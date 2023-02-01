Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary Baseball Hall Of Fame Superstar Tragically DiesOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Another massive retail store closing in MinnesotaKristen WaltersShakopee, MN
The Bucket of Blood SaloonThe Streets of St. PaulSaint Paul, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes travel to No. 3 Minnesota, look to extend 10-game winning streakThe LanternColumbus, OH
McDonald's Might Go Strawless: Fast Food Giant Testing Strawless Lids At Select LocationsMinha D.Minneapolis, MN
Related
fox9.com
Woman pleads guilty to role in attempted murder of Minneapolis PD forensic scientist
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A St. Paul woman has admitted she ambushed her then-boyfriend's ex, attempting to kill her over a bitter custody dispute involving a young child. Colleen Larson, 25, left the courthouse on Friday surrounded by family and her attorneys after she pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting attempted first-degree murder in the shooting of Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist Nicole Ford last year.
Colleen Larson, charged in MPD forensic scientist shooting, pleads guilty
MINNEAPOLIS -- A woman charged in the shooting of a Minneapolis Police Department forensic scientist has pleaded guilty to aiding and abetting first-degree attempted murder, two days after her partner-in-crime was sentenced to 18 years in prison.Nicole Lenway, 33, was shot in the neck and forearm last April while picking up her 5-year-old child from a supervised parenting center. She suffered internal injuries but survived.Timothy Amacher, with whom Lenway shared the child, was charged with attempted murder. Colleen Larson, his girlfriend at the time, was charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder.In a search warrant executed at Amacher's St. Paul residence, authorities recovered multiple firearms and .380 discharged cartridge cases that were fired from the same gun used in the April 20 shooting, according to the complaint. A .380 pistol was not found.Larson will be sentenced on March 27.Domestic Violence ResourcesFor anonymous, confidential help, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233 or 1-800-787-3224. People can also call the Women's Advocates Crisis Hotline at 651-227-8284. Video chat is available.
Guilty Plea From Woman Who Shot Minneapolis Police Scientist
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - Just days after her boyfriend was sentenced to 18 years in prison, a Woodbury woman today entered a guilty plea to first-degree attempted murder for nearly killing a Minneapolis Police forensic scientist. 25-year-old Colleen Larson entered into a plea agreement and admitted to the first-degree...
Conviction Review Unit begins evaluating Myon Burrell case as former prosecutor speaks out
MINNEAPOLIS — When Myon Burrell walked out of the prison in Stillwater as a free man in December 2020, it was not because Burrell was pardoned or exonerated. Governor Tim Walz and Attorney General Keith Ellison, influenced by a report penned by a group of six attorneys from around the country, decided instead to commute Burrell’s life sentence on the basis he was only 16 years old when he allegedly committed his crime.
Activists call for justice on Amir Locke death anniversary
MINNEAPOLIS — A coalition of community groups will gather at the State Capitol Thursday afternoon to mark one year since the shooting of Amir Locke by a police officer, and call for justice in his death. Calling it the Amir Locke "Angelversary," the activists will mass in the capital...
Judge determining Tou Thao's fate in the murder of George Floyd
MINNEAPOLIS — The last remaining defendant facing state charges for the death of George Floyd will learn his fate within the next 90 days after attorneys filed their closing arguments in a stipulated facts trial. Former Minneapolis Police officer Tou Thao opted to forego a jury trial and let...
redlakenationnews.com
Girl, 14, incompetent to stand trial for now in death of 1-year-old sister at Minneapolis shelter
A 14-year-old girl was found incompetent at this time to stand trial for manslaughter in the death of her 1-year-old sister in a downtown Minneapolis shelter last summer and is living under court-ordered child protection with a relative in St. Paul, court records say. Child protection records obtained this week...
krrw.com
Woman Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Teen in Chanhassen
(Chanhassen, MN) — Carver County authorities say an 18-year-old woman is under arrest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old boy in Chanhassen. Deputies were called to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina early Thursday for a report of a shooting death. They learned that Eden Prairie police had chased the vehicle transporting the victim to the hospital. Detectives say that the female suspect from the east metro shot the boy in Chanhassen and she was later taken into custody.
Prosecutors to 'self-edit' in trial for murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart
MINNEAPOLIS — Jury selection is underway in what is sure to be an emotional and difficult trial: the brutal murder of 6-year-old Eli Hart. Attorneys made steady progress finding jurors who will have to sort through the disturbing evidence and determine whether Eli's mother, Julissa Thaler, is guilty of first-degree premeditated murder.
fox9.com
Amir Locke shooting: Ben Crump, lawyers announce plans to file litigation against Mpls
'I’m not gonna give up:' Amir Locke's mother on prosecutors' decision not to charge officer. Karen Wells, mother of Amir Locke, is joined by Rev. Al Sharpton and attorney Ben Crump in New York to address prosecutors' decision to not charge the Minneapolis police officer who shot and killed the 22-year-old while serving a no-knock search warrant in February.
