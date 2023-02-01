Read full article on original website
Restaurant server charges customer $25 fee after offering to cut birthday cake they bought themselves
A customer was charged an unexpected $25 fee after they asked a restaurant server to cut a birthday cake they had bought themselves.TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the receipt from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113.She then zoomed in on the $25 charge, which read: “1 Cake Cut”“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us…but it was 25 dollars,” Gigi wrote over the video. She captioned the clip: “I didn’t...
Woman praised for not cooking for brother's stepdaughter with dietary restrictions at family dinner
A woman has revealed why she decided to avoid cooking for her brother’s stepdaughter, who has dietary restrictions, much to the praise of the online community. The woman, 27, shared her reasoning on Reddit's infamous Am I The A**hole thread, explaining how her brother, 25, is married to a woman, 34, who has a nine-year-old daughter from a previous relationship.
A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter's food.
A mother started crying loud at the restaurant after looking at her daughter, and the reason was shocking. A family had gone for lunch at a restaurant with their 18-month-old daughter Aaliyah.
Woman leaves people disgusted after admitting she doesn’t wash pyjamas after every wear
A woman has sparked an intense laundry debate online after admitting that she wears her pyjamas multiple nights in a row before washing them. It sounds like a fairly mundane thing to admit, but some people were actually pretty disgusted by it, insisting that you should wash your PJs after every wear.
Upworthy
Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner
Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry
According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
“This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King“ Man Posts Photo of His Feet in Lettuce Sparking Outrage Online
In 2012, a Burger King employee posted a shocking photo online. An anonymous employee posted a photo of a leg in a salad jar on his 4chan website with the caption:. “This is the lettuce you eat at Burger King." The image quickly spread around the Internet, causing anger and disgust among Burger King's customers.
Fresh food at a hotel housing migrants is thrown in the trash because migrants won't eat it
The New York Post reported a story about a hotel employee providing evidence that tons of fresh food are getting tossed in the trash because migrants won't eat it. Rodriguez is an employee at a luxury Manhattan hotel called the Row NYC. The Row has now been turned into a migrant shelter at the request of Mayor Eric Adams.
Tactless man who makes fun of 'fat' stranger on subway horrified to realize he was mocking an old friend
A man thought it was funny to take a picture of his friend’s ‘overweight doppleganger’, only to find out the subject of his wisecrack was actually his friend all along. He has now turned to Reddit to ask online users just how badly he’s messed up in this situation.
Subway Employee Says "This Don't Look Right” After a Customer Orders More Than 3 Sauces on Sandwich, Sparking Debate
If you're one of those people who likes to throw a bunch of sauces on your sub, you might want to take a good hard look in the mirror, according to this sandwich artist on TikTok.
Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?
That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Maid of honor cancels cake order when she is uninvited from wedding
A wedding takes a lot of time and effort to plan for everyone involved. If you get uninvited from it, you'd probably cancel anything you were having prepared for it to save money.
Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?
Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
I've worked at Aldi for 4 years. Here are 10 of my favorite things to buy there.
As someone who's worked at the chain for four years, I buy Specially Selected pita chips, Winking Owl wine, and Barissimo's iced coffee and creamers.
Tim Dowling: I found a secret loft in our house. Foolishly, I also told my wife about it …
The new mystery room has rekindled her craving for more storage space
Sleep Well, Dear Soda: Pepsi Kills Off One Of Its Longstanding Soft Drinks
Two weeks into the new year and 2023 has already claimed the life of a cool, refreshing beverage.
