MANCHESTER, N.H. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old man is facing several charges after his young son was hospitalized with critical injuries, including a fractured skull and burns on his body. According to Manchester Police, on Jan. 17, officers responded to a call on Eastern Avenue about a boy who was unconscious...
13-year-old accused NYC murderer held without bail — as victim’s mom speaks
A 13-year-old baby-faced suspect was ordered held without bail Monday for allegedly murdering another Brooklyn teen — as the victim’s mom said she’s had enough of city violence and is moving her family out of state. Accused eighth-grader Trashawn Jones was arraigned on second-degree-murder and other charges while his own mother looked on in court. Jones, wearing a black hoodie with his head bowed, was ordered held at a juvenile facility. “I’ve never had a 13-year-old in this part [of court] until now,” Brooklyn Supreme Court Judge Craig Walker said. “The only way to have a 13-year-old is if they’re...
2 arrested after man was found tied up, covered in blanket, and 'injected with bleach'
LIVE OAK, Texas (TCD) -- Two people were arrested and face felony charges two months after a man was killed and later found tied up, beaten, and shot behind a vacant apartment building. Court records show Justin Hunt was arrested and charged Thursday, Jan. 26, with murder in the death...
‘He’s biting her!’ Bodycam video shows attack involving a Florida police officer
The man was suspected of assaulting a pregnant woman.
Suspect in disturbing murder of grandmother found beaten, bound in NYC apartment is building superintendent
Lashawn Mackey, charged with the murder of 74-year-old Maria Hernandez, found beaten, bound and gagged in her Upper West Side apartment, is an ex-con who worked at the building.
Texas man who stabbed transgender girlfriend multiple times and dumped her body at gas station parking lot arrested
A man from Texas has been arrested for allegedly stabbing his transgender girlfriend to death and then dumping her body on the side of the road, according to reports. The boyfriend, identified as 25-year-old Joshua Dominic Bourgeois, was charged in connection with 22-year-old Tracy Williams' death. The victim, who was born as Trevian Delaney, was also known as Tracy Single.
After killing her mother over a VR headset, a 10-year-old was charged as an adult.
In Milwaukee, a 10-year-old kid has been charged as an adult in relation to his mother's murder. Photo byWestland Daily (Click Here) The child, whose identity is being withheld owing to his juvenile age, is accused of shooting and killing his mother, Quiana Mann, because she refused to order him a virtual reality headgear from Amazon.
Illinois Paramedics Who Smothered Black Man and Refused to Help, Charged With Murder
Two paramedics, Peggy Finley and Peter Cadigan, are being charged with first-degree murder after not properly restraining a Black patient. Officers were called to the scene in Springfield, IL, where a family member claimed that Earl Moore Jr. was having a hallucinatory episode. Moore said he saw multiple people with guns inside his home. Police arrived on the scene and requested medical assistance for Moore.
People
A Man Who Died by Suicide After Being Questioned About 1994 Murder Has Been Identified as the Alleged Killer
Nearly 30 years after a New York woman was discovered bludgeoned to death in her apartment, authorities revealed a man who killed himself shortly after being questioned by police was her murderer, NBC News reports. Wilomeana "Violet" Filkins was found dead in East Greenbush, N.Y., on Aug. 19, 1994. According...
Va. Parents Searching for Missing Daughter Find Her Body on Wooded Path, and Man Is Charged
Aonesty Selby had celebrated her 18th birthday just three days before her body was found on a remote dirt logging path A man has been charged with second-degree murder in connection with the death of a missing teenager whose body was found by her parents and aunt on a wooded path in Virginia, according to authorities and a local news report. Aonesty Selby, 18, was reported missing to the James City County Police Department on Jan. 13 by her family who had become concerned after not hearing from...
MS-13 gang member arrested for murder of 20-year-old Maryland woman with autism
Aberdeen, Maryland, police announced they arrested a 17-year-old MS-13 gang member for the July fatal strangling of a 20-year-old autistic woman named Kayla Hamilton.
Teen suspect in shooting of 15-year-old NYC boy caught upstate after months on run: sources
A teen has been busted upstate in connection to the shooting death of a 15-year-old boy who was gunned down in a Brooklyn park back in September, law enforcement sources said Wednesday. Wesley Walker, 16 – who investigators believe was on the run for nearly five months – was picked up in Binghamton early Wednesday, the sources told The Post. He was charged with murder in the Sept. 8 afternoon slaying of Unique Smith, who was blasted in the stomach by one of two masked bandits who asked about his gang affiliation, sources said. Smith, a student at Brooklyn Laboratory Charter Schools, was...
BBC
Neath Port Talbot: Boy, 12, left traumatised after park attack
A 12-year-old boy has been left with facial injuries after allegedly being attacked while in a park with friends. Alfie was left "traumatised" after the incident near Cwmgors Rugby Cub, Neath Port Talbot, his mother Sue said. She said Alfie was with friends at the rugby club on Sunday afternoon...
Iran man who decapitated teen wife and paraded her head in public gets 8-year prison sentence
Tehran — An Iranian man has been jailed for more than eight years after decapitating his wife and displaying her head in public in a case that shocked the country, the judiciary said Wednesday. Mona Heidari, 17, was killed in February 2022 by her husband and brother-in-law in Ahvaz, the capital of the southwestern province of Khuzestan.
Woman who left 12-year-old bloodied after hitting him with paddle spared jail
A woman who whacked a 12-year-old boy with a paddle during an argument has been spared prison time.Antwon Forrest was struck by the paddle by Fay Johnson, 32, on the banks of the River Avon in Brislington on 26 March last year, leaving him bloodied.During sentencing on January 12, Johnson was handed a four-month jail term, suspended for six months, and ordered to pay £500 compensation after admitting to causing actual bodily harm.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
14-year-old girl shot in the head several times after she reportedly broke up with boyfriend
RACINE, Wis. (TCD) -- A teenager reportedly shot his 14-year-old girlfriend in the head several times because he was allegedly angry she broke up with him and posted on social media. According to the Racine Police Department, on Sunday, Jan. 8, at 11:42 a.m., officers responded to 21st Street and...
Washington Examiner
WATCH: Five-year-old girl walks off being slammed through driving school window by drunk driver
A 5-year-old girl is going viral after she walked off getting slammed through the window of a driving school by a drunk driver. The incident took place Saturday in the Bonito area of Brazil's state of Mato Grosso do Sul, according to a report. Shocking footage of the moment shows...
CNN
1M+
Followers
184K+
Post
1147M+
Views
ABOUT
It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.
Comments / 0