Bath County Board Of Supervisors February Agenda

BATH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS

BATH COUNTY COURTHOUSE – ROOM 115

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 – 6:00 p.m.

6:00 p.m. Regular Meeting Agenda

Call Meeting to Order

Pledge of Allegiance

Moment of Silence

1. Approve or Modify the Agenda

2. Minutes – Approve Minutes from January 10, 2022 Board of Supervisors Meeting, January 23, 2023 Joint Work Session, and February 8, 2023 Joint Work Session

3. FY 2022 Audit Presentation – Saidee Begoon, CPA, Robertson, Farmer, Cox Associates

4. Public Comment

5. Chairman’s Report

6. Board Member Comment

7. Schedule additional budget work session(s)

8. Board and Commissions – Community Policy and Management Team (CPMT)

9. Consent Agenda

Payment of February invoices Transfer and Appropriation Requests (if needed) Correspondence and Monthly Reports Additional Items 10. Meeting Adjournment

11. Upcoming Meetings

February 22, 2023 – Board of Supervisors joint budget work session with Bath County School Board. School Administration Building at 6 p.m. March 14, 2023 – Board of Supervisor’s Regular Monthly Meeting. Bath County Courthouse, Room 115 at 6 p.m.

Public Comment Rules and Guidelines

Citizens who desire to speak in the public comment session at the beginning of the Board meeting must sign in to be recognized by the Chairman, and adhere to the following:

Individuals should come forward to the podium when recognized by the Chairman of the Board; speak their name and address or district in which they reside.

Individuals should direct their comments to the Chairman of the Board.

Individuals are limited to 3 minutes per comment period.

Individuals representing a group of four or more are limited to 5 minutes per comment period, members comprising the group represented forfeit their individual time to speak.

All citizens are strongly encouraged to put their comments in writing to the Board prior to the meeting for inclusion in the Board materials. Such written comments should be submitted to the County Administrator’s Office or to a member of the Board of Supervisors the Thursday prior to the meeting. Comments can be submitted via email at publiccomment@bathcountyva.org.