Man says he was drugged, robbed at gunpoint in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police are investigating an alleged aggravated robbery that happened early on Sunday, Jan. 29. According to the police report filed on Jan. 30, Shea Mandli told officers he was robbed of items at gunpoint. Mandli's video on TikTok goes into much more detail. "I was put...
Police: 700 cars were stolen in Minneapolis in January
MINNEAPOLIS -- Police in Minneapolis say 700 cars were stolen in January, most of which were taken while the car was still running and a key or fob was left inside.Authorities also say there were 33 carjackings and 260 thefts from a motor vehicle.Police reminded residents to always turn the car off and remove the key when leaving the car.On Monday, Minneapolis police released statistics from the first 90 days of "Operation Endeavor," which said that carjackings went down about 65%.
kfgo.com
Students marching at U of M demand end to brutal murders by police
MINNEAPOLIS – Activists marched at the University of Minnesota Minneapolis campus Friday night, demanding justice for what they call brutal police murders of Tyre Nichols and other victims. Cal Mergendahl with Students for a Democratic Society said it needs to stop. “The sort of like ‘reforms’ that we have...
Two cars involved in shootout in Brooklyn Park neighborhood
BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. – Police are searching for the people involved in a shootout between two cars Thursday evening in the north metro.It happened at about 5 p.m. in Brooklyn Park, near North 76th and Idaho avenues."Numerous shell casings" were found in the street, according to police. It is not clear if anyone was hurt, and no arrests have been made.
Fernando Alvarez pleads guilty to murder, assault in fatal shooting of Jahmari Rice
MINNEAPOLIS -- A second man pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the shooting death of 15-year-old Jahmari Rice outside a Richfield school a year ago.Fernando Valdez Alvarez, 19, pled guilty to second-degree unintentional murder and first-degree assault.Court documents say Alvarez admitted to shooting and killing Rice and wounding another 17-year-old. Rice, who had just transferred to South Education Center in Richfield the week prior, was shot along with two others, who ultimately survived. Rice was found lying on the sidewalk outside the school and was taken to Hennepin Healthcare, where he was pronounced dead. Alfredo Solis, 20, was found guilty in December of assault and acquitted on all other counts - including second-degree murder.MORE: "We just feel like we were failed": Family of Jahmari Rice speaks out after Alfredo Solis aquitted of murderAlvarez faces a maximum sentence of 283 months - just over 23 years - in prison. He is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 23.
krrw.com
Three People Found Dead In Bloomington
(Bloomington, MN) — Police are investigating after three people were found dead in Bloomington last night. Officers discovered their bodies inside a truck in the parking lot of a business. There’s no word on cause of death, but the department tweeted that they aren’t looking for any suspects.
Teen busted in Sept. shooting death of boy, 15, in Brooklyn park: NYPD
Police arrested a teen in connection to the September shooting death of another teen in a Brooklyn park, authorities announced Thursday.
MN Driver To Law Enforcement “Sometimes You Got To Let Jesus Take The Wheel”
It's best practice when you see police lights behind you to just pull over. One Minnesota driver, who didn't follow this best practice, recently found out what happens when you run from law enforcement. When you run, police more often than not will catch you. When police caught up with this Minnesota driver, the excuse given was almost comical.
Waite Park on the List of the Most Dangerous Cities in Minnesota
Good grief! Getting recognized as one of the most dangerous cities in the state is not a great look. And especially when you live there, or very close to that city. Why is Waite Park considered one of the most dangerous cities? According to Onlyinyourstate, Waite Park has the highest number of crimes like rape, murder, robbery and other violent crimes. In fact, the rate is almost double that of the rate in Minneapolis, which is over 50 times bigger in population than the small-ish town of Waite Park. The second part of this is that Waite Park also has the highest number of human trafficking in the state. But, on the upside, if you want to enjoy some great scenery there is the Quarry Park and Nature Preserve. Just be careful, travel in groups.
Overcrowding injures at least 10 at Minneapolis Islamic center
MINNEAPOLIS – A beyond-capacity event in Minneapolis Thursday night led to several people fainting and getting injured, including children.The Minneapolis Fire Department says crews were sent to the Abubakar As-Sadique Islamic Center, on the 2800 block of 13th Avenue South, at about 7 p.m., but "fire and ambulance crews could not access due to deadlock of traffic and parked cars blocking access."Authorities say that at least 10 people -- mostly women and children -- were given medical treatment, predominately for fainting.Firefighters and paramedics had to proceed on foot to reach the victims, who were both inside and outside the building. Several people were transported to Hennepin Healthcare, while others drove themselves to be evaluated.Police say there wasn't any criminal activity, and no one was arrested.
Comments / 0