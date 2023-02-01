Read full article on original website
MLive.com
Bay City boys roundup: Big victories, tough losses all part of the Friday fun
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school boys sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. BOYS BKB: BAY CITY CENTRAL 54, LAPEER 38.
MLive.com
Bay City girls roundup: Longtime nemesis won’t loosen its grip on local series
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school girls sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 3, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. GIRLS BKB: MIDLAND DOW 52, BAY CITY WESTERN 44.
Grand Blanc turns much-anticipated showdown with Davison into a blowout
GRAND BLANC, MI – The much-anticipated boys basketball showdown between two of the Flint-area’s top teams never materialized Friday night.
Saginaw boys basketball highlights: Bridgeport earns another 1-point win
Two games, two points, two wins. For the second time this season, Bridgeport emerged with a one-point win over Frankenmuth, beating the Eagles, 44-43, in a Tri-Valley Conference 8 boys basketball game Friday.
MLive.com
Bay City roundup: Every hundredth of a second counts as rivals battle to the wire
BAY CITY, MI – A look at the high school sports scene in the Bay City area for Feb. 2, 2023. Area coaches are asked to submit results, highlights and comments the night of each event by emailing lthomps2@mlive.com. SWIM: GARBER WINS THRILLER WITH BCC.
Flint-area basketball highlights; Hamady shocks Carman-Ainsworth; Ty Kolhmann tallies No. 1,000
FLINT – One of the topics of conversation in the Grand Blanc locker room Friday after the Bobcats beat Davison in the Flint-area game of the night was a matchup across town between Hamady and Carman-Ainsworth. The Bobcats heard that Hamady was beating the Cavaliers.
Despite injury, Nouvel star nets Saginaw Player of Week honor
Despite a broken rib, Donny Yeager’s week wasn’t entirely terrible. The Saginaw Nouvel junior helped lead the Panthers to three wins, scoring 29 points in a 64-45 win over Bullock Creek, 29 points in a 76-55 win over Fowler and 9 points in a 77-75 overtime win against Bridgeport.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Merrill free throws secure win
Hannah Glover was money from the free-throw line in the final two minutes, and Merrill cashed in with its fourth win of the season. Merrill avenged an earlier loss to Coleman by knocking off the Comets, 30-25, Thursday in a Mid-State Activities Conference game.
MLive.com
Standish-Sterling cuts down the nets after answering overtime challenge
STANDISH, MI -- Standish-Sterling was crowned champion. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Saginaw basketball highlights: Freeland wins defensive battle
Freeland may not have gotten many style points, but the Falcons got a win. The Falcons scrapped past New Lothrop, earning a 38-30 girls basketball victory Wednesday.
See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill
SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
New coach brings in 20 players in 2023 Northwood recruiting class
Dustin Beurer didn’t have a lot of time, but the first-year Northwood University coach hopes the 20-player 2023 class of recruits is just the beginning. Beurer was named the new Northwood football coach in December, giving the former Albion coach less than two months to put together a class.
MLive.com
National Signing Day look at Bay City area athletes heading to the college ranks
BAY CITY, MI -- More than 35 high school athletes from the MLive Bay City coverage area have officially signed to compete with college sports programs for the 2023-24 school year. Here is a look at the local athletes who are taking it to the next level after inking letters of intent or an equivalent this winter. Click here to read about the fall signees.
See which Flint-area athletes signed college national letters of intent
GRAND BLANC, MI – Tae Boyd already has a state high school championship on his resume. Now, he’ll be chasing a national college championship in the near future.
tourcounsel.com
Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan
Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says
MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Gyro from Bay City’s new Broadway Grill
BAY CITY, MI — Bay City’s new Broadway Grill serves up gyros, all-you-can-eat fish on Fridays and a weekday breakfast special that won’t break the bank. The new restaurant serving breakfast, lunch and dinner in Bay City’s South end recently opened for business at the once-vacant 2020 Broadway St., formerly Big D’s South End Diner & Pizza Express.
UpNorthLive.com
Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile
MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
Bay City discussing intersection changes, construction, and truck routes at upcoming meeting
BAY CITY, MI - Roads and traffic issues pop up on the agenda for the upcoming Bay City Commission meeting a few times. During the Monday, Feb. 6 meeting, the Bay City Commission will be discussing multiple resolutions related to roads, including two traffic control orders, an agreement with a contractor for roadwork, and a truck routes ordinance.
Norm Bryant, Flint visionary, to be honored for community excellence
FLINT, MI - Norm Bryant, 87, has seen it all in Flint. “I’m a visionary, trying to make Flint and Genesee County better without being a prisoner of the past,” Bryant said. The Genesee District Library will host its 22nd Annual Black History Month Brunch at 10 a.m....
