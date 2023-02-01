Read full article on original website
wkvi.com
Hamlet Town Council Approves Purchase of Lock and Key
The Hamlet Town Council held a discussion during their meeting last week in regards to the Hamlet-Davis Township Fire Department. It was brought to the attention of the council members, the department’s waste receptacle has been filled up on several occasions by individuals who do not have permission. The facility is rented out and used for gatherings as well as being a fire station for the community. The waste receptacle is for use only by the fire department and those who have rented the building.
wkvi.com
North Judson Town Council Meets to Approve Police Vehicle Purchase
The North Judson Town Council members met in special session Wednesday morning to approve the purchase of a new police vehicle to replace one that had been totaled in an accident. Near the end of November, North Judson police officers were called to assist in an ongoing vehicle pursuit north...
WNDU
One person injured in LaPorte County house fire
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person was taken to the hospital after a house fire in LaPorte County on Wednesday morning. According to our reporting partners at WKVI, it happened in the area of U.S. 421 north of 2300 South just after 7 a.m. CST. When firefighters from the...
WNDU
New drive-thru pantry finished at Food Bank of Northern Indiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - There’s an exciting new addition at the Food Bank of Northern Indiana. A newly remodeled drive-thru pantry will be unveiled on Friday. It features a permanent façade, making it convenient for volunteers and those who utilize the food pantry. The project is 14...
abc57.com
School City of Mishawaka responds to 'noncredible' threats to John Young
MISHAWAKA, Ind. - The School City of Mishawaka and John Young Middle School Principal Mike Fisher sent a letter to families Thursday addressing three separate threats to the middle school this week. According to the letter, the threats were not related and deemed not credible by investigators. There is no...
22 WSBT
Pets missing after Mishawaka house fire
Several pets are unaccounted for following a house fire in Mishawaka on Thursday night. Crews say they responded to a call at around 8 last night on Kamms Court. That's just southwest of downtown. Firefighters were on scene putting out the flames for nearly 2 hours. Whether the pets died...
nwi.life
La Porte Civic Auditorium renovates with 21st Century in mind
A key part of the La Porte community, the La Porte Civic Auditorium has been a staple throughout the Region since 1930. In an effort to both modernize the Civic Auditorium and maintain its history, renovations have been planned for the almost 100-year-old building. “The importance of the Civic to...
abc57.com
Elkhart Fire Department handles early-morning structure fire
ELKHART, Ind. -- Firefighters responded to reports of flames and smoke coming from a house located at 1315 Cone Street on Saturday around 5:30 a.m., according to the Elkhart Fire Department. Crews arrived to find heavy fire from the rear side of the structure and smoke emitting from the roofline.
wkvi.com
Knox City Police, Superintendent Address Thursday Morning School Lockdown
The Knox City Police Department is addressing a lockdown of the Knox Community School Corporation Thursday morning. Police say school officials believed they hard a “loud bang” in the area of the high school and school officials took action to place the schools on lockdown as a precaution. Knox Community School Superintendent Dr. William Reichhart told WKVI News a message was sent to parents and guardians to alert them of the lockdown.
hometownnewsnow.com
Car Takes Out Pole at Hammer's
(La Porte County, IN) - A motor vehicle striking a NIPSCO pole resulted in several hundred power outages in the Michigan City area late this morning. At about 11 a.m., emergency responders were called to the area of U.S. 20 and Johnson Road. Witnesses say a NIPSCO pole was broken in two and the upper half of the pole was dangling above the ground from the power lines.
WNDU
Humane Society of Elkhart County in need of adoptions
BRISTOL, Ind. (WNDU) - The Humane Society of Elkhart County shared an exciting update on 16 Morning News Now. Earlier in the month, HSEC shared an urgent need for pet food donations. In just a few weeks, the community went above and beyond, donating enough pet food to last through...
22 WSBT
Basement fire in abandoned Elkhart building causes $250,000 damage
ELKHART, Ind. (WSBT) — A basement fire in an empty downtown Elkhart office building early Wednesday morning caused an estimated quarter-million dollars in damage. Elkhart Firefighters responding to an alarm on West Franklin Street found smoke leaking into that building from the abandoned former Chase Bank building next door.
abc57.com
City of South Bend provides update on traffic signals at Hill & Lasalle, Charles Martin & Colfax
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The City of South Bend has an update on when traffic signals will be restored at two intersections in the city. According to the city, signal poles should arrive within the next month and be installed by April. Exact dates are dependent on the city's vendors...
max983.net
Plymouth Mayor’s Office Announces Two Months of Mayor’s Month of Music
This is Plymouth Mayor Mark Senter’s last year in office and there will be plenty of celebrating this summer to honor his time in office. The Mayor’s Office announced this week that there will be two months of the Mayor’s Month of Music at River Park Square this year. There will be a band featured every Friday and Saturday in July and August, along with the first Friday in September.
inkfreenews.com
County BZA Pursues Legal Action On Barbee Lake Property
WARSAW — The Kosciusko County Board of Zoning Appeals has filed a civil plenary in Kosciusko Circuit Court regarding a Barbee Lakes property in violation of the county’s flood control ordinance. The plenary’s listed defendants are Jason and Crystal Grafton, Alexandria. The Graftons own the property at 36...
wkvi.com
Winamac Park Board to Meet Tonight
The Winamac Park Board plans to have public input in allowing the Pulaski County Tribe permission to plant trees during their meeting tonight. Discussion on the park’s ball diamond schedule is on the agenda as well as a report from the Park Manager. Other new business that may come...
hometownnewsnow.com
Both Mayors Unopposed in Primary
(La Porte, IN) - The filing deadline for candidates in the May primary has passed with La Porte Mayor Tom Dermody running unopposed for the republican nomination. The only democrat in the primary race is Ron Zimmer, who was defeated for the party nomination in a landslide by then mayor Kathy Chroback in 2011.
hometownnewsnow.com
Mayor Standing Up to NIPSCO
(Michigan City, IN) - Michigan City Mayor Duane Parry is stepping up to the plate to argue against a proposed NIPSCO rate increase. Parry said he will attend the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission Rate Increase Hearings in Indianapolis beginning March 13. Parry said he felt an increase of 16.5% or...
WNDU
LaPorte Co. launches Crisis Intervention Team
LA PORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A new LaPorte County team of police officers is out on patrol, better equipped to help people who are dealing with mental health problems or trauma. Just last week, the county’s Crisis Intervention Team (C.I.T.) became certified through a 40-hour course. LaPorte County’s C.I.T....
