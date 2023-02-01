ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boys Home Welcomes New Houseparent April Aldrich

By Virginian Review Staff
 3 days ago

Boys Home of Virginia is pleased to welcome April Aldrich as a houseparent. She has spent the last seven years living in Covington, Virginia, but lived in New Jersey prior to her move. Before joining the staff this past August, April worked in healthcare for 15 years. It was during this time that she first worked with youth, serving as a CNA in a psychiatric facility. The opportunity at Boys Home has allowed her to utilize skills that she learned during that time while also making a positive impact on youth.

When asked about her Boys Home experience thus far, April stated, “I appreciate the religious aspect the most. It gives students and me guidance.” She is also thankful to have learned more patience while working in the Wheatley Center, which serves newly-admitted students. She looks forward to helping more students learn and grow as they start their journey at Boys Home. Boys Home is thankful to welcome April as part of the mission-driven staff who are eager to serve as strong role models for the students.

Virginian Review

William Knighton Burns – 51

William Knighton Burns, age 51, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Sentara Rockingham Medical Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia. He was born February 3, 1971, in Alleghany County, Virginia to Robert Arthur Burns and Mavis Colleen Craft Burns (Stanley).  He was a technician for Brown Hound Tree Service. He enjoyed making knives and jewelry, liked guns, and loved spending time with family.  William’s wife, Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns also died on January 30th. In addition to his father, William was preceded in death by a brother, John “Smo” Stanley; three uncles, Barry Craft, Norman Craft, and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr. – 63

Steven Wayne Windsor, Sr., age 63, of 86 Forrest Hill Drive, Eagle Rock, Virginia died Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at his residence. He was born May 2, 1959, in Staunton, Virginia to the Late Elmer Burkey and Mamie Beatrice Campbell Windsor. He was a Water/Waste Water Operator for Pioneer Electric in Buena Vista. Steven enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, traveling and sports. In addition to his parents, Steven was preceded in death by a brother, Gary Windsor and a half-brother Frank “Peanut” Windsor. He is survived by his wife Karen Annette Booth Windsor of Eagle Rock; two daughters, Melissa Carson (Kris) of Eagle Rock...
EAGLE ROCK, VA
Virginian Review

Dwight Mason Rohr – 70

Dwight Mason Rohr, age 70, of 347 East Gray Street, Covington, Virginia died Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at LewisGale Hospital – Alleghany in Low Moor, Virginia. Dwight was born July 18, 1952, in Covington to the late Edward Mason and Betty Eppling Rohr.  He was a retired radio announcer for WKEY and WXCF radio stations.  He was a member of First Christian Church and Dunlap Christian Church and very active in his community.  His former memberships included the American Heart Association, the American Red Cross, the Ruritans (in which he served as both Covington and District Governor), the JayCees, and the...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Cicely “Sandy” Chittum

Cicely Irene “Sandy” Kemp Chittum, age 89, formerly of Ingalls Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia and Denmark Farm in Lexington, Virginia, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Regency at Augusta in Fishersville. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at 11:00 AM at Kerr’s Creek Baptist Church Cemetery, Rockbridge County, with […] The post Cicely “Sandy” Chittum appeared first on The Virginian Review.
LEXINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns – 55

Sandra Kay Goodrich Burns, age 55, of 508 Clay Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Monday, January 30, 2023, in Harrisonburg, Virginia. Sandra was born July 16, 1967, in Decatur, Illinois to Warren Riley Goodrich and the late Janice Fay Parsley Goodrich. Sandra was a phlebotomist for Lewis Gale Medical Center in Salem, and of the Baptist faith. She enjoyed singing and going to church and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was always willing to help people, even if they were not her family. Sandra’s husband, William Knighton Burns, also died on Monday, January 30th. In addition to her mother, Sandra...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Bath County Hospital Recognizes Dunlap Volunteer Fire And Rescue For Life Saving Transport

When Elizabeth Armstrong, Family Nurse Practitioner at Bath Community Physician’s Group, saw a 17-month-old diagnosed with RSV, a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms but can be serious for infants and older adults, her oxygen saturation was between 82-86%, her heart rate, 190, and respiratory rate of only 72. Dr. Armstrong acted quickly to confirm admission to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital. Knowing that our young patient was not stable enough to travel by private transportation, she called local squads for transport. With no success, Elizabeth reaches out to David Vest (aka. “Dad”), a Dunlap Volunteer Fire and...
BATH COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Kyle Matt Moore Launches His Campaign For Sheriff Of Alleghany County-Covington

