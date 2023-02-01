The Hamlet Town Council held a discussion during their meeting last week in regards to the Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department. It was brought to the attention of the council members, the department’s waste receptacle has been filled up on several occasions by individuals who do not have permission. The facility is rented out and used for gatherings as well as being a fire station for the community. The waste receptacle is for use only by the fire department and those who have rented the building.

