Read full article on original website
Related
WRAL
Guyana court sentences two pirates to death for 2018 attack
GEORGETOWN, GUYANA — A Guyanese court handed down death sentences for two men found guilty of high seas piracy attacks that killed seven fishermen off the nation’s coast in 2018, and authorities said they have broken the back of a deadly group that preyed on fishermen for years.
WRAL
Man pleads guilty to threatening to kill Queen Elizabeth II in 2021
CNN — A British man has pleaded guilty to threatening to assassinate the late Queen Elizabeth II on Christmas Day 2021, police have said. Jaswant Singh Chail, 21, pleaded guilty to three charges, including treason and possession of an offensive weapon, at a hearing at London's Old Bailey court on Friday following an investigation by the London Metropolitan Police Counter Terrorism Command.
WRAL
Train hits boys in western Germany; 1 killed, 1 injured
BERLIN — One boy was killed and another seriously injured when they were hit by a freight train in western Germany, police said Friday. The boys, ages 9 and 10, were hit by the train in Recklinghausen, in the Ruhr industrial region, on Thursday evening. The elder boy died...
WRAL
Police: 2 Pakistani Taliban commanders killed in northwest
PESHAWAR, PAKISTAN — Pakistani police killed two commanders from a militant group in the country’s northwest, a local officer said Saturday. Pakistan has increased its operations against militants after a surge in violence by the Pakistani Taliban, or TTP, particularly in the northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. The TTP...
WRAL
Mafia boss found working as pizza boss after 16 years on the run
CNN — Italian anti-Mafia police have arrested another mobster on the run, just two weeks after the sensational arrest on January 16 of Sicilian Cosa Nostra superboss Matteo Messina Denaro at a health clinic in Palermo, Sicily. This time it was Edgardo Greco, 63, who was apprehended in Saint-Etienne,...
Comments / 0