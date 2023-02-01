ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri health department looking for Ozarks nonprofits to help feed kids this summer

By Susan Szuch, Springfield News-Leader
 3 days ago
The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services is now accepting applications for new nonprofits that want to participate in the Summer Food Service Program. The SFSP allows those younger than 18 to receive nutritious meals even when school is not in session. SFSP is federally funded and reimburses organizations for meals they serve.

According to the Ozarks Food Harvest, one in five kids in the Ozarks don't know where their next meal is coming from and may go to bed hungry. For many of those children, school is a place they rely on for that sustenance. In Springfield Public Schools, 56% of elementary school students, 51% of middle school students and 42% of high school students qualified for free and reduced lunches in 2021, according to previous reporting.

During the summer, that support continues through the SFSP, with sponsors like the Boys & Girls Club of Springfield, SPS, Salvation Army and Ozarks Regional YMCA.

From summer 2022:Ozarks Regional YMCA is keeping kids in southwest Missouri fed until school starts

Nonprofit organizations like schools, faith-based organizations, camps, private nonprofit and local government agencies are eligible to sponsor the program if they're in an area where at least half the children can receive free or reduced-price meals. Organizations that have not been part of the program before can apply to join starting March 1.

For more information, community organizations can email the Summer Food Service Program at sfsp@health.mo.gov or write to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Summer Food Service Program, P.O. Box 570, Jefferson City, MO 65102.

