Eye drops recalled after US drug-resistant bacteria outbreak

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials said Thursday a company is recalling its over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention this week sent a health alert to doctors, saying the outbreak included at least 55 people in 12 states. One died and at least five others had permanent vision loss.
Banana Boat expands recall of sunscreen sprays for cancer risk

(Gray News) - The maker of Banana Boat sunscreen is expanding its recall for certain products due to the presence of a cancer-causing chemical. According to Edgewell Personal Care Co., benzene was detected in internal reviews of Banana Boat Hair and Scalp Spray SPF 30. Last year, three batches of...
Rao’s soup recalled for having wrong contents

(Gray News) - If you have an egg allergy and eat Rao’s Soup, you might want to check your pantry. Certain 16-ounce jars of Rao’s Made for Home Slow Simmered Soup are being recalled. The affected glass jars are labeled chicken and gnocchi but actually contain vegetable minestrone,...
YOUR HEALTH: Game changer for Type 2 diabetes

SAN DIEGO, Calif. (Ivanhoe Newswire) - It’s been called the largest epidemic in human history. Not COVID, diabetes. More than 37 million Americans are living with it right now, and more than 90 percent of those have Type 2 diabetes. Seven million people rely on a daily insulin shot to manage their condition. Now, a breakthrough in the diabetes world may simplify the future of diabetes treatment.
