Minneapolis, MN

fox9.com

Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Colleen Larson, charged in MPD forensic scientist shooting, pleads guilty

MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman charged in the shooting of a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, two days after her partner-in-crime was sentenced to 18 years in prison.Nicole Lenway, 33, was shot in the neck and forearm last April while picking up her 5-year-old child from a supervised parenting center. She suffered internal injuries but survived.Timothy Amacher, with whom Lenway shared the child, was charged with attempted murder. Colleen Larson, his girlfriend at the time, was charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.In a search warrant executed at Amacher's St. Paul residence, authorities recovered multiple firearms and .380 discharged cartridge cases that were fired from the same gun used in the April 20 shooting, according to the complaint. A .380 pistol was not found.Larson will be sentenced on March 27.Domestic Violence ResourcesFor anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Power 96

Guilty Plea From Woman Who Shot Minneapolis Police Scientist

Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Woodbury woman today entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder for nearly killing a Minneapolis Police forensic scientist. 25-year-old Colleen Larson entered into a plea agreement and admitted to the first-degree...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Conviction Review Unit begins evaluating Myon Burrell case as former prosecutor speaks out

MINNEAPOLIS — When Myon Burrell walked out of the prison in Stillwater as a free man in December 2020, it was not because Burrell was pardoned or exonerated. Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, influenced by a report penned by a group of six attorneys from around the country, decided instead to commute Burrell’s life sentence on the basis he was only 16 years old when he allegedly committed his crime.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
krrw.com

Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen

(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
CHANHASSEN, MN
KARE 11

Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January

MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
kfgo.com

Students marching at U of M demand end to brutal murders by police

MINNEAPOLIS – Activists marched at the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus Friday night, demanding justice for what they call brutal police murders of Tyre Nichols and other victims. Cal Mergendahl with Students for a Democratic Society said it needs to stop. “The sort of like ‘reforms’ that we have...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice

MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead.  Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murderAlvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.
RICHFIELD, MN
krrw.com

Three People Found Dead In Bloomington

(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota

Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center

MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

