ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Sixth District Perspectives With Congressman Ben Cline

By Congressman Ben Cline
Virginian Review
Virginian Review
 3 days ago

Change in Washington was on full display this week, as House Republicans made restoring energy independence and energy security a top priority. The House passed legislation to establish commonsense parameters for tapping into the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Additionally, as part of changes made by the new House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, I was appointed Chairman of the Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress. Further, it was a pleasure to recognize the Riverheads High School football team for their seventh straight state championship. Finally, we took a moment of prayer and reflection on International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The hard work of delivering results for the American people is well underway, and I will continue fighting for the great people of Virginia’s Sixth District who motivate me every day.

Protecting Our Oil From Political Stunts

While Americans were suffering from skyrocketing energy costs last year, the Biden administration drained our Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) to the lowest levels since the 1980s. The SPR is our insurance card – it is supposed to be used for emergencies and severe weather events, not to score political points. That’s why this week House Republicans passed legislation to stop any administration from further depleting America’s emergency oil reserve. The Strategic Production Response Act, which I cosponsored, requires the Biden administration to have a concrete plan to refill our SPR by unleashing domestic energy production following any non-emergency drawdown. The only solution to bring down oil and gas prices is to unleash American energy independence, and I will keep working to do just that.

Leading on Oversight

It was an honor that House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan appointed me to chair the new Subcommittee on Responsiveness and Accountability to Oversight for the 118th Congress. For too long, the federal government has encroached on Americans’ constitutional rights – from censoring free speech to targeting parents. Yet, the Biden administration has repeatedly stonewalled House Republicans’ investigations into this politicization, corruption, and abuse. We will hold agencies under our jurisdiction, like the Department of Justice, accountable and work to get answers the American people are demanding.

Riverheads High School Football Team State Championship

This week, I recognized Augusta County’s Riverheads High School football team for winning the Virginia Class 1 State Football Championship last year — the Gladiators’ tenth state title in the program’s history and their seventh in a row. A 21-7 halftime lead helped propel the team to a resounding 49-27 victory over George Wythe High School. The Riverheads’ running game had been strong all season, which allowed the Gladiators to catch the George Wythe Maroons off guard with an impressive seven touchdowns, culminating in an all-around unstoppable offense. Junior running back Cayden Cook-Cash, who led the team with 282 rushing yards, said, “People had doubted us…I think we proved them wrong.” Cayden and his teammates sure did that. Congratulations to all the players, coaches, and staff on the end of a historic season.

National Holocaust Remembrance

This week, in recognition of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we honored and remembered the millions of innocent men, women, and children whose lives were brutally taken by the Nazi regime in the Holocaust, and pay tribute to those who survived. May we never forget the unconscionable horrors that took place and recommit ourselves to countering anti-Semitism and standing against all forms of hate and bigotry. We must never let those atrocities happen again. #NeverForge t

Thank you for the opportunity to serve as your Congressman. If my office can ever be of assistance, please contact my Washington office at (202) 225-5431.

For the latest updates from Washington and across the Sixth District, please follow my Facebook and Twitter pages

The post Sixth District Perspectives With Congressman Ben Cline appeared first on The Virginian Review .

Comments / 0

Related
Virginian Review

Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video

Sheriff Fred Clark of Halifax County, Virginia, President of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association issued the following statement on Tyre Nichols video: On behalf of the Virginia Sheriffs’ Association (VSA), I offer my deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. The images we all witnessed are shocking and unacceptable and tarnish the image of the law enforcement professionals that serve the public with dignity and respect. The former officers must be held accountable, and justice must be fully served to begin the process of restoring the confidence in their community law enforcement efforts. The VSA prays for peace and comfort for those most affected as the story of this tragedy continues to unfold. The VSA denounces this horrific behavior in the strongest terms. The post Virginia Sheriff’s Association Statement On Tyre Nichols Video appeared first on The Virginian Review.
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Video Shows Struggle For Hammer During Pelosi Attack

Video released publicly Friday shows the husband of former U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi fighting for control of a hammer with his assailant during a brutal attack in the couple’s San Francisco home last year. The body-camera footage shows suspect David DePape wrest the tool from 82-year-old Paul Pelosi and lunge toward him the hammer […] The post Video Shows Struggle For Hammer During Pelosi Attack appeared first on The Virginian Review.
WASHINGTON, CA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

Covington, VA
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
394K+
Views
ABOUT

Serving Covington, Clifton Forge, Alleghany and Bath Counties Since 1914.

 https://virginianreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy