The Music Of Simon & Garfunkel Coming To Historic Masonic Theatre Stage

On Saturday, February 18 at 7:30 pm, Forever Simon & Garfunkel celebrates the best-selling duo in rock’n’roll history. With humor, soaring energy, charm, and laser-precise harmony, Sean Altman & Jack Skuller lead the audience on a journey through Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel’s teenage roots, their early success as a groovy folk act, their global dominance as hit-makers, and the best of Paul Simon’s solo career. Iconic songs include The Sound of Silence , Bridge Over Troubled Water , Mrs. Robinson , I Am a Rock , The Boxer , Homeward Bound , Cecilia , Hazy Shade Of Winter , Feeling Groovy , Me & Julio , Kodachrome , and many more!

Award-winning singer-songwriters Sean Altman ( Rockapella founder) & Jack Skuller ( Songwriters Hall Of Fame Buddy Holly Prize) met on stage in 2010, when they were paired at a variety show to duet Mrs. Robinson . Jack had just celebrated his 14th birthday, and Sean had just celebrated his shiny new AARP card, but the audience found their December-January musical bromance and brotherly harmony to be enchanting and mesmerizing. Treat yourself to the greatest American songs ever penned, performed by master pop craftsmen and entertainers!

Jack Skuller , despite his youth (age 25), could certainly be viewed as a music industry veteran. The prodigious talent released his first single at the age of 14 on Bar/None Records, setting the stage for an authentic rock and roll upbringing. Radio Disney took notice and sponsored a 15-city tour garnering the attention of outlets from Consequence of Sound to Teen Vogue to American Songwriter. Jack released two singles on Walt Disney Records. In 2014 Skuller was recognized by Songmasters and the Songwriter’s Hall of Fame for his breakthrough talent as a singer/songwriter/performer. They awarded him the Buddy Holly Prize in tribute to the legacy of Buddy Holly and in recognition of Skuller’s all-in-one talent. Jack was also featured in Seventeen Magazine’s “Hot Guy Panel” in 2015.

Ex-Rockapella star Sean Altman is “tuneful and sharply witty” (Los Angeles Times) and “relentlessly clever” (Chicago Tribune), with “catchy melodies, clever arrangements and lyrics that yield satiric gems” (Washington Post), combining “the tunefulness of the Beatles and the spot-on wit of Tom Lehrer” (Boston Globe) with a “silky tenor voice that produced chills” (New York Times). Altman — widely regarded as “the Father of Modern A Capella” — co-founded and led the pioneering vocal group Rockapella through its heyday on the Emmy-winning daily PBS-TV series “Where In The World Is Carmen Sandiego?”, for which he co-wrote the ubiquitous theme song. His original songs have been featured on dozens of TV and radio shows including Saturday Night Live, NPR’s Fresh Air with Terry Gross, The Daily Show With Jon Stewart, The Colbert Report, and Schoolhouse Rock. Altman has twice performed at the White House, he has shared concert stages with Billy Joel, Steve Miller, Whoopi Goldberg, Jon Stewart, Stephen Colbert, Jay Leno and Joey Ramone, and he has recorded with artists as diverse as Steve Miller, XTC, John Cale, Richie Havens and They Might Be Giants.

Tickets for Forever Simon & Garfunkel may be purchased online at www.historicmasonictheatre.com or by calling the Box Office at 540 862 5655. Tickets may also be purchased the evening of the show. For more information about the Theatre’s winter and spring events, please visit the website and Facebook page.

