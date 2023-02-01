ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

NEW: Watertown police investigating attempted ATM theft

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating an attempted burglary involving a cash machine at a local credit union. It happened early Thursday morning, just before 3:30, when police responded to a burglar alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union on Highway 212. The suspects had used tow hooks in an attempt to...
WATERTOWN, SD
UPDATE: Arrests made in Watertown business burglaries

Watertown, S.D.–Watertown police have announced arrests have been made in connection with two recent business burglaries. Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says two 14 year old boys from Watertown have been arrested for breaking into Smokes 4 Less and America’s Pure CBD last week. In each case, the suspects...
WATERTOWN, SD
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
BROOKINGS, SD
Man arrested for shooting gun in Clear Lake

CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested for firing a gun in Clear Lake last week. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 100 block of 5th Street East for a report of gunshots around 9:15 Thursday night. Several pistol casings were...
CLEAR LAKE, SD
Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire

Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
BROOKINGS, SD
NEW: Early morning fire destroys home in Brookings County

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire has destroyed a home in the Brookings County town of Bushnell. The sheriff’s office says fire crews from Aurora, Bruce, Brookings, Elkton, White, Volga and Sinai were dispatched to the home on Railroad Avenue in Bushnell a few minutes after midnight this (Thursday) morning. They arrived...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
BUSHNELL, SD
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident

BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Volga man injured in rollover accident

A Volga man was injured in a rollover accident shortly before 1:00 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 22-year-old Austin Meyer was driving a pickup on 214th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. Near 463rd Avenue, the pickup entered the north ditch and rolled.
VOLGA, SD
KWAT News: Watertown authorities discuss closing elementary school

WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KWAT News, the Watertown School District held the first of two “community listening sessions” as they explore the idea of potentially closing one of its five elementary schools. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says declining enrollment is driving this discussion as...
WATERTOWN, SD
Watertown School Grades PK - 8 Making up Snow Day

Watertown School District has announced they will have school all-day for PK - 8-grade students on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to make up for the half day missed before the Christmas break. Watertown High School students will still be dismissed at 12:30 pm with assignments conveyed by the staff before...
WATERTOWN, SD
Wilmot Native Receives Recognition for Heroic "Dogfight" with 7 Soviet Pilots

E. Royce Williams, a Korean combat aviator veteran from Wilmot, SD, received the U.S.N. Navy Cross. The Navy Cross is an award decoration bestowed by the U.S. Navy upon individuals who have shown exceptional heroism, especially in enemy combat. On Nov. 18, 1952, U.S. Navy F9F-5 Panther pilots Lieutenant Claire...
WILMOT, SD

