Walz Expected To Sign Newly Passed Minnesota’s 2040 Carbon-Free Energy Bill
(St. Paul, MN) — Governor Walz is expected to sign the newly passed bill requiring Minnesota’s electricity to be carbon-free by 2040. The Senate narrowly passed the requirement yesterday on a party line vote, sending it to the governor’s desk. The requirement will push up plans by a decade by the state’s two largest retail utilities to dump carbon-creating energy. Electric companies will have the right to appeal if the move is deemed too expensive or if alternative power sources aren’t reliable enough to maintain service.
Minnesota Senate Approves ‘100 Percent by 2040’ Energy Legislation
(St. Paul, MN) — Legislation passed by the Senate late Thursday night requires that 100-percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick warned Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage, if they have to buy renewable energy credits from other states to meet the goal and “that’s gonna drive prices through the roof.” Electric utilities will have to stop using coal and natural gas a decade earlier than Xcel Energy and Minnesota Power planned — but North Mankato Democrat Nick Frentz says it’s necessary to address the climate crisis. There are exceptions for utilities if the switchover is too expensive for electric consumers, or if alternatives such as solar and wind are not reliable enough to keep the power on.
Bill Restoring Voting Rights for Felons Passes Minnesota House
(St. Paul, MN) — Felons would be able to vote again after they finish their jail or prison time, under a bill the Minnesota House passed last night (Thursday). Saint Paul Democrat Athena Hollins told members, “Denying individuals the right to vote is downright un-American…. They’ve served their time. They’ve been deemed safe enough to return to our communities.” Republicans say felons’ voting rights should not be restored until they’ve completed parole and paid all fines and restitution. Democrats are moving a companion bill forward in the Minnesota Senate.
MN Senate passes 2040 carbon-free electricity bill, sends to governor
100-percent of Minnesota’s electricity will have to be carbon-free by 2040, under legislation the Minnesota Senate passed just before midnight and sent to Governor Tim Walz, who has said he’ll sign it. Pine City Republican Jason Rarick says Minnesota utilities will have no negotiating leverage, if they have to buy “renewable energy credits” from other states to meet the goal:
DNR Proposing Increases For Fishing Licenses, Boat Registrations, Park Passes
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is proposing increases in the costs consumers pay for fishing licenses, boat registrations, and park passes. DNR Commissioner Sarah Strommen says extra money is needed to build and repair infrastructure. The department is also requesting 265 million dollars out of the projected budget surplus to put toward infrastructure. Governor Walz says he’s including about 110-million in this year’s budget for , but officials say more is needed to protect the state’s wildlife.
Flu Activity Slowing in Minnesota
The flu season appears to be waning in Minnesota. The latest update from the State Department of Health shows 19 people were hospitalized with influenza last week, down from 32 the previous week. Seven Minnesota schools and one long-term care facility reported flu outbreaks. There were four more flu-related deaths for a total of 142 since October. State health officials were hoping for an early peak in this year’s flu season.
