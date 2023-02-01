Read full article on original website
makeuseof.com
How to Use an Android Device to Monitor Your Network and Devices in Real Time
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. If you want to print a document on a network printer in another room, how do you know whether the printer is switched on or turned off?
Google Chrome will become dangerous for millions of devices next week – find out if you’re affected
MILLIONS of PC owners have been warned Google Chrome may become buggy and unsafe as soon as next week. The tech behemoth is making a major change to the world's most popular web browser in line with Microsoft. Windows 7 and Windows 8.1 were recently dropped, meaning anyone still using...
CNET
Clearing Your Android Web Browser's Cookies, Cache Is a Fast Way to Clear Junk Files
Your Android phone's web browser may be filled with tons of data, including files you don't need to keep. Much of that data -- whether you're using Google Chrome, Firefox or Samsung Internet -- gets stored as part of the cookies and cache. This data can be helpful for websites you visit, letting them load faster with your accounts already logged in.
How to Unlock an iPad Without a Password
Maybe you can’t remember your iPad password or the kids disabled it by typing an incorrect combination too many times. Either way, all hope is not lost. You can, in fact, unlock your iPad without a password—it might be one of the many things you didn’t know your iPad could do.
Android Authority
How to print text messages from your Android phone
Getting a hard copy of your text messages might be easier than you think. While so much of life is paperless nowadays, there are still good reasons for many to print text messages from an Android phone. Professionals will often need paper evidence of conversations for files, or you may just want to preserve a meaningful message for posterity.
Why is my electric bill so high? 13 ways to lower it
Wondering how to lower your electric bill? From smart bulbs to smart plugs, here are 13 ways to lower your electric bill at home.
Engadget
Chrome can now lock Incognito tabs on Android behind biometric authentication
The feature is currently rolling out to Android users. Google is rolling out a feature to Android that will add an extra layer of privacy when you browse websites in Incognito mode. The tech giant has revealed in a blog post (via The Verge) that the ability to lock Chrome Incognito sessions behind biometric authentication on mobile is currently making its way to Android users after debuting on iOS. When this feature is switched on, you will have to verify your identity through face or fingerprint authentication every time you return to an Incognito tab after exiting Chrome or navigating away to another app.
msn.com
Yes, Your Home Wi-Fi Network Can Be Hacked: These 10 Tips Can Prevent It
Your home Wi-Fi network might not be as safe as you think. In 2021, internet crime cost Americans more than $6.9 billion. While phishing and scams contributed to the losses, personal data breaches were also significant. In many cases, those personal data breaches could have been prevented by just a little home network security.
CNET
Today's the Last Day to Buy Windows 10 From Microsoft
Microsoft will stop selling Windows 10 Home and Pro to customers after today, the company wrote on the product's page. "January 31, 2023 will be the last day this Windows 10 download is offered for sale," Microsoft wrote online. "Windows 10 will remain supported with security updates that help protect your PC from viruses, spyware and other malware until October 14, 2025."
Digital Trends
How to get Windows 11 for free
Microsoft is still keen for everyone to upgrade to Windows 11 if they can. And it's not just Microsoft. Updating to Windows 11 is well worth it. If you have a Windows 10 PC or laptop already, then you can upgrade to Windows 11 for free very easily, but you can also get it for free by buying a new PC, or even building a new computer yourself.
Apple Announced New Security Features That Could Save Your Life
The latest iOS software update from Apple arrived this week with plenty of useful new features. If you own a device from the iPhone 8 period and onwards, you’re in luck, and can find the iOS 16.3 update. Read on to learn about the one essential...
More than 200 Android and iOS apps have malware and can steal your money and other personal data
An article published by Tom's Guide mentions 203 apps that contain malware. These apps were detected on Google Play and iOS, and despite the fact that several of them have already been removed, several had millions of downloads.
Compact custom version of Windows 11 released
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. What just happened? Windows 95 occupied less than 100MB when first installed. A clean Windows 11 install, however, needs around 20GB. Nobody doubts that software will need more data as technology marches forward, but many believe Windows hasn't justified a 20,000 percent install size increase over 28 years. One developer may have proven this with a custom installation that cuts Windows 11 to half its default size.
CNET
Samsung's SmartThings Station Is Ready for Your iOS Devices
Smart-home standard Matter promises to bring together all, or at least the majority, of our smart devices and the once-somewhat-exclusive ecosystems they use, but we haven't reached total unity just yet. Samsung and Apple helped to close the gap a bit further, however, as the Samsung SmartThings app for iOS was recently updated to support Matter, according to 9to5Mac.
CNET
Microsoft Stopped Selling Windows 10, But You Can Find It Elsewhere
Microsoft no longer sells Windows 10 Home and Pro on its website. However, you can still buy the operating system from other online vendors, including Amazon and Newegg. Microsoft announced it would no longer sell Windows 10 Home and Pro on the operating system's product page a few weeks ago.
Best Buy just slashed $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4
Best Buy just slashed $200 off the Microsoft Surface Laptop 4, bringing it to a new low price.
Microsoft will integrate ChatGPT in Bing as OpenAI starts monetizing the AI chatbot
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. Highly anticipated: Just a few months after its launch in prototype form, ChatGPT could soon become a ubiquitous AI tool for professionals and consumers alike. It's starting with Microsoft's Bing, which is seemingly being turned into the first mass-marketed search engine powered by generative algorithms.
Samsung 980 Pro has a nasty firmware glitch that could kill your SSD
TechSpot is about to celebrate its 25th anniversary. TechSpot means tech analysis and advice you can trust. PSA: The Samsung 980 Pro SSD launched last year is a good option for someone looking to upgrade to a solid-state storage solution, despite its high cost per gigabyte. However, if you bought it more than a few months ago, you might want to update its firmware immediately.
Cult of Mac
New full-size HomePod now available at your nearest Apple store
Two weeks after its announcement, the HomePod 2 is officially on sale and hitting retail stores in the US, Canada, Australia, and other markets. Customers around the world are also receiving their HomePod 2 pre-orders. Apple started accepting HomePod 2 pre-orders soon after its announcement. If you placed your order...
ZDNet
3 security gadgets I never leave home without
It only takes a second to be hacked or leak important data. Drop an unencrypted flash drive (here's an easy-to-use encrypted drive) or plug into the wrong outlet or click on a phishing link in a spam email and you could be in a world of trouble and not even know it.
TechSpot
