The FED Expected To Raise Interest Rates At First Meeting Of Year

By Wendi Grossman
 3 days ago

All eyes on Wall Street as the Federal Reserve holds its first meeting of the year. It may be a new year, but some things will stay the same. Bankrate's Greg McBride says the Fed and is expected to raise interest rates for the eighth consecutive time-but it'll be a smaller quarter-point increment leaving rates just above 4 and a half percent. Bankrate's Greg McBride says the Fed is continuing its fight against inflation in a preemptive strike against a recession. He says consumers should focus on saving by locking in longer-term CDs which are now peaking. Inflation still stands around six-percent, the goal is to get it to two-percent.

Tampa Bay News, Traffic and Weather wherever you are with NewsRadio WFLA and WFLA News. Listen on air or on iHeartRadio for the latest.

