Celebrate Black History Month in Springfield with museum and community events

By Tiffani Jackson, State Journal-Register
The State Journal-Register
 3 days ago

Feb. 1 marks the beginning of a federally recognized celebration of Black history and culture.

Black History Month honors the triumphs, struggles, and contributions made by Black Americans that play a large role in the story of American history.

From plays and dances to ceremonies and open mic, Springfield leaders have organized a variety of events for the public to honor Black History all month long.

Here are eight events happening in the area.

University of Illinois Springfield

Feb. 1: An opening ceremony and candlelight vigil hosted by the UIS diversity center will be held at 11 a.m. at the UIS Student Union, 2251 Richard Wright Drive. There will be reflections on people who have paved the way and special performances during the event.

Feb. 4: The 2023 MLK Service Project: Love Your Block will be held at 12 p.m. in the UIS Student Union. Students will pack approximately 400 care packages filled with food and hygiene kits to donate to local homeless shelters.

Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum

A series of performances and mini-documentaries about important Black figures will run all month long at the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum.

The first of 10 performances of a short play "Small Beginnings" opens the month Feb. 1, telling the story of Robert Smalls, a Civil War hero and former slave who went on to become a politician and founder of the Republican Party in South Carolina. Other performances are set for Feb. 2, 3, 6, 7, 15, 16, 17, 23, and 24. All performances begin at 1 p.m. Question and answer sessions with the actors will follow the performances.

A series of 90-second films about important figures in American history such as abolitionist Frederick Douglass, boxer Muhammad Ali, singer Nina Simone, and others also will be shown in the Mr. Lincoln Theater.

A special exhibit highlighting the history of Black sororities also will be featured throughout the month. The exhibit will include photos and artifacts on loan from central Illinois chapters of Alpha Kappa Alpha, Delta Sigma Theta, Zeta Phi Beta, and Sigma Gamma Rho.

Feb. 15: ALPLM’s research director Brian Mitchell will tell the story of Oscar Dunn, the first Black man to serve as a state’s executive officer, during ‘history happy hour’ at 5:30 p.m. at the Anvil & Forge, 619 E. Washington St., in downtown Springfield.

Juneteenth Inc.

Feb. 19: Black History youth jam celebrates Black culture and will take place from 6-9 p.m. at the Boys and Girls Club, 300 S. 15th Street. There will be music from DJ Doogie, dance-offs, prizes, and refreshments. Admission is free. For more information visit www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064595503560

Lincoln Land Goodwill Youth Service Program

Feb 20: Presentations on the history of Black sororities and fraternities will be held from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Goodwill Administrative Offices, 1220 Outer Park Drive. Lunch will be provided. Admission is free. For more information call (217) 220-6546.

Hoogland Center for the Arts

Feb. 24: Doors open at 7 p.m. at the Hoogland Center for the Arts Club room, 420 S. Sixth St for Black Love Open Mic.  There will be vendors, prizes, an on site photographer, and light refreshments. Cash bar included. The event is open to ages 21 and older. Tickets are $15. For more information call (217) 685-0785 or ( 217) 523-2787

One In A Million Inc.

Feb. 25: A Black history ball celebrating the contributions of Black Americans will take place from 6-11 p.m. at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, 3000 S. Dirksen Pkwy. Tickets are $40 per person or $75 per couple. For more information call (217) 502-3701.

Springfield Southeast High School

Feb. 28: A Taste of Black History will feature soul food, dancing, and a 360-degree photo booth from 3:30-5:30 p.m. in the Southeast High Commons, 2350 E. Ash St. Divine Nine sororities and fraternities will take part. There also will be games and prizes.

The State Journal-Register

