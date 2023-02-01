ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gretna, NE

News Channel Nebraska

24-year-old Omahan pleads no contest to three felonies related to crash that killed Beemer woman

WEST POINT, Neb. – A 24-year-old Omaha man facing multiple charges related to the death of a northeast Nebraska woman has reached a plea agreement. At a pre-trial conference in Cuming County District Court on Thursday, Jacob Kenney and his attorney Stu Dornan stated that Kenney would plead no contest to motor vehicle homicide, DUI causing serious bodily injury, and theft of over $5,000. All three charges are felonies.
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

19-year-old from Schuyler killed in Highway 15 crash near Clarkson

CLARKSON, Neb. -- A 19-year-old from Schuyler was killed in a northeast Nebraska crash Thursday afternoon. According to the Stanton County Sheriff's Office, the accident happened just before 3:00 p.m. on Highway 15 northeast of Clarkson. Sheriff Mike Unger said the crash occurred near the Stanton/Colfax County line. In a...
CLARKSON, NE
North Platte Telegraph

22-year-old killed in crash in Millard neighborhood

iheart.com

Omaha man killed overnight in single-vehicle crash

KOOL 107.9 KBKL

An Open Letter To Colorado’s Incompetent Mountain Drivers

WOWT

22-year-old Omaha man killed after vehicle hits tree

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a vehicle that appeared to have left a roadway in a southwest Omaha neighborhood and hit a tree. Alexander Locum, 22, was found dead in a vehicle near 151st and Z streets just before 3 a.m. Thursday, according to an Omaha Police report.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police investigate two crashes early Thursday morning

iheart.com

Search On For Missing Nebraska Inmate

The Nebraska Department of Correctional Services says an inmate is missing from Community Corrections Center – Lincoln. Corrections says 54-year old George Piper did not return to the facility Thursday night from his job in the community. They say Piper started his sentence on October 27th, 1997. 35 to...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha police identify 22-year-old victim of fatal crash Thursday morning

News Channel Nebraska

Omaha crash leaves one dead

1011now.com

SUV crashes into Panda Garden in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - An SUV has crashed into Panda Garden located near the Target on N. 48th Street in Lincoln. Emergency crews responded to a report of a vehicle into a building Friday just after 9:15 a.m. The front end of the vehicle can be seen inside the building....
LINCOLN, NE
iheart.com

All seven suspects in Council Bluffs murder now in custody

(Council Bluffs, IA) -- All seven suspects in an early January murder in Council Bluffs are now in custody. On Wednesday, the Council Bluffs Police Department announced that three of the seven suspects had been arrested in the drug-related shooting death of 19 year old Tucker Dobberstine, of Fremont, NE. As of Thursday, CBPD says all seven suspects are now in custody.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
KETV.com

Uncle of Target shooting suspect says family tried to get him help

OMAHA, Neb. — Larry Derksen, Jr. says his nephew was troubled, and the family and law enforcement knew it. Omaha police said Joseph Jones, 32, was shot and killed by an Omaha police officer Tuesday inside the Target store in Southwest Omaha when Jones repeatedly refused commands to drop the rifle he was carrying.
OMAHA, NE

