Bay City, MI

MLive

See photos as Heritage boys basketball hosts Arthur Hill

SAGINAW, MI - The gym was packed with fans as Heritage hosted Arthur Hill for a high school boys basketball game on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023. Both teams fought hard for each point as their family, friends and teammates cheered them on throughout the game. In the first quarter, the Lumberjacks were ahead 13-11. By halftime, Heritage edged them out by one point with a score of 28-27.
SAGINAW, MI
MLive.com

National Signing Day look at Bay City area athletes heading to the college ranks

BAY CITY, MI -- More than 35 high school athletes from the MLive Bay City coverage area have officially signed to compete with college sports programs for the 2023-24 school year. Here is a look at the local athletes who are taking it to the next level after inking letters of intent or an equivalent this winter. Click here to read about the fall signees.
BAY CITY, MI
tourcounsel.com

Birch Run Premium Outlets | Outlet mall in Michigan

Birch Run Premium Outlets is an outlet mall in Birch Run, Michigan. The largest outlet mall in the Midwestern United States, it opened in 1986. It is managed by Premium Outlets, a division of Simon Property Group. The Birch Run Premium Outlets are located approximately halfway between Saginaw and Flint.
BIRCH RUN, MI
The Saginaw News

Big O’s ‘swag sauce’ fanfare will grow when Midland eatery opens Friday, owner says

MIDLAND, MI — The swag is coming to Midland. Big O Burgers & Barbecue will expand its reach in the region, opening an eatery in Midland this week, owner Omar Linder said. Patrons can begin purchasing food there during the grand opening from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, at the new restaurant, 111 W. Wackerly. The site is housed in the same plaza with a Verizon outlet, near the Jefferson Avenue intersection.
MIDLAND, MI
UpNorthLive.com

Michigan State Police search for missing juvenile

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post is asking for the public's help to locate a missing teenager. Jade Lee Sackett, 17, was last seen on Jan. 25 and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw areas, according to Lt. Michelle Robinson. Sackett is 5'0...
LANSING, MI