Kyle Matt Moore, who retired with the rank of sergeant from the Virginia State Police on Jan. 1, after serving 26 years in Alleghany County, has launched his campaign for sheriff of Alleghany County-Covington. Not many people get to marry their high school sweetheart, serve 29 years in the U.S. Army before retiring as a Master Sergeant and retire as a lawman after 26 years of service. Moore, who was born in Clintwood, Va. in 1970, graduated from Ervinton High School near Clintwood in 1988. “I left for basic training right after I graduated from high school, and right after basic training, I...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

2-1-23 For The Record

Correction: In the Monday, January 30, edition, I mistakenly added a zero instead of a comma that resulted in an error that stated that the Town of Iron Gate received a total of $9,430,590 for a grant rather than the $943,590 that was received. As editor, I am solely responsible for the mistake. The post 2-1-23 For The Record appeared first on The Virginian Review.
IRON GATE, VA
Virginian Review

2-1-2023 Letter To The Editor – Mary K. Asma

Dear Friends in the Alleghany Highlands, As I come to the conclusion of my tenure as the 74th Highlands Christmas Mother, I cannot begin to express how very grateful, honored and humbled I am to have been asked to serve and guide this organization through this past Christmas season. It was an experience of love […] The post 2-1-2023 Letter To The Editor – Mary K. Asma appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Lawrence Bonner – 80

Lt Colonel Lawrence Mackey Bonner, USAF Retired, 80, husband of Patricia Bane Bonner, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Prisma Health Tuomey. Born January 1, 1943, in Hot Springs, VA, he was a son of the late William "Bill" G. Bonner and the late Doris Haynes Bonner. He was an active and dedicated member of Sumter First Church of the Nazarene. LtCol Bonner retired from the U.S. Air Force after serving more than twenty-three years and was a decorated veteran of the Vietnam War. He received his undergraduate degree from Virginia Tech and a master's degree from Northern Arizona University....
SUMTER, SC
Virginian Review

Bernard Hayslett – 76

Bernard Otis “Poppy” Hayslett, age 76, of 900 Jefferson Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Friday, January 27, 2023 at his residence. He was born July 2, 1946, in Gala, Virginia, to the late Hubert Hampton Hayslett and Lillian Madaline Jones.  He was retired Maintenance Supervisor for Liberty House Nursing Home. Bernard loved going to races and was a Dale Earnhardt fan, and the Clifton Forge Hardees Group. He also loved working on cars, crossword puzzles, his granddaughters and great grandsons. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Todd Raymond Hayslett; and two sisters, Geneva Tingler and...
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Echoes of the Past: To Relief Of Americans In War Zone

Echoes of the Past is a collection of historical articles curated from The Virginian Review and other publications archived since 1914. You may be exposed to content that you find offensive or objectionable. For historical purposes and accuracy, articles are reprinted in their original, unedited form, and do not reflect the opinions and beliefs of the publisher. February 3, 1932 91 Years Ago To Relief Of Americans In War Zone This air view in the photo below shows the United States Asiatic fleet serenely anchored in Manila Bay just before it left to head for Shanghai at full speed. Increased aggression on the part...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Justin Lee Nicely – 28

Justin Lee Nicely, age 28, of 117 Alleghany Street, Clifton Forge, Virginia died Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Lewis Gale Hospital-Alleghany. He was born on May 26, 1994, in Clifton Forge, Virginia to Cathy Ann Coleman and the late Archie Nicely, Jr. He was a member of the Clifton Forge Fire Department and loved to […] The post Justin Lee Nicely – 28 appeared first on The Virginian Review.
CLIFTON FORGE, VA
Virginian Review

