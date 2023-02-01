We have a lot of coastline in Georgia, and with that comes some delicious seafood. It may surprise you to learn that one of the best spots for fresh seafood in Georgia is hours away from the beach, up in the heart of Atlanta. The Atlanta Fish Market is well-known for the massive fish statue that sits outside and also its remarkably fresh seafood that’s flown in daily. You can get fish and crustaceans from all over the country here. Oysters from Rhode Island, lobsters from Maine, fish from Florida: it’s all on the menu here!

ATLANTA, GA ・ 12 DAYS AGO