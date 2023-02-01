Read full article on original website
gowatertown.net
NEW: Watertown police investigating attempted ATM theft
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown police are investigating an attempted burglary involving a cash machine at a local credit union. It happened early Thursday morning, just before 3:30, when police responded to a burglar alarm at Dakotaland Credit Union on Highway 212. The suspects had used tow hooks in an attempt to...
gowatertown.net
UPDATE: Arrests made in Watertown business burglaries
Watertown, S.D.–Watertown police have announced arrests have been made in connection with two recent business burglaries. Detective Sergeant Trevor Barthel says two 14 year old boys from Watertown have been arrested for breaking into Smokes 4 Less and America’s Pure CBD last week. In each case, the suspects...
KELOLAND TV
Traffic stop leads to drug arrest in Brookings
BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. Police say on Wednesday, officers stopped a vehicle along I-29. That’s where authorities say they found meth, cocaine and heroin. Officers say there was also a two-year-old child in the vehicle.
KELOLAND TV
Rape charges dismissed for school shooter; Sioux Falls, Watertown robberies; Cow cam returns
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, February 1. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Mason Buhl was scheduled to go on trial this week for a rape case out of Hughes county. The trial was canceled following a plea deal.
KELOLAND TV
Man arrested for shooting gun in Clear Lake
CLEAR LAKE, S.D. (KELO) — One man was arrested for firing a gun in Clear Lake last week. The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the 100 block of 5th Street East for a report of gunshots around 9:15 Thursday night. Several pistol casings were...
KELOLAND TV
Overnight fire; Watertown burglaries; Former administrator banned from teaching in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, February 3. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Crews were called to a fire in the northeast part of Sioux Falls early Friday morning. Just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday,...
mykxlg.com
Complete Loss in Brookings Structure Fire
Early this morning, around 1:51 am, a fire broke out in a structure that held two lawnmowers, resulting in a complete loss. There was an estimated $11,500 in damage, and the power company reported $2,500 in damage to a power pole and electrical box. Brookings County Sheriff, Brookings Fire Department,...
gowatertown.net
NEW: Early morning fire destroys home in Brookings County
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Fire has destroyed a home in the Brookings County town of Bushnell. The sheriff’s office says fire crews from Aurora, Bruce, Brookings, Elkton, White, Volga and Sinai were dispatched to the home on Railroad Avenue in Bushnell a few minutes after midnight this (Thursday) morning. They arrived...
dakotanewsnow.com
Bushnell, SD fire shining a light on rural firefighters
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - An overnight fire in Bushnell, South Dakota has left two people without a home. It also brings attention to the difficulties of fighting fires in a rural community during below-zero temperatures. David Huebner, who runs a pottery shop in Bushnell, is the homeowner....
gowatertown.net
Sioux Valley school bus involved in hit and run accident
BROOKINGS, S.D.–The Brookings County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a school bus from the Sioux Valley School District. It happened last Thursday night just south of Arlington near the Highway 81 intersection with U.S. Highway 14. The school bus was transporting children back to Volga...
brookingsradio.com
Volga man injured in rollover accident
A Volga man was injured in a rollover accident shortly before 1:00 o’clock Tuesday afternoon. Brookings County Assistant Sheriff Scott Sebring says 22-year-old Austin Meyer was driving a pickup on 214th Street when he lost control of his vehicle on the ice. Near 463rd Avenue, the pickup entered the north ditch and rolled.
dakotanewsnow.com
KWAT News: Watertown authorities discuss closing elementary school
WATERTOWN, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - According to KWAT News, the Watertown School District held the first of two “community listening sessions” as they explore the idea of potentially closing one of its five elementary schools. Superintendent Dr. Jeff Danielsen says declining enrollment is driving this discussion as...
KELOLAND TV
Drug arrest; Burger Battle winner announced; Panel backs property-tax cut
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, February 2. Here’s everything you need to know this Midday. A Minnesota man is behind bars in connection with a drug bust in Brookings. The death of Tyre Nichols has put renewed pressure on the Biden Administration to pass the...
mykxlg.com
Watertown School Grades PK - 8 Making up Snow Day
Watertown School District has announced they will have school all-day for PK - 8-grade students on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, to make up for the half day missed before the Christmas break. Watertown High School students will still be dismissed at 12:30 pm with assignments conveyed by the staff before...
mykxlg.com
Wilmot Native Receives Recognition for Heroic "Dogfight" with 7 Soviet Pilots
E. Royce Williams, a Korean combat aviator veteran from Wilmot, SD, received the U.S.N. Navy Cross. The Navy Cross is an award decoration bestowed by the U.S. Navy upon individuals who have shown exceptional heroism, especially in enemy combat. On Nov. 18, 1952, U.S. Navy F9F-5 Panther pilots Lieutenant Claire...