Dorothy Robertson McAllister Miller – 91

Dorothy Robertson McAllister Miller, 91, of Warm Springs, Virginia, passed away peacefully at Shenandoah House in Fishersville, Virginia on Thursday, January 26, 2023. Dorothy was born June 13, 1931, in Hot Springs, Virginia, the daughter of the late Clyde and Ruth Layton Robertson. Dorothy has one daughter, Clara (Susie) Godschalk & her son-in-law Herb Godschalk of Staunton, Virginia; two foster children Michael Jones & wife Yolanda and Benjamin Jones & wife Marsha all of Titusville, Pennsylvania. She has nine grandchildren. Dorothy grew up in Dunns Gap with her five brothers, Ira, Lewis, Albert (Jiggs), Delbert and Bobbie all of which...
WARM SPRINGS, VA
Virginian Review

Cedar Creek Landowner Set To Make Report To Alleghany County Board of Supervisors

Tom Botkins, winner of the Lifetime Achievement Award for contributions to the paper industry from the Technical Association of Pulp and Paper Industry, is ready to go public with his environmental concerns about Cedar Creek. He will make a presentation to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors during its Feb. meeting about his concerns that improper practices and techniques are being employed in addition to inferior materials being used to complete the “Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project.” “The Alleghany Co./Bath Co. Jackson River Trail Phase 5 Project” designed to covert approximately 1.5 miles of an abandoned railroad bed beside Cedar Creek...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County

Virginia State Police Trooper P. Sprouse is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred at 1:18 p.m. on Monday (Jan. 30) on Interstate 81 at the 208-mile marker. A 2000 Honda Accord was traveling north in the left southbound lane of I-81 when it struck head-on a southbound 1995 Chevrolet GMT400 pickup truck. The impact of the crash sent both vehicles off the interstate in opposite directions. The driver of the Honda, Ronald E. Trick Jr., 59, of Sunbury, Penn., died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Chevrolet, William K. Burns, 51, of Clifton Forge, Va., died at the scene. Passenger, Sandra K. Burns, 55, of Clifton Forge, Va., died en route to the hospital. Both were wearing seatbelts. The crash remains under investigation. It is undetermined at this time where/how the Honda ended up going the wrong way on I-81. The post VSP Investigating Jan. 30 Fatal Crash In Augusta County appeared first on The Virginian Review.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany County Board Of Supervisors Gets Advice Concerning Economic Development

Brian Reed, Mount Rogers Planning District Commission’s deputy director, presented his views of the potential for economic development in The Alleghany Highlands to the Alleghany County Board of Supervisors on Sat., Jan. 28. At the called work session, County Administrator Reid Walters introduced Reed who shared ways Appalachian towns and counties farther to the west of Alleghany Co. have developed their resources to draw tourists and new businesses to the area. He shared examples from Bland Co., Grayson Co., St. Paul, Galax, Marion, Wytheville and Abingdon concerning the strides those localities have made to strengthen their economies. Jessica Littlejohn, vice-president of Hurt &...
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Highlands Chamber Debuts New Logos

The Alleghany Highlands Chamber of Commerce & Tourism officially debuted new logos on February 1st, one for the Chamber itself and the other being representative of the Alleghany Highlands region for use in tourism branding. It’s been 10 years since the Chamber worked with Mikula Harris, a marketing firm in Roanoke, VA, to create a brand for the Alleghany Highlands that would be used in marketing & advertising efforts to promote the region as a premier tourist destination. The decade-old project included logos that were representative of the region and would later become synonymous with the icons and offerings of...
ROANOKE, VA
Virginian Review

Alleghany Highlands Regional Library To Be Closed For Technology Upgrades

The Alleghany Highlands Regional Library will be closed to the public on Monday, February 6th for the installation of a new file server and major software updates to the Library’s circulation system.  Due to these changes, patrons may experience disruptions with the online catalog, access to online patron accounts, databases, and downloadable e-book and audiobook […] The post Alleghany Highlands Regional Library To Be Closed For Technology Upgrades appeared first on The Virginian Review.
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Bobby Broughman – 83

Bobby L. Broughman, age 83, of Covington, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 28, 2023, after fighting a courageous battle with Lewy-Body dementia. Bobby was born May 5, 1939, at the former C&O Hospital in Clifton Forge. He was the son of the late Thomas L. Broughman and Claudine B. Gooch. After graduating from Dunlap High School, Mr. Broughman joined the United State Army where he served his country for four years. Following his service, Bobby worked at Newport News Shipbuilding where he learned welding. He missed the mountains of home so much that he decided to move back to this...
COVINGTON, VA
Virginian Review

Virginian Review

