Newsweek

The Independent

Restaurant server charges customer $25 fee after offering to cut birthday cake they bought themselves

A customer was charged an unexpected $25 fee after they asked a restaurant server to cut a birthday cake they had bought themselves.TikTok user Gigi, who goes by @vivala_blondiiie on the app, went viral earlier this week when she posted a video of the receipt from the restaurant, which cost a subtotal of $113.She then zoomed in on the $25 charge, which read: “1 Cake Cut”“When the server asks if we want the cake WE brought cut, thinking she’s doing something nice for us…but it was 25 dollars,” Gigi wrote over the video. She captioned the clip: “I didn’t...
Upworthy

Dad jumps in to dance with daughter when she was left to dance alone without a partner

Editor's note: This article was originally published on September 19, 2022. It has since been updated. Some dads share absolutely beautiful relationships with their children, creating memorable experiences out of simple activities such as making them breakfast or dropping them to school. These are wonderful memories for children who are close to their dads.
Margaret Minnicks

Grandmother makes her 10-year-old granddaughter eat a food she despises or go to bed hungry

According to Reddit, the parents of their ten-year-old daughter are doctors and work all hours of the day and night. The father's mother stays with the family to help out. She cooks dinner every evening for Susie, her granddaughter. The problem is she cooks one food almost every evening that Susie doesn't like. When Susie refuses to eat it, her grandmother forces her to do so or sends her to bed without dinner.
Tracey Folly

Man makes woman pay for first date after he orders 2 appetizers, dinner, and dessert just for himself

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. A friend of mine thought I'd hit it off with another friend of hers. She was wrong, but we gave it a shot for a few months. It didn't work out for a variety of reasons, him expecting me to pay for dinner after he ordered two appetizers plus dessert was just one of them.
Mary Duncan

“Chicken is for poor people.” Woman enraged when mother-in-law makes a nasty comment about dinner she cooked

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission.*. I don’t know about you, but I have been horrified by the prices of eggs in the grocery stores lately. The last time I went food shopping, the cheapest pack of a dozen eggs I could find still cost $5.99, which, with tax, is over a dollar more than my boyfriend’s daughter charges her neighbors for her chicken’s free-range eggs. Suddenly having a morning scramble is a luxury much like avocado toast was a few years ago when it became a breakfast staple among those who wanted to fork over extra money for a status symbol.
Hot 104.7

Guess What The Bottom Drawer of Your Oven Is Really For!?

That drawer under your stove isn't meant for storing cutting boards and pan lids. Do you know what it's really supposed to be used for? The answer will surprise you!. I spend a fair amount of time in the kitchen. And like lots of folks, I'm always looking for ways to better organize my kitchen space.
Elle Silver

Am I a Cheap Jerk for Not Tipping the Clerk Who Hands Me My Muffin Across the Counter?

Something has changed in Los Angeles. It's crept up on us in the past few years. Many counter-style establishments that serve food use mobile credit-card processing devices, like Square, which automatically ask the customer to tip as part of the transaction. Yup–even if you’re just buying a muffin from an attendant behind the counter who’s doing nothing more than handing it to you and ringing you up.
Newsweek

Newsweek

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

