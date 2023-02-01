Sixth District Perspectives With Congressman Ben Cline

Change in Washington was on full display this week, as House Republicans made restoring energy independence and energy security a top priority. The House passed legislation to establish commonsense parameters for tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Additionally, as part of changes made by the new House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, I was appointed Chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress. Further, it was a pleasure to recognize the Riverheads High School football team for their seventh straight state championship. Finally, we took a moment of prayer and reflection on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The hard work of delivering results for the American people is well underway, and I will continue fighting for the great people of Virginia’s Sixth District who motivate me every day.

Protecting Our Oil From Political Stunts

While Americans were suffering from skyrocketing energy costs last year, the Biden administration drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the lowest levels since the 1980s. The SPR is our insurance card – it is supposed to be used for emergencies and severe weather events, not to score political points. That’s why this week House Republicans passed legislation to stop any administration from further depleting America’s emergency oil reserve. The Strategic Production Response Act, which I cosponsored, requires the Biden administration to have a concrete plan to refill our SPR by unleashing domestic energy production following any non-emergency drawdown. The only solution to bring down oil and gas prices is to unleash American energy independence, and I will keep working to do just that.

Leading on Oversight

It was an honor that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan appointed me to chair the new Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress. For too long, the federal government has encroached on Americans’ constitutional rights – from censoring free speech to targeting parents. Yet, the Biden administration has repeatedly stonewalled House Republicans’ investigations into this politicization, corruption, and abuse. We will hold agencies under our jurisdiction, like the Department of Justice, accountable and work to get answers the American people are demanding.

Riverheads High School Football Team State Championship

This week, I recognized Augusta County’s Riverheads High School football team for winning the Virginia Class 1 State Football Championship last year — the Gladiators’ tenth state title in the program’s history and their seventh in a row. A 21-7 halftime lead helped propel the team to a resounding 49-27 victory over George Wythe High School. The Riverheads’ running game had been strong all season, which allowed the Gladiators to catch the George Wythe Maroons off guard with an impressive seven touchdowns, culminating in an all-around unstoppable offense. Junior running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who led the team with 282 rushing yards, said, “People had doubted us…I think we proved them wrong.” Cayden and his teammates sure did that. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and staff on the end of a historic season.

National Holocaust Remembrance

This week, in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honored and remembered the millions of innocent men, women, and children whose lives were brutally taken by the Nazi regime in the Holocaust, and pay tribute to those who survived. May we never forget the unconscionable horrors that took place and recommit ourselves to countering anti-Semitism and standing against all forms of hate and bigotry. We must never let those atrocities happen again. #NeverForge t

